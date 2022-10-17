« previous next »
Online RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« on: October 17, 2022, 03:51:51 PM »
saved
Online RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:16:01 PM »
TEAMS DRIVE TO DORDOGNE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY WILL EXTRACT WALNUT OIL, PLAY THREE MEDIEVAL GAMES AND FLEX THEIR MEMORY MUSCLES WHILE RAPPELLING DOWN THE SIDE OF A CASTLE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2





 Its Simply Medieval  Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they will extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:46:30 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Offline stunami

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
It's a bit annoying because Dordogne is not a city... it's a department...
It's like saying Teams drive to the city of New England...
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM
It's a bit annoying because Dordogne is not a city... it's a department...
It's like saying Teams drive to the city of New England...

Yeah, it's an odd word choice.

New England is huge. It's more comparable to how the "city" of Kawartha Lakes here in Canada is actually about a hundred towns and villages. Dordogne is twice the square mileage of that.
Online RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:37:23 AM »
PRESS PICS















Online RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:41:57 AM »














Online RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:47:04 AM »














