FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE AMAZING RACE BEGINS OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES, IN MUNICH, GERMANY, AND THE SHOW ELIMINATES NON-ELIMINATION LEGS OF THE RACE, ON THE 34TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
Many Firsts But Dont Be Last 12 new teams start their journey on THE AMAZING RACE outside the U.S., in Munich, Germany, and in this seasons shocking new twist, one team will be eliminated at the end of every leg, on the season premiere of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.