There are really just some people, especially on this forum, who have had this weird confirmation bias towards the Network 10 era of TAR Australia (and have forever rose tinted glasses towards the 7 era) and never bothered to get over it. No amount of calling them out on it will ever change that.
I don't think it's just here to be honest. Every time a show releases new seasons, especially older shows, people think there are glory days when really, they forget how up-in-arms people were at the time. I remember the outrage against Flo and Zach on the TAR3 site (back when you could rate teams by popularity!); I remember people losing it over the flight gaps in TAR11 and teams being days behind; I remember people being angry at the muggings and 'Marked For Elimination' twists. Now people call those the golden era.
People want something to whine about and message boards give them an opportunity to make it seem like their opinion has weight. Really, they just come across like they want the show to end instead of improve. It's likely not their intent, but they're disregarding their actual message and tone because they're looking at it in the moment. If I were Network 10 looking at this board, I'd pack it in. That's
what these people are putting across. And for some reason they can't see it.
Can't improve a show for next time if you're repeating that it's the end of the show.
Looking forward to the possibility of the next.