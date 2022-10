Honestly, with the oversaturation of teams the last two seasons and the piss-poor way they handled COVID this season, is it any wonder that it was axed?



And yeah, this network axed it. Another network could always buy and revive it.



Already hopping in before the inevitable smart-ass response from other people in this forum who have done nothing but complain and complain and complain about 10 TARAUS to say that that's not happening because this season flopped and is apparently the worst thing ever to happen to TAR as a worldwide franchise, etc. etc. etc.