Already hopping in before the inevitable smart-ass response from other people in this forum who have done nothing but complain and complain and complain about 10 TARAUS to say that that's not happening because this season flopped and is apparently the worst thing ever to happen to TAR as a worldwide franchise, etc. etc. etc.



One of those "other people" checking inIt's more like, Ito like it. I praised the Salvage & Sabotage highly as a replacement for the Speed Bump, the routes were good and so was Australian casting for sticking with the "average people" US fans are always pining for. The Israeli version showed how a lengthy course can work if the tasks are done well.The main problem was making it too much about Beau and his repetitive, sometimes borderline culturally offensive dad jokes, it showed when the 4 legs with Scott actually felt like an improvement. What also brought down the ratings was running against some of Australia's most unbeatable shows in the timeslot.I accepted the writing was on the wall when the Covid cases piled up. The network would have just looked at that and seen a giant liability. This could have been a great revival if production got the message last year that people didn't like them "going big" the first time, instead of doubling down on it. A normal, 12-leg race and cast would have sufficed