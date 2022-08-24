Our First Fight, Big Brother Trauma, and Learning About Ourselves. Amazing Race S34 Ep3 Recap



The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3 (Bologna, Italy) Recap!



This week's recap is a little different. On top of being a high stakes competition, the Amazing Race is also a relationship bootcamp. Claire and I recognized we were still a relatively new couple, so this is something we prepared for coming into the race.



This week we dedicated more time this week to discussing our biggest struggles on the race and how it helped us grow as individuals and as a couple.



But of course, we still share all of our favorite stories from Bologna that kept us laughing the whole way.





