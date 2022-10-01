« previous next »
TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 PM »
Not a surprise given how down it was this year, but Paramount just held their upfronts announcing their slate of shows in 2022.

The Amazing Race Australia was nowhere to be found. Safe to say that after six seasons and eleven years, the Race has come to an end.

Source: https://tvtonight.com.au/2022/10/2023-upfronts-paramount.html
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:52 AM »
On top of this, while all the other shows that got renewed are posting their 2023 upfront news, the TAR Australia social media pages have updated the wording for the finale this Sunday.

Instead of "Grand Final" it simply says "The Amazing Race Australia concludes".

It's axed on 10.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:34:12 AM »
Honestly, with the oversaturation of teams the last two seasons and the piss-poor way they handled COVID this season, is it any wonder that it was axed?

And yeah, this network axed it.  Another network could always buy and revive it.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:12:26 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 04:34:12 AM
Honestly, with the oversaturation of teams the last two seasons and the piss-poor way they handled COVID this season, is it any wonder that it was axed?

And yeah, this network axed it.  Another network could always buy and revive it.

Already hopping in before the inevitable smart-ass response from other people in this forum who have done nothing but complain and complain and complain about 10 TARAUS to say that that's not happening because this season flopped and is apparently the worst thing ever to happen to TAR as a worldwide franchise, etc. etc. etc.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:42:48 AM »
This is so sad but Im not surprised. This season wasnt that entertaining.  This season made me miss TARAU4 and I wasnt the biggest fan of that season.

I wish Channel 10 listened to last years feedback and dropped it to 12 legs and a smaller cast.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:31:45 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 05:12:26 AM
Already hopping in before the inevitable smart-ass response from other people in this forum who have done nothing but complain and complain and complain about 10 TARAUS to say that that's not happening because this season flopped and is apparently the worst thing ever to happen to TAR as a worldwide franchise, etc. etc. etc.

One of those "other people" checking in ;)

It's more like, I wanted to like it. I praised the Salvage & Sabotage highly as a replacement for the Speed Bump, the routes were good and so was Australian casting for sticking with the "average people" US fans are always pining for. The Israeli version showed how a lengthy course can work if the tasks are done well.

The main problem was making it too much about Beau and his repetitive, sometimes borderline culturally offensive dad jokes, it showed when the 4 legs with Scott actually felt like an improvement. What also brought down the ratings was running against some of Australia's most unbeatable shows in the timeslot.

I accepted the writing was on the wall when the Covid cases piled up. The network would have just looked at that and seen a giant liability. This could have been a great revival if production got the message last year that people didn't like them "going big" the first time, instead of doubling down on it. A normal, 12-leg race and cast would have sufficed :'(
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:43:26 AM »
Havent started this season yet (was watching TAR Canada instead), and Im still eager to watch, disappointed that it looks like the show is done in Australia again. While Ill always choose any Amazing Race over none at all, I do think the first three seasons on 7 were undoubtedly better, and I would love to see it return to that network (unlikely, I know)
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:00:44 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:31:45 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 05:12:26 AM
Already hopping in before the inevitable smart-ass response from other people in this forum who have done nothing but complain and complain and complain about 10 TARAUS to say that that's not happening because this season flopped and is apparently the worst thing ever to happen to TAR as a worldwide franchise, etc. etc. etc.

The main problem was making it too much about Beau and his repetitive, sometimes borderline culturally offensive dad jokes, it showed when the 4 legs with Scott actually felt like an improvement. What also brought down the ratings was running against some of Australia's most unbeatable shows in the timeslot.

I've enjoyed Beau's unseriousness and laid-backness this season.

Scott was incredibly dry. I do agree that production should have not forced the hotel room footage during the scenes where he was out of commission, but Scott's hosting was seriously nothing to write home about either (miss you Grant Bowler). Maybe if they let him do the entirety of the Turkey and Colombia legs I would have seen him get past the growing pains.

If anything, I feel like a big chunk of what went wrong with this season COVID-wise was production refusing to take a break from their hectic filming schedule. During spoilers we had a mini pause during the Greece 3 outbreak, and yet production didn't pause to wait for Scott in Izmir. We had 5 teams in isolation after Turkey which honestly feels connected to this. We literally saw all teams in Belize 3 a mere 5 days after the Colombia leg was filmed - waiting a week to resume could have honestly avoided us the mess of the second iso.

Quote from: Lmh1988 on Today at 10:43:26 AM
disappointed that it looks like the show is done in Australia again

They did six continents. Only the final three legs are in Australia.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:15:05 PM »
This is extremely disappointing, but hardly surprising! The ratings for this season were woeful and obviously, the catch-up numbers for the season weren't good enough for us to get renewed for a Season 7!

I suggest everyone enjoys Sunday night's finale, because that's probably gunna be the last episode of TAR Australia we ever see!  :'( :'( :'(
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:36:38 PM »
Is this a definite thing? Or is there a possibility it is being revamped?
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:40:11 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 06:36:38 PM
Is this a definite thing? Or is there a possibility it is being revamped?

Almost definite. It's absent from 10's 2023 slate.
Re: TAR Australia Cancelled (2011-2022)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:04:42 PM »
Hi all. In my group, Beau got on one of the threads and said he was 'still hopeful' that it might continue.

When I spoke to him in pm, he said he was 'still confident' that it had a chance.

I'm not dissolving all hope yet.  :ghug:
