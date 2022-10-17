TEAMS DRIVE TO DORDOGNE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY WILL EXTRACT WALNUT OIL, PLAY THREE MEDIEVAL GAMES AND FLEX THEIR MEMORY MUSCLES WHILE RAPPELLING DOWN THE SIDE OF A CASTLE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Its Simply Medieval  Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they will extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.