The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 1)



12 new teams start their journey on THE AMAZING RACE outside the U.S., in Munich, Germany, and in this season's shocking new twist, one team will be eliminated at the end of every leg, on the season premiere of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fgpxYqM04d8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fgpxYqM04d8</a>



The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 2)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qOsngD8sUHc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qOsngD8sUHc</a>



The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 3)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S2muLpskSAg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S2muLpskSAg</a>



The Amazing Race - Many Firsts But Don't Be Last (Sneak Peek 4)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elNqUg0-YJY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elNqUg0-YJY</a>