Our Gambit Worked!! Amazing Race 34 Ep.11 - Reykjavík, Iceland
WE'RE GOING TO THE FINALE!!!
It's surreal that we're actually going to be competing with a 1/3 chance at a $1,000,000.... If you've been watching our recaps, then you know ALL the mistakes we've made along the way, and I think it's been our focus on consistently improving that has gotten us this far.
In this episode we talk about how we feel now that we've officially made it to the Final 3, our biggest learning for self-driving, our roadblock gambit paying off, and being reunited with a friend (kinda).
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPlZbZRG_Gc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPlZbZRG_Gc</a>