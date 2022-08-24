« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)  (Read 858 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« on: August 24, 2022, 12:38:46 PM »


Derek & Claire

Reality romance from Los Angeles, Calif.

Derek Xiao

Age: 24
Occupation: Product Manager

Claire Rehfuss

Age: 25
Occupation: AI Engineer
« Last Edit: August 24, 2022, 01:42:28 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53262
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #1 on: August 24, 2022, 03:11:38 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2022, 03:49:06 PM »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #3 on: September 06, 2022, 09:39:34 AM »
Say Hello to Derek & Claire

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s5vBKZCxcFk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s5vBKZCxcFk</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #4 on: September 28, 2022, 10:54:20 AM »
The Amazing Race 34 Ep.1 - Favorite BTS Moments!! Derek Chugged A Beer?

FIRST sorry for the audio 😭 (it will be fixed in next week's episode)

But most importantly... Claire and I are on the Amazing Race 34!

This is our 3rd reality show, and we've never done a recap before! But there was so much that happened BTS on the race, we wanted to sit down and share all of our favorite moments. Warning, if you haven't watched the episode yet there are spoilers!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WrxGaoV7sg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WrxGaoV7sg</a>
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #5 on: October 03, 2022, 01:38:45 PM »
Testing if Claire is Tone Deaf. Ep. 2 Amazing Race 34 - Derek X and Claire Favorite Moments

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 2 (Austria) Recap!

Thank you to everyone that watched last weeks episode (and helped settle the debate of the best sawing strategy cough long strokes *cough*).

This time Claire and I share our favorite stories from Austria that didn't make it into the episode, and we finally get an answer to the age old question... is Claire tone deaf?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2hvzCHuyps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2hvzCHuyps</a>
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25376
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR34: Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss (Dating)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:30:12 PM »
Our First Fight, Big Brother Trauma, and Learning About Ourselves. Amazing Race S34 Ep3 Recap

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3 (Bologna, Italy) Recap!

This week's recap is a little different. On top of being a high stakes competition, the Amazing Race is also a relationship bootcamp. Claire and I recognized we were still a relatively new couple, so this is something we prepared for coming into the race.

This week we dedicated more time this week to discussing our biggest struggles on the race and how it helped us grow as individuals and as a couple.

But of course, we still share all of our favorite stories from Bologna that kept us laughing the whole way.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xSTW9cNHRRs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xSTW9cNHRRs</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 