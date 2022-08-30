FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE AMAZING RACE BEGINS OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES, IN MUNICH, GERMANY, AND THE SHOW ELIMINATES NON-ELIMINATION LEGS OF THE RACE, ON THE 34TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

Many Firsts But Dont Be Last  12 new teams start their journey on THE AMAZING RACE outside the U.S., in Munich, Germany, and in this seasons shocking new twist, one team will be eliminated at the end of every leg, on the season premiere of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.