TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)

RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« on: August 30, 2022, 07:06:23 PM »
FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE AMAZING RACE BEGINS OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES, IN MUNICH, GERMANY, AND THE SHOW ELIMINATES NON-ELIMINATION LEGS OF THE RACE, ON THE 34TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21





Many Firsts But Dont Be Last  12 new teams start their journey on THE AMAZING RACE outside the U.S., in Munich, Germany, and in this seasons shocking new twist, one team will be eliminated at the end of every leg, on the season premiere of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #1 on: August 30, 2022, 07:06:47 PM »
The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 1)

12 new teams start their journey on THE AMAZING RACE outside the U.S., in Munich, Germany, and in this season's shocking new twist, one team will be eliminated at the end of every leg, on the season premiere of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fgpxYqM04d8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fgpxYqM04d8</a>

The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qOsngD8sUHc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qOsngD8sUHc</a>

The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S2muLpskSAg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S2muLpskSAg</a>

The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 4)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elNqUg0-YJY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elNqUg0-YJY</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #2 on: September 01, 2022, 09:06:16 AM »

PRESS PICS
PRESS PICS











RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #3 on: September 01, 2022, 09:10:20 AM »










RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #4 on: September 01, 2022, 09:14:06 AM »










RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #5 on: September 19, 2022, 04:41:51 PM »
Four sneak peeks are up in post #2
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #6 on: September 21, 2022, 05:56:52 PM »
 :'(
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:24 AM by georgiapeach »
Neobie

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 AM »
As expected, not a very long leg! Based off the racers' watches (rotated to the right orientation in below screenshots), the race started at around 11:23am, Derek/Claire checked in at around 1:54pm (2h31min of racing), and Aastha/Nina checked in at around... 3:24pm (4h1min)?

There's a shot of the Roll judge passing out a clue at 3pm (to Aastha?) and it's about a 15min drive assuming no mistakes to the Pit Stop, so 3:24pm sounds about right. Wow, that's a lot slower than the front-runners for three simple tasks!
Neobie

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:01:27 PM »
So which is the best route? Without knowing where the Pit Stop is, the shortest route to hit all three locations is:
Smash-Roll-Saw (12.5km): Glenda/Lumumba, Quinton/Mattie, Emily/Molly, Tim/Rex
Smash-Saw-Roll (15.0km): Luis/Michelle, Aastha/Nina
Roll-Saw-Smash (16.4km): Derek/Claire, Abby/Will, Aubrey/David
Saw-Roll-Smash (17.8km): Linton/Sharik, Rich/Dom
Roll-Smash-Saw (17.9km): Marcus/Michael
Saw-Smash-Roll (21.8km): N/A

This order is mostly similar even when taking into account the Pit Stop:
Smash-Roll-Saw (15.3km): Glenda/Lumumba (2nd), Quinton/Mattie (3rd), Emily/Molly (5th), Tim/Rex (7th)
Smash-Saw-Roll (20.2km): Luis/Michelle (10th), Aastha/Nina (12th)
Roll-Saw-Smash (20.4km): Derek/Claire (1st), Abby/Will (8th), Aubrey/David (11th)
Roll-Smash-Saw (20.7km): Marcus/Michael (6th)
Saw-Roll-Smash (21.8km): Linton/Sharik (4th), Rich/Dom (9th)
Saw-Smash-Roll (27.0km): N/A
Slowhatch

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:44:34 AM »
If production gives us maps during the episodes there may not be a need for a Maps thread but fwiw the rafting was at Muhlthal.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR34: Ep 1: "Many Firsts But Don't Be Last" (9/21/2022)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:50:32 AM »
Quote from: Slowhatch on Today at 12:44:34 AM
If production gives us maps during the episodes there may not be a need for a Maps thread but fwiw the rafting was at Muhlthal.

I LOVE THE MAPS THREAD! Somebody start one and update please?
