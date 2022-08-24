« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)  (Read 2110 times)

TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Derek & Claire

Reality romance from Los Angeles, Calif.

Derek Xiao

Age: 24
Occupation: Product Manager

Claire Rehfuss

Age: 25
Occupation: AI Engineer
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Say Hello to Derek & Claire

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s5vBKZCxcFk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s5vBKZCxcFk</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
The Amazing Race 34 Ep.1 - Favorite BTS Moments!! Derek Chugged A Beer?

FIRST sorry for the audio 😭 (it will be fixed in next week's episode)

But most importantly... Claire and I are on the Amazing Race 34!

This is our 3rd reality show, and we've never done a recap before! But there was so much that happened BTS on the race, we wanted to sit down and share all of our favorite moments. Warning, if you haven't watched the episode yet there are spoilers!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WrxGaoV7sg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WrxGaoV7sg</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Testing if Claire is Tone Deaf. Ep. 2 Amazing Race 34 - Derek X and Claire Favorite Moments

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 2 (Austria) Recap!

Thank you to everyone that watched last weeks episode (and helped settle the debate of the best sawing strategy cough long strokes *cough*).

This time Claire and I share our favorite stories from Austria that didn't make it into the episode, and we finally get an answer to the age old question... is Claire tone deaf?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2hvzCHuyps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2hvzCHuyps</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Our First Fight, Big Brother Trauma, and Learning About Ourselves. Amazing Race S34 Ep3 Recap

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3 (Bologna, Italy) Recap!

This week's recap is a little different. On top of being a high stakes competition, the Amazing Race is also a relationship bootcamp. Claire and I recognized we were still a relatively new couple, so this is something we prepared for coming into the race.

This week we dedicated more time this week to discussing our biggest struggles on the race and how it helped us grow as individuals and as a couple.

But of course, we still share all of our favorite stories from Bologna that kept us laughing the whole way.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xSTW9cNHRRs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xSTW9cNHRRs</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
We Hate Florence. Amazing Race Season 34 Ep.4 Recap

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4 (Florence, Italy) Recap. And Part 2 of the Mega Leg.

Florence might have been our least favorite leg, but this is definitely my most favorite recap (so far). We started the day off immediately getting lost, and that trend continued for the next 6 hours. BUT all of our mistakes turned into great stories that we're excited to share.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fh8imKYWvKw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fh8imKYWvKw</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
How We Went From 7th to 2nd Place. Amazing Race 34 Ep.5 Recap

In the 4th leg of the race, we had the incredible opportunity to travel to Jordan and visit the Wadi Rum desert and Petra, one of the 7 New Wonders of the World.

Claire and I discuss how we moved from almost last to 2nd place, switching our roadblock strategy, our favorite story from Petra, and more BTS stories.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z1wyPCR_0Ao" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z1wyPCR_0Ao</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
The Best Amazing Race Strategy? Amazing Race 34 Ep.6 Recap - Amman, Jordan

Claire and I discuss trying to navigate the streets of Amman, why the Arabic alphabet was so hard, our thoughts on a winning strategy, and a lot more.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P0SWklpXsLw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P0SWklpXsLw</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Our Biggest Fight. Amazing Race 34 Ep.7 - Dordogne, France

We've officially made it over halfway through the season!

We started with 12 teams, and after this last episode we are now officially down to the Final 6 competing for $1 million.

For us, reaching the halfway mark was both a celebratory moment but also when the pressure really started. And that pressure definitely got to us in France. In this episode we talk about probably the biggest fight we had on the race, and a lot more!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i8B65jpfGRw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i8B65jpfGRw</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Je m'appelle WINNER!! Amazing Race 34 Ep.8 - Toulouse, France

We're back in first!! And we're moving on to the Final 5!?

Toulouse was the morale boost that we needed going into the final stretch of the Amazing Race. We finally got our navigation back on lock (somewhat), and we killed it with the challenges (kinda).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2MM582KXtKE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2MM582KXtKE</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Claire Carried Me Through Spain. Amazing Race 34 Ep.9 - Malaga, Spain

Mega leg is back for the Final 5! But we've been learning from our mistakes, and we got our first back to back first place finishes! (kinda)

In this recap I talk about how I was confused at almost every part of this leg. Claire's BB experiences finally pay off. And I face my fears.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/279nHs0EPUs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/279nHs0EPUs</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Panic Attack at 400ft. Amazing Race 34 Ep.10 - Ronda, Spain

It was a struggle, but we survived our second Mega Leg! And we're officially moving on to the Final 4!

In this episode we talk about of course getting lost AGAIN on our drive to Ronda, working with David and Aubrey, how Claire felt doing the roadblock, and my reaction watching Claire.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f8ZCmgthEqA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f8ZCmgthEqA</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
Our Gambit Worked!! Amazing Race 34 Ep.11 - Reykjavík, Iceland

WE'RE GOING TO THE FINALE!!!

It's surreal that we're actually going to be competing with a 1/3 chance at a $1,000,000.... If you've been watching our recaps, then you know ALL the mistakes we've made along the way, and I think it's been our focus on consistently improving that has gotten us this far.

In this episode we talk about how we feel now that we've officially made it to the Final 3, our biggest learning for self-driving, our roadblock gambit paying off, and being reunited with a friend (kinda).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPlZbZRG_Gc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPlZbZRG_Gc</a>
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
CONGRATULATIONS

DEREK XIAO & CLAIRE REHFUSS

THE AMAZING RACE 34 CHAMPIONS
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
The Pitstop - Amazing Race 34: Derek and Claire Interview | Will and James

THEY DID THAT! Derek and Claire are the champions of The Amazing Race Season 34! Congratulations to these two for killing it all season. Watch and listen to our interview with these new millionaires.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YmwrDxE9uNc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YmwrDxE9uNc</a>
