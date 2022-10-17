« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)  (Read 431 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25403
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« on: October 17, 2022, 03:51:51 PM »
saved
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25403
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:01 PM »
TEAMS DRIVE TO DORDOGNE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY WILL EXTRACT WALNUT OIL, PLAY THREE MEDIEVAL GAMES AND FLEX THEIR MEMORY MUSCLES WHILE RAPPELLING DOWN THE SIDE OF A CASTLE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2





 Its Simply Medieval  Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they will extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:30 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 