So which is the best route? Without knowing where the Pit Stop is, the shortest route to hit all three locations is:
Smash-Roll-Saw (12.5km): Glenda/Lumumba, Quinton/Mattie, Emily/Molly, Tim/Rex
Smash-Saw-Roll (15.0km): Luis/Michelle, Aastha/Nina
Roll-Saw-Smash (16.4km): Derek/Claire, Abby/Will, Aubrey/David
Saw-Roll-Smash (17.8km): Linton/Sharik, Rich/Dom
Roll-Smash-Saw (17.9km): Marcus/Michael
Saw-Smash-Roll (21.8km): N/A
This order is mostly similar even when taking into account the Pit Stop:
Smash-Roll-Saw (15.3km): Glenda/Lumumba (2nd), Quinton/Mattie (3rd), Emily/Molly (5th), Tim/Rex (7th)
Smash-Saw-Roll (15.3km): Luis/Michelle (10th), Aastha/Nina (12th)
Roll-Saw-Smash (20.4km): Derek/Claire (1st), Abby/Will (8th), Aubrey/David (11th)
Roll-Smash-Saw (20.7km): Linton/Sharik (4th), Rich/Dom (9th)
Saw-Roll-Smash (21.9km): Marcus/Michael (6th)
Saw-Smash-Roll (27.0km): N/A