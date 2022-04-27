« previous next »
Placeholder for the title.
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 1, "Come on Doodlebug"
Film dates: 2022-04-27

This season starts in Place Bernard in Mont Tremblanc.

The teams in this season are:
  • Jully & Kathy, friends from Toronto ON
  • Court & Ali, dating for less than a year from Whistler BC
  • Brendan & Connor, brothers from McDougal ON
  • Dennis & Durell, uncle/nephew from Halifax NS
  • Jesse & Marika, siblings (Olympic cross country skier and actress/hoop dancer) from Canmore AB
  • Catherine & Craig, best friends (performers)
  • Cedric & Tychon, father/son
  • Franca & Nella, sisters from Edmonton AB
  • Cassie & Jahmeek, engaged
  • Beverly & Veronica, friends
Jon also presents the prize for the winners of this season. It is two new Chevrolet cars, a trip for 2 around the world, $250,000 and the title.

Once Jon starts the race teams run over to their bags and pick up their first clue. This is a route info with the title "Crack the code". Teams must find five marked plaques in the Mont Tremblanc city center and use them to crack this code:

 5-50  ___
 2-46  ___
 1-35  ___

 2-102 ___
 3-134 ___
 5-99  ___
 4-83  ___
 1-55  ___
 4-62  ___
 5-64  ___
 3-91  ___


The numbers in the code represent the plaque number and a letter on the plaque. Finding all of them leads to "DLO LTAREONM". They then need to unscramble this and should finally arrive at "OLD MONTRÉAL". Once they have the solution they need to tell it to the judge and he will give them their next clue.

This code is fairly simple. The biggest difficulty is to figure out if the title of the plaque counts or not. But then the last two teams miss the unscrambling step and are reciting gibberish to the judge. Eventually Brendan & Connor come back up and tell them the answer.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1. Beverly & Veronica
  2. Catherine & Craig
  3. Court & Ali
  4. Cassie & Jahmeek
  5. Franca & Nella
  6. Brendan & Connor, overheard the other teams speaking to the judge
  7. Jesse & Marika
  8. Jully & Kathy
  ?. Dennis & Durell
  ?. Cedric & Tychon

Teams must now make their way, on foot, to the village docks where they can sign up for one of two buses arriving 15 minutes apart in Motréal. After they have signed up and realize that two teams are missing Brendan & Connor goes back into town and helps the last two teams with the code task.

Teams end up on the buses in the following order:

Bus #1
  1(+0) Beverly & Veronica
  2(+4) Brendan & Connor
  3(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek
  4(-1) Court & Ali
  5(-3) Catherine & Craig

Bus #2
  6(-1) Franca & Nella
  7(+0) Jesse & Marika
  8(+0) Jully & Kathy
  ?(+?) Dennis & Durell
  ?(+?) Cedric & Tychon

The next clue box is just outside where the buses stop. It contains a route info which directs teams to find one of two walking billboards, advertising the latest Marvel movie, in Old Montréal. When they find one of them they will receive their next clue as well as a sack containing some puzzle pieces. The puzzle pieces will be used to assemble a small version of Mjölnir, Thor's hammer, at the end of the leg.

We get a nice shot of Cedric & Tychon walking right past one of the billboards without noticing it.

Teams find one of the billboards in the following order:
  1. Brendan & Connor
  2. Beverly & Veronica
  3. Cassie & Jahmeek
  4. Court & Ali
  5. Catherine & Craig
  6. Franca & Nella
  7. Jully & Kathy
  8. Jesse & Marika
  9. Dennis & Durell
 10. Cedric & Tychon

Road block: Who is feeling well rounded?

In this road block one team member must climb to the top of La Grande Roue de Montréal. That is a giant Ferris wheel. They must first climb the stairs built into the legs up to the middle of the wheel and from there production has installed ladders (the wheel is not rotating). There are two sets of stairs and ladders so two contestants can do this at the same time.

A nice thing about this road block is that teams receive the clue well away form the wheel so they have no idea of what the road block will entail when they have to decide who should do it.

 "Are you kidding me, I'm already shaking", On the way to the wheel Craig lets us know that he does not like heights
 "Oh boy, it's windy up here", Beverly while she is climbing the ladder
 "Come on Doodlebug, that's what mom calls him", Brendan gets the title
 "I'm a firefighter back in Toronto", Jahmeek feels comfortable on the ladder
 "The key to this challenge is to not die", Craig is really not happy about doing this
 "I'm afraid of heights, but my strategy is to stay occupied. So I am singing all the time while on the way up", Nella
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Brendan & Connor*  (0-1)
2(+0)Beverly* & Veronica(1-0)
3(+0)Cassie & Jahmeek*  (0-1)
4(+0)Court & Ali*       (0-1)
5(+0)Catherine & Craig* (0-1)
6(+1)Jully* & Kathy     (1-0)
7(-1)Franca & Nella*    (0-1)
8(+0)Jesse* & Marika    (1-0)
9(+0)Dennis* & Durell   (1-0)
10(+0)Cedric & Tychon*   (0-1)

Detour: Jazz or Pizzazz

In Jazz teams must make their way to Upstairs Jazz. Here they must listen to a recording of a Jazz singer and memorize the lyrics. They must then perform the song, including the scat sections, to the satisfaction of the judge.

In Pizzazz teams must make their way to the Wiggle room, a Burlesque club. Here they must learn how to do a Burlesque dance. They must then don a couple of accessories which they must remove during the performance.

It turns out that teams must self drive to the detour locations (5km/3km).

Pizzazz seems fairly easy. Teams do not have to learn any specific steps. They just have to remove two articles of clothing (for example a fan and a boa) in the correct order while being sensual and confident and end up in a pose on the chair.

 "In this moment we realize that Burlesque may be our calling", Connor
 "I never in a million years thought I was going to do Burlesque, with my brother", Marika

Jully & Kathy gets lost on the way to the detour. Eventually they flag down a police car and asks for directions.
 "Oh, you're far", The policeman to the girls
Eventually they convince the nice policeman to escort them there, and he turns his lights and sirens on. They arrive to the parking lot as Franca & Nella are leaving the detour.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Brendan & Connor, Pizzazz
  2(+0) Beverly & Veronica, Pizzazz
  3(+2) Catherine & Craig, Pizzazz
  4(-1) Cassie & Jahmeek, Pizzazz
  5(+2) Franca & Nella, Jazz
  6(-2) Court & Ali, Pizzazz
  7(+2) Dennis & Durell, Pizzazz
  8(+0) Jesse & Marika, Pizzazz, on their second attempt (did not start & end with the music)
  9(-3) Jully & Kathy, Jazz, on their second show attempt (ended before the music)
 10(+0) Cedric & Tychon, Pizzazz, on their second attempt (probably got rid of items in the wrong order)

As Cedric & Tychon are leaving the detour they realize they do not have the last set of puzzle pieces. Fortunately for them they do this before they leave so they can run back into the dressing room where they left them.

Teams must now drive to the historic Theatre Rialto (6km/3km). Once there teams needs to assemble Mjölnir from the puzzle pieces they received during the leg (does not seems to be particularly difficult). Once done they can run down to Jon who is waiting on the mat on the main stage.

Beverly & Veronica reaches the theater as Brendan & Connor are still working on the puzzle. And teams #4-#7 are all there at the same time and reach the mat very close together.

Cedric & Tychon arrive just as Jesse & Marika are making their way to the stage. As far as they know they are last.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
  1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win a trip to Los Angeles and a $2500 gift card and three express passes
  2(+0) Beverly & Veronica
  3(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek
  4(+1) Franca & Nella
  5(-2) Catherine & Craig
  6(+0) Court & Ali
  7(+0) Dennis & Durell
  8(+0) Jesse & Marika
  9(+1) Cedric & Tychon
 10(-1) Jully & Kathy, are eliminated

Brendan & Connor get three express passes. They can use one for themselves and must give the other two away before the end of the fourth leg.

 "Performing on stage is nerve racking, but this race; next level", Jully
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 2, "Goatageddon"
Film dates: probably 2022-04-29 - 2022-04-30

The last leg ended in Theatre Rialto in Montréal. This leg starts behind Place des arts (almost 4km from the last pit stop). Teams are released in the following order:
1.Brendan & Connor  08:53
2.Beverly & Veronica09:04+0:11
3.Cassie & Jahmeek  09:22+0:29
4.Franca & Nella    ??:??+?:??
5.Catherine & Craig ??:??+?:??
6.Court & Ali       ??:??+?:??
7.Dennis & Durell   09:40+0:47
8.Jesse & Marika    09:50+0:57
9.Cedric & Tychon   09:51+0:58

Route info: Fly to Calgary, Alberta

 "Calgary, my home town", Beverly
 
Teams self drive to the airport. Once they land in Calgary they jump into the provided sponsor cars where they will find their next clue. We note that all the sponsor cars are red so teams have to remember which number their car has (the number is on a sticker in the window).

Route info: Drive yourselves to the city of Lethbridge, Alberta.

Lethbridge is 223km away and teams are headed to a giant rattlesnake statue in Indian battle park. Here they are greeted by representatives for the Blackfoot people. Court has a history as a first nation child who was forcibly put in a Christian school so this feels really meaningful for him. The ceremony ends with teams getting their next clue.

I assume that when teams arrived in the park they found an hours of operations, they then had to spend the night before the ceremony started the next morning. I do this because the sunlight during the ceremony indicates early morning and all teams are there at the same time (a 200+km drive should have separated them a little).

The next clue they get is a detour: Hoots or Herd?

In Herd teams must locate the national historic site Fort Whoop-Up (500m). Here teams will encounter a herd of goats. They will then choose a colored bandanna and must then find the goats wearing the same color and add up the numbers written  on these bandannas (typically in the range 11-48). They may not take any notes during this task.

In Hoot teams make their way to the Helen Chuler nature center (500m). Here one racer must listen and learn 7 different owl sounds (each has a corresponding number). Their partner will read a description of the sounds and the name of the corresponding owls. Once they feel ready they can meet up and combine their knowledge to figure out which species of owl makes each sound.

In Herd there are seven different colors of the bandannas so I guess no more than seven teams could do this task. Another small detail is that all teams have different totals they should reach, which means that they can not share their answer. And there is a trick, each color has two goats with the same number. It is easy to think you have already counted that number when in fact you need to count both instances.

In Hoot the top of the description reads:

Short-eared Own: This raspy owl sounds like a small puppy trying to bark.

Northen Saw-whet Owl: This owl makes a series of short, high-pitched notes. It sounds like
something is beeping repeatedly.

Long-eared Owl: This owl makes five separate "whooos" in a row.

Barred Owl: This owl sounds like a monkey cheering out "Hip-Hip Hooray! Hip-Hip Hooraay!"


It seems as if both sides are difficult and nobody gets the right answer on their first attempt. We get to see a lot of people trying to chase goats to read what is written on the bandannas.

 "It is goatageddon", Court gets the title
 "72 plus 29 that is 99", Catherine & Craig have a hard time with the math (an easy mistake to make)
 "We tried naming them, we tried counting them out loud, tried all the strategies", Durell
 "72 plus 29, 72, 82, 92,... 101 aaaaaagh", Catherine figures out what she is doing wrong
 
Franca & Nella create a song of all the numbers they see to help them remember them.

Cedric & Tychon tell the correct sequence of owls to Brendan & Connor and afterwards they hope they will get an express pass.

Cassie & Jahmeek talk about switching, at that time they have spent two hours counting goats. But they decide to keep at it and through the power of editing it seems they get it on their next attempt.

 "When my 13 year brother see me not being able to count, I'm dead", Cassie
 
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1. Jesse & Marika, herd
 2. Franca & Nella, herd
 3. Beverly & Veronica, herd
 4. Catherine & Craig, herd
 5. Cedric & Tychon, hoot on their 4th attempt
 6. Brendan & Connor, hoot on their 5th attempt
 7. Dennis & Durell, herd
 8. Cassie & Jahmeek, herd
 9. Court & Ali, herd

Route info: Be fresh, refresh

In this task teams must find a specific Subway restaurant. Once there they must memorize a shopping list:

Vegetables to collect
  22 Tomatoes
  15 Bell peppers
  18 Onions
  27 Cucumbers

They are also give the addresses of three different farm stands. They must drive out to all of these and collect the needed ingredients and bring them back. Each stand holds a few different kinds of produce so they need to remember what to bring.

Jesse & Marika find a nice local outside who helps them with directions. Later in the car they talk about how he looked familiar. The producers helpfully gives us a repeat of the sequence but this time they add a name tag showing him to be Ron Sutter, a Canadian hockey legend. Jesse says he almost looked like one of the Sutter brothers. I wonder how much the producers triggered this sequence.

Franca & Nella are just behind Jesse & Marika so they put their car in sport mode and pass them.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+1) Franca & Nella
 2(-1) Jesse & Marika
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+2) Brendan & Connor
 5(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 6(-2) Catherine & Craig
 7(+0) Dennis & Durell
 8(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 9(+0) Court & Ali

In addition to their next clue each team member also gets a footlong sub for the road.

Road block: Who's up for a slice?

In this road block teams must locate Ctrl V, a local virtual reality arcade. Once here the selected team members must master the game Rhythmatic. They must get a score of 90% or better to receive their next clue.

 "Do you want me to encourage you or do you just want to do it on your own?", Veronica is smart to ask (Beverly does not want any encouragement)

Catherine & Craig arrive just as Beverly & Veronica are leaving this task.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Franca* & Nella    (1-1)
2(+0)Jesse & Marika*    (1-1)
3(+0)Beverly* & Veronica(2-0)On her 4th attempt
4(+0)Brendan* & Connor  (1-1)On his 3rd attempt
5(+1)Catherine* & Craig (1-1)
6(-1)Cedric* & Tychon   (1-1)On his 4th attempt
7(+0)Dennis & Durell*   (1-1)On his 3rd attempt
8(+0)Cassie* & Jahmeek  (1-1)On her at least 3rd attempt
9(+0)Court* & Ali       (1-1)On his 2nd attempt

Route info: Drive yourself to Waterton lakes national park and search outside the Prince of Wales hotel for Jon at your next pit stop.
The pit stop is 126km from Ctrl V so it is quite a drive.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Franca & Nella, win a trip to Lima, a $5000 gift card at Marshals as well as footlongs for a year and $5000 from Subway
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Brendan & Connor
 5(+0) Catherine & Craig
 6(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 7(+0) Dennis & Durell
 8(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, just after #7
 9(+0) Court & Ali, just after #8

Instead of eliminating the last team Jon tells them that the race is still on and hands them their next clue.
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 3, "We love Weenies!"
Film dates: 2022-05-01 - 2022-05-02

The last leg ended with teams getting the next clue at the pit stop outside the Prince of Wales hotel in Waterton lakes national park. Teams started this leg in the following order:
1.Franca & Nella    13:23
2.Jesse & Marika    13:37+0:14
3.Beverly & Veronica14:02+0:39
4.Brendan & Connor  14:20+0:57
5.Catherine & Craig 14:44+1:21
6.Cedric & Tychon   14:58+1:35
7.Dennis & Durell   15:21+1:58
8.Cassie & Jahmeek  15:22+1:59
9.Court & Ali       15:23+2:00

The last three teams are seen leaving the mat at the same time but we are shown different departure times (1 minute apart) and they seem to leave one after the other. One possible explanation is that production noted the time when teams arrived and the released them a set time after that. That would allow Jon talk to them on the mat for a while without affecting the race. Perhaps the wait was long enough that they, or at least their camera teams, had time to eat a bit?

Route info: Drive yourselves to Waterton village and find your next clue outside Pat's Waterton.

 "We have been waiting for the Amazing Race Canada for the past two years before we start to have babies", Cassie
 
Teams arrive to the clue box outside Pat's (1.6km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Franca & Nella
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Brendan & Connor
 5(+0) Catherine & Craig
 6(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 ?(+?) Dennis & Durell
 ?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
 ?(+?) Court & Ali

Route info: You Big Weenie!

Teams must now use a side-by-side bike to ride to Wieners of Waterton. Here they must choose one of a bunch of order sheets. Each order sheet contains four deliveries like:

Waterton Opera House
309 Wind Flower Ave, Waterton Park, AB TOK 2MO
 1 x SWEET POTATO FRIES WITH SPICY MAYO
 1 x LOCAL SMOKIE WITH BACON N'CHOOSE, RELISH, PICKLED ONION, MAYO
 1 x LIL'WIENER WITH CHEESE, RELISH, DIJON MUSTARD, CHIPOTLE MUSTARD
 1 x 1/4 WIENER WITH KETCHUP, PICKLED ONION, CHIPOTLE MAYO
 1 x LIL'WIENDER WITH CHEESE, RELISH, DIJON MUSTARD, CHIPOTLE MAYO

Teams must memorize these orders before delivering them. All the wieners etc can be found in baskets just inside the shop.

Jesse & Marika realize they can have one person stand in the door next to the wieners and their partner can read out load which ones to pick from the order sheet and thus they do not have to remember anything. Beverly & Veronica see them doing this and do the same. Jesse & Marika then tell the trick to Brendan & Connor (with a hope to get an express pass).

Franca & Nella have a map of the town but still struggle with finding the locations.
 "We are avid spinners", Franca & Nella feel confident
 "They are going slow", But Jesse & Marika are catching up

Franca & Nella offer Brendan & Connor their map in exchange for an express pass. The boys refuse.
 "Having these express passes is exhausting", Brendan & Connor
 "It would come back around if you wanna help us", Brendan to the girls
In the end the girls give the boys their map.

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1(+1) Jesse & Marika
 2(-1) Franca & Nella
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Brendan & Connor
 5(+0) Catherine & Craig
 ?(+?) Cedric & Tychon
 ?(+?) Dennis & Durell
 ?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
 ?(+?) Court & Ali

Route info: "Driver yourself to Pincher station and sign up for the next available bus."
The buses will take teams to Fernie, BC.

Teams reach the sign up board (60km) in the following order:
Bus #1:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika
 2(+0) Franca & Nella
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Brendan & Connor
Bus #2:
 5(+0) Catherine & Craig
 ?(+?) Cedric & Tychon
 ?(+?) Dennis & Durell
 ?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
 ?(+?) Court & Ali

Teams also get a new clue here. It contains a route info and a phone. They must use the Expedia app to book a hotel in nearby Pincher Creek.

The next day the buses will drive them 220km to Sparwood, BC. The buses will arrive 15 minutes apart. Once teams arrive they will find a bunch of sponsor cars with detour clues inside. They must now drive themselves to Fernie (30km) where the detours take place.

Detour: Learning to fly or Ready to roll

In Ready to roll teams must assemble a mountain bike from scratch with only a finished bike as reference. This takes place at GearHub Sports in Fernie.

In Learn to fly teams get to listen to a elaborate fishing story which uses the quirky names given to a series of fishing lures called flies. They must then make their way on foot 1km down to the river where they must place the 20 mentioned flies in the correct order. They may not take any notes. This detour takes place in front of the Kootenay Fly Shop in Fernie.

From looking at Google maps it seems they do the fly ordering next to Duck Pond, which is only about 500m from the fly shop.

The fishing story starts with: "I never forget the summer I fell in love with fly fishing. While other kinds were playing with baseball cards I collecting a Bone wiggler, a Muddy buddy and a Purple haze."

 "That is nuts, there is nothing in my mind right other than like something boobie", Marika after listening to the fishing story
 "This could make up some time 'case I have had three BMXes growing up", Cedric

Jesse & Marika is the only team from the first bus opting for the fly detour. When they come back after having made their first run they find two teams from the second bus listening to the story. They explain what the setup at the river looks like and they all decide to work together.

Cassie wants to do the fly fishing but Jahmeek feels he can do the bike so they go for it. The bikes turns out to be much harder than expected so when they can not even pump up the tire they decide to switch. By this time the other teams doing fly have already left so they have to do it themselves. The distance between the detours is about 1km.

Franca & Nella have a hard time getting their tires onto the rims and eventually Dennis & Durell helps them.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor, bike
 2(-1) Jesse & Marika, fly
 3(+2) Court & Ali, fly
 4(+1) Catherine & Craig, fly, directly after #2
 5(-4) Beverly & Veronica, bike
 6(-1) Cedric & Tychon, bike
 7(-2) Dennis & Durell, bike
 8(-7) Franca & Nella, bike
 9(-4) Cassie & Jahmeek, started bike but switched to fly

Road block: Who's ready to take it to the streets?

In this road block racers have to dress up and learn & lead an 80's style aerobic routine on the streets of Fernie. There are no individual instructors, instead racers have to learn the routine by watching it being performed over and over.

This road block takes place at 532 2 Ave, Fernie. Teams go to The Arts station to get changed (200m from bike and 850m from fly).

 "20+ years of teaching aerobics and fitness classes", Craig feels this is his time to shine.

It turns out that it is not enough to know the routine. You must have energy and look like you are leading it as well.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+3)Catherine & Craig* (1-2)On his 2nd attempt
2(-1)Brendan & Connor*  (1-2)On his 2nd attempt
3(+2)Beverly & Veronica*(2-1)On her 2nd attempt
4(-2)Jesse* & Marika    (2-1)On his 6th attempt
5(-2)Court & Ali*       (1-2)On her 3rd attempt
6(+0)Cedric & Tychon*   (1-2)On his 3rd attempt
7(+1)Franca & Nella*    (1-2)On her 3rd attempt
6(-1)Dennis* & Durell   (2-1)On his 3rd attempt
7(+0)Cassie & Jahmeek*  (1-2)On his 2nd attempt

Route info: Drive yourselves to Fernie Golf Course and search on foot for Jon at the fourth hole and your next pit stop.

The golf course is about 2.6km from the road block so there is no margin for error. The editors try to build suspense by showing us team #2 spot Jon before they show the first team doing so. But the experienced watcher is not fooled by such antics.

Teams reach the pit stop in the following order:
 1(+0) Catherine & Craig, win a trip to Bangkok and a $2000 gift card at Marshalls
 2(+0) Brendan & Connor
 3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Jesse & Marika
 5(+0) Court & Ali
 6(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 7(+0) Franca & Nella
 8(+0) Dennis & Durell
 9(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, are eliminated

 "I'm proud of you", Cassie
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 4, "Feel the fear and do it anyways"
Film dates: unknown

This episode starts with an announcement from Jon. It turns out that Dennis & Durell, Court & Ali and Catherine & Craig are unable to continue the race at this time due to Covid. To counter this production has invited the previously eliminated teams Jully & Kathy and Cassie & Jahmeek back into the race.

The last leg ended on a golf course in Fernie BC. Teams are released from the town of Fernie in the following order:
1.Brendan & Connor  05:42
2.Beverly & Veronica05:47+0:05
3.Jesse & Marika    05:50+0:08
4.Cedric & Tychon   06:13+0:31
5.Franca & Nella    06:17+0:35
6.Cassie & Jahmeek  06:55+1:13
7.Jully & Kathy     07:02+1:20

The first clue tells teams to make their way, on foot, to City Hall in Fernie where they will sign up for one of two buses to Canmore, AB. The buses will depart at 07:30 and will arrive 15 minutes apart. The clue also mentions that Cassie & Jahmeek and Jully & Kathy will need to complete a speed bump on this leg of the race.

I guess this means that the buses will travel together to Canmore and once they are almost at the location the second will just wait 15 minutes before driving the last bit to their destination. This probably also means that if one of the buses breaks down production will make sure they still arrive withing the prescribed time interval.

 "Today is not only our day to come first but today is the day we get an express pass from Brendan & Connor", Veronica is optimistic

While waiting for the bus Brendan & Connor hand over their extra express passed to Jesse & Marika and Franca & Nella.
 "We don't need an express pass, we're not in second to last place", Beverly is a bit bitter

Teams end up on the buses in the following order:
Bus #1:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor
 2(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 3(+0) Jesse & Marika

Bus #2:
 4(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 5(+0) Franca & Nella
 6(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 7(+0) Jully & Kathy

The buses arrive at Canoe Meadow on the edge of the Kananaskis river (338km). Teams seems to exit the buses in the same order they signed up. The next clue box is visible from the bus and teams run over there.

Route info: Go with the flow. Canoe the white waters of the Kananaskiks river and search downriver for your next clue.

Teams must now suit up and paddle a 3km stretch of the river. They will travel in inflatable canoes with a guide. There is not much searching involved as the next clue is clearly marked by a hard to miss flag placed on the shore of the river.

Teams suit up a bit away from the river and then follow a marked trail down to the canoes. Jully & Kathy miss that part and run directly down to their canoe. They will then have to run back up to get changed.

We also see that teams have watertight bags they have to put their backpacks in. Cedric & Tychon have a hard time with this as their bags seem to be a bit on the big side. Their guide seems to be enjoying looking at them struggling.

Here Cassie & Jahmeek and Jully & Kathy encounter their speed bump. They must simply inflate their own canoes before they can leave.

Teams complete the canoeing in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor
 2(+1) Jesse & Marika
 3(-1) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+1) Franca & Nella
 5(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(+1) Jully & Kathy
 7(-3) Cedric & Tychon

Road block: Who thinks diamonds are forever?

Teams must now travel on foot to the red barn at Star Six Ranch (which is nearby). Here they will find an ongoing silent demonstration of a classic diamond hitch knot. This knot is used to secure packs to a horse. They must then recreate this on their own simulated horses.

As usual teams have to decide who is doing the road block before they can even see the task so they have no idea what it entails. The task seems to be pretty hard and most racers struggle with it.

 "Of all days to wear the cutest white outfits", Veronica feels drenched in sweat after the canoeing and running
 "I'm exited that we choose Franca to do this because she's way more detail oriented than me", Nella
 "These are not the diamonds I was expecting", Cassie
 "I see it and it makes sense and then I run back here and it's gone", Beverly

Beverly struggles and feels frustrated. She asks Franca to help her multiple times but Franca wants to focus on her own things, she also does not want to help Beverly.

We learn that Jully & Kathy are racing for their late mothers.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Brendan* & Connor  (2-2)
2(+0)Jesse* & Marika    (3-1)
3(+1)Franca* & Nella    (2-2)
4(-1)Beverly* & Veronica(3-1)
5(+1)Jully & Kathy*     (1-1)
6(+1)Cedric & Tychon*   (1-3)
7(-2)Cassie* & Jahmeek  (2-2)

Teams must now jump into one of the sponsor cars and drive to Canmore, AB (24km). Here they must search the trans Canada trail along the edge of the Bow river for their next clue. It seems their instructions tell them to go to the Bow river campgrounds.

Teams reach the clue box here in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika, as Brendan & Connor are doing the puzzle
 3(+0) Franca & Nella, after the first two teams have left
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica, as France & Nella are leaving
 5(+1) Cedric & Tychon, as Beverly & Veronica are doing the puzzle
 6(-1) Jully & Kathy, as Beverly & Veronica and Jully & Kathy are doing the puzzle
 7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, after all others have left

Route info: Let it slide.
Teams must complete a 4x4 sliding puzzle. Each puzzle has a different picture but they all seem to be equally difficult. One additional wrinkle is that the location for the "missing" piece differs (it is always a corner piece though).

 "We're not real puzzle guys", Connor
 "I do not know how they did that so fast", Beverly when Cedric & Tychon complete their puzzle
 "What are we missing?", Beverly when Jully & Kathy pass them

Jesse & Marika do not really work together on this. First she is determined to get her way so he goes down to the river and then later she gives up and lets him continue.

Teams complete their puzzle in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika
 3(+0) Franca & Nella
 4(+2) Cedric & Tychon
 5(+0) Jully & Kathy
 6(-2) Beverly & Veronica
 7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek

Road block: Who's happy that they won't be tying any knots?

The person who did not do the diamonds road block must do this one. In this road blocks participating team members must ride an adaptive bike. This one is pedaled by the riders arms. They must complete a course in 1:45 or less.

This road block takes place at the Canmore Nordic Center (8km).

The bikes are hard to ride and we get to see lots of racers tip over.

We learn that Jully has a small sister who is disabled and taught Jully to use her adaptive bike when they were kids. She is doing this challenge for her sister. And she has to fight for it as she struggles a lot but finally completes the course in the allotted time.

It is getting really tense towards the end when Veronica fails on her 6th attempt and then Jahmeek almost gets it on his first. Veronica must know that she has only one chance to avoid ending up in last place so the pressure is on for her 7th attempt.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Brendan & Connor*  (2-3)In 1:27:98 on his 1st attempt
2(+0)Jesse & Marika*    (3-2)In 1:41:06 on her 2nd attempt
3(+0)Franca & Nella*    (2-3)In 1:38:13 on her 5th attempt
4(+0)Cedric* & Tychon   (2-3)In 1:44:20 on his 3rd attempt
5(+0)Jully* & Kathy     (2-1)In 1:44:50 on her 9th attempt
6(+0)Beverly & Veronica*(3-2)In 1:42:70 on her 7th attempt
7(+0)Cassie & Jahmeek*  (2-3)In 1:17:77 on his 2nd attempt

Teams now has to search the grounds of the Canmore Nordic Center for the Biathlon range where they will find Jon and their next pit stop. Nobody seems to have any problems finding the mat so to road was either very obvious or marked.

In keeping with the theme of the adaptive bikes the pit stop greeter is a Paralympics gold medalist. A nice touch.

Teams check in in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina and a $1500 gift card to Marshalls.
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika
 3(+0) Franca & Nella
 4(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 5(+0) Jully & Kathy
 6(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, are saved by a non-elimination

At the mat Jon plays with the last team telling them this is the end... of this leg of the race.
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 5, "I am a human kite"
Film dates: 2022-05-06 - 2022-05-07

The last leg ended at the Canmore Nordic Center, AB. Teams are released from the plaza in front of the Canmore Public Library in the following order:
1.Brendan & Connor  14:34
2.Jesse & Marika    15:00+0:26
3.Franca & Nella    15:09+0:35
4.Cedric & Tychon   16:00+1:26
5.Jully & Kathy     16:42+2:08
6.Beverly & Veronica16:47+2:13
7.Cassie & Jahmeek  16:56+2:22

Route info: Fly to Vernon, BC.

Teams must now drive 120km from Canmore to Calgary and then fly from there to Vernon, BC. Or, at least that is what Jon say in the episode. They actually fly to Kelowna, and will then have to drive 40km from there to Vernon.

When teams land in Kelowna they find a road block clue in their cars: Who'll go first?

In this road block racers will get to tandem paraglide into the Okinava valley. But before they can do that they must find Freedom Flight School outside Vernon (63km) and sign up on the board.

We are shown a montage of teams driving to the flight school. We get to see a short clip of Connor talking about a back road and then they arrive first. So it is easy to think they found a faster way, but looking at the map I see no such shortcut. It is basically just driving down the main road and two turns they need to make, so this feels like some deceptive editing.

 "I don't wanna fight with Franca, I think she'll probably take me in a wrestling match", Jesse and Franca got to the board more or less at the same time.

Teams sign up in the following order:
 1. Brendan & Connor
 2. Franca & Nella
 3. Jesse & Marika
 4. Jully & Kathy
 5. Cedric & Tychon
 6. Beverly & Veronica
 7. Cassie & Jahmeek

It is dark when teams get here and there is also a sign that the school is closed and will open at 8:00 AM.

This is a very linear task and unless you chicken out, which nobody does, there is no way to pass any teams.
 "Marika has a poker face, no one's gonna see that she's nervous", Jesse
 "I'm so nervous", Marika confesses to the camera

 "I feel literally like I'm a human kite", Kathy gets the title as she is nervous about the fairly strong wind
Then when Kathy tries to start it looks like a gust of wind hits their parachute from the side so she and her instructor never get airborne instead they just end up in a heap on the ground. But nobody is hurt so they get back up and try again and this time they have a successful start.
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Brendan* & Connor  (3-3)
2(+0)Franca & Nella*    (2-4)
3(+0)Jesse & Marika*    (3-3)
4(+0)Jully & Kathy*     (2-2)
5(+0)Cedric & Tychon*   (2-4)
6(+0)Beverly & Veronica*(3-3)
7(+0)Cassie & Jahmeek*  (2-4)

The next clue teams get is another road block: Who has no choice but to do this road block?

This road block takes place at the Sovereign lake Nordic club (51km). The participating racers must try their hand at Biathlon.
They must first ski around a 300m loop. Then they are given a rifle, five targets and five shots. If they to not hit all their targets they have to ski another lap and are then given five new shots to continue on their targets. They are done once they have hit all five targets. As expected, the team member who did not do the previous road block must do this one.

They are shooting lying down and they have a support they can lean their rifle against as they shoot, this probably moved the difficulty rating of this task from more or less impossible to challenging.

Jesse is stoked about this task as he is a two times Olympic cross country skier. And he was skiing in Sovereign lake about a month ago so he knows the place. The racers are at different levels when it comes to skiing. On one end we find Jesse who effortlessly passes everybody and at the other end we have Franca, Jully and Cassie who do not look like they have ever stood on a pair of skis. But skiing is only one part of this task. You need to be able to shoot as well. And when it comes to the shooting teams are very uneven. Some like Connor get three hits on their first attempt but then have to do 16 additional laps before he hits the last two targets.

This is also where Cassie & Jahmeek encounter their speed bump. They must sort a big pile of cross country ski boots by size and style. This is a typical speed bump task. Not particularly hard, it just takes a while.

 "Beauty and grace", Veronica comments when Beverly struggles to lie down for her shooting

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+2)Jesse* & Marika    (4-3)After 4 laps
2(+1)Franca* & Nella    (3-4)After 4 laps
3(-2)Brendan & Connor*  (3-4)After 16 laps
4(+2)Beverly* & Veronica(4-3)After 6 laps
5(-1)Jully* & Kathy     (3-2)After 5 laps
6(+1)Cassie* & Jahmeek  (3-4)After 5 laps
7(-2)Cedric* & Tychon   (3-4)After 16 laps

Detour: Ball'n or Pomme'n?

In Ball'n teams must play a game of Lawn Bowling against a local team. The racers must earn a total of five points to get their next clue. This may seem easy, specially since the local teams are all seniors. But they turn out to play a wicked game of Lawn Bowling so it takes a while for our teams to get five points.

In Pomm'n teams must make five mini apple pies. This involves rolling out the dough, slicing the apples and topping it with a pastry lattice.

Ball'n takes place at the Vernon Lawn Bowling club (24.5km) and Pomme'n at Davison Orchards (26.5km).

 "Betty is the nicest lady, but she is a killer", Jesse about one of their opponents
 "Heather is show her experience right now, and she's trash talking me like Michael Jordan", Cedric

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+2) Brendan & Connor, bowling
 2(-1) Jesse & Marika, bowling
 3(-1) Franca & Nella, bowling
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica, pie
 5(+0) Jully & Kathy, pie
 6(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, bowling
 7(+0) Cedric & Tychon, bowling

Route info: Drive yourselves to Jealous fruits orchard.

At the orchard teams are given a math challenge. They must count the number of trees in a marked area (the correct number is 548). Then they must use the knowledge that one tree produces 31 pounds of cherries to calculate the total production of the marked field (16,988lb).

The extra info tells teams that the orchard can be found at 1408 Broadwater Road in Lake Country (27km). On their way to the orchard Brendan & Connor overshoots it and that allows two teams to pass them.

Jesse & Marika have a strategy where they both count each row of trees and then compare their numbers. This turns out to be effective.

Jully & Kathy struggle with this task their math is correct but they have the wrong number of trees. Cedric & Tychon arrive as Jully & Kathy are still counting. The boys decide to take a shortcut and pick up the chalk boards used by the previous teams to peek at their answers.
 "We know we're getting a penalty on the mat but this may be quicker than counting the trees", Tychon

The episode is a bit evasive about what actually happens with Jully & Kathy here. We see footage of Jully also handling boards from the other teams so there is no question that she did it but we do not know if they used the information on them.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+1) Jesse & Marika
 2(+1) Franca & Nella
 3(-2) Brendan & Connor
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(+1) Cedric & Tychon (after looking at another teams answer)
 7(-1) Jully & Kathy (see below)

The next clue sends teams to Predator Ridge resort (20km) where they must find the yoga platform where Jon awaits with the mat.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika, win a trip to London and a $2000 gift card from Marshalls
 2(+0) Franca & Nella, just after #1
 3(+0) Brendan & Connor
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(+0) Cedric & Tychon, are given a 2 hour penalty for interfering with another teams equipment
 7(+0) Jully & Kathy, almost 2 hours after Cedric & Tychon but they are also given a 2h penalty and are eliminated

 "We told ourselves no shortcuts, and we didn't listen to our own advice", Cedric

At the mat there is some talk about the board touching. Jully apologizes for accidentally touching the board. Kathy mentions that they know that they can not touch but if something is out then it is fair game. We have another data point to use when trying to figure out what actually happened at the counting challenge and that is the fact that when the girls showed their board with the correct result to the judge it only contained the answer, on their previous shown attempts the board also held the calculations which lead to their guess.

This makes me think that Jully touched the other boards and may or may not remember this. After that they noted that they could see the result on at least one of the other boards. I assume they did not need to touch this board at this time since Cedric & Tychon (or Jully) had already moved it so the writing was visible. They then copied the result from this board to their and showed it to the judge.

 "We had fun today. This is a VIP experience of some of the most wonderful things in this country', Kathy

And I must of course mention that the preview for the next episode ended with a shot of a black clue envelope lying i a pit on the ground and then we see the three teams who, due to Covid, had to quit racing earlier coming back. From this we can gather that at least one and possible all of these teams get to come back to the race.
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 6, "Racing for our lives"
Film dates: 2022-05-11

The last leg ended at Predator Ridge resort, near Vernon BC. Teams are released from the Waterfront park in nearby Kelowna in the following order:
1.Jesse & Marika    05:19
2.Franca & Nella    05:20+0:01
3.Brendan & Connor  05:34+0:15
4.Beverly & Veronica06:02+0:43
5.Cassie & Jahmeek  06:32+1:13
6.Cedric & Tychon   07:01+1:42

Here we see that they have messed with the start times. In the previous leg Cedric & Tychon arrived after Cassie & Jahmeek to the mat and they got a 2h penalty. So they ought to start more than 2h after Cassie & Jahmeek rather than the 29 minutes they do start behind. My guess is that production had a time they had to have everybody released by in order to make the planned flight. So as to not have to release the first teams at an ungodly hour they compress the times a bit. This does not really affect the race as they will all be bunched up soon anyway.

The first clue tells teams to fly to Toronto, ON.

Once they land they need to make their way on public transit to the Marshalls store at Yonge & Gerrard St.

Teams seem to get separated in the subway so they reach the clue box outside the store in the following order:
 1. Brendan & Connor
 2. Cassie & Jahmeek
 3. Beverly & Veronica
 4. Cedric & Tychon
 5. Franca & Nella
 6. Jesse & Marika

Teams must now go shopping. In the store are 7 drawings of people in various outfits. Each team must pick one drawing and the find the pieces of that outfit in the store. The items they need to pick up are marked with a race flag but seem to be hidden among all the normal items in the aisles.

Each team will have to find four items and they may not move the picture showing the items they must find.

 "This is right up our alley, we love fashion. We're big time fashion guys", Brendan is sarcastic
 "I'm a frequent flyer at Marshalls", Franca
 "This is definitely the most stressful shopping I've ever done", Marika

Teams complete their shopping in the following order:
 1(+2) Beverly & Veronica
 2(+3) Franca & Nella
 3(+1) Cedric & Tychon
 4(-2) Cassie & Jahmeek
 5(+1) Jesse & Marika
 6(-5) Brendan & Connor

Route info: Catch a train to London, ON. Once in London make your way to East Park Golf Gardens and search for your next clue.

It is evening when teams are done with the shopping task so I assume they take the first train the next morning (06:50-09:06). Once they arrive they jump into cars and drive themselves to East Park Golf Gardens (7km).

 "It could be something like a game of mini put, it could be to clean 200 golf balls, we have no idea.", Beverly speculates about the next task

It looks like some teams have a hard time getting to East Park but once here we see all teams run in together. They may have had an hours of operations here or production may just have held them until everybody was here. Anyway when they run in together they see Jon waiting for them. He asks everybody to line up and the racers are confused. Jon does not keep them in suspense but rather immediately welcomes Catherine & Craig, Court & Ali and Dennis & Durell back. These are the teams who had to stop racing two legs ago due to Covid.

Jon tells the returning teams that technically none of them were eliminated and this is their on-ramp to get back into the race. Or at least it is for two of them. There are two on-ramp passes hidden on the grounds and the returning teams will receive a riddle which should help them find them.

The riddle reads:
Everyone here wishes you well
But where the pass is hidden we cannot tell
It's up to you to figure out what's up
So go somewhere that gives you luck
Find the right place
And you're back in the race


Teams zero in on the words "up" and "luck" which is almost correct. The clue is hidden in the wishing well hole of the mini golf course.
Court & Ali are the first to find it and they tell Catherine & Craig. As Dennis & Durell did not find one of the two on-ramp cards they are eliminated.
 "It's been an amazing experience to do this with him", Durell

Now that we have sorted out who is rejoining the race Jon can restart it. He points at the next clue box nearby and after a short pause yells GO.

Detour: Aviate or Animate

Aviate takes place at Fanshawe college Norton Wolf school of avaiation (9.3km) and requires teams to install and assemble a propeller on a Cessna 150. Teams are given a sheet of instructions, some of the steps require the judge to approve before they may proceed.

Animate takes place at the Fanshawe school of digital and performing arts (7.6km). Here one racer will slip into a motion capture suit while the other takes the role of director. The director get to see an animated movie and must then explain to their partner what they need to do match the movements of the hero the movie. The move shows the hero, Jon, jumping around in an old temple. To help the racers there are tape marks on the floor of the studio marking the various ledges etc.

Beverly & Veronica struggle with the propeller. They ask Cedric & Tychon for help but the boys just give terse answers to their questions.
 "They're just annoying", Cedric

There only seems to be one recording set available at the Animate task so teams have to wait in line.
 "I don't think Jon is as graceful as you", Craig when Catherine does a very graceful ballet jump
 
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1. Brendan & Connor, Aviate
 2. Cedric & Tychon, Aviate
 3. Beverly & Veronica, Aviate
 4. Franca & Nella, Animate on their 2nd attempt
 5. Catherine & Craig, Animate on their 3rd attempt
 6. Jesse & Marika, Animate use their express pass after 3 failed attempts
 7. Cassie & Jahmeek, Animate on their 2nd attempt
 8. Court & Ali, Animate

Road block: Who wants a new best friend?

This road block takes place at the Middlesex dog agility club (16.5km from animate and 24.7km from Aviate). Contestants must choose a dog and memorize an agility course. They must then guide their dog through the course in 45 seconds or less.

Teams arrive to the challenge in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor
 2(+2) Franca & Nella
 3(-1) Cedric & Tychon, arrive as the first team is leaving
 4(-1) Beverly & Veronica
 ?(+?) Jesse & Marika
 ?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
 ?(+?) Catherine & Craig
 8(+0) Court & Ali

 "That's why I let him do it, because I'm afraid of dogs", Cedric

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Brendan* & Connor  (4-4)
2(+0)Franca* & Nella    (4-4)
3(+0)Cedric & Tychon*   (3-5)
4(+0)Beverly & Veronica*(4-4)
5(+1)Jesse & Marika*    (4-4)
6(-1)Catherine & Craig* (1-3)
7(+0)Cassie & Jahmeek*  (3-5)
8(+0)Court* & Ali       (2-2)

The next route info sends teams to Western Interdisciplinary Research Building (12.6km).

Here teams must meditate. They will each be give a head sensor and a phone with the Muse app. They will have a running score which increases as they are calm but decrease when they are not serene enough (as measured by their head sensor). Teams get audio feedback in the form of bird chirps and sounds of thunder. The goal is to reach a combined score of 30 bird chirps.
 "We are trying to meditate right now", Brendan
 "That's basically near impossible, we're running the Amazing race Canada", Connor

 "In my mind, I don't have much going on, so I think this is going to be a really easy challenge", Nella
 "Those girls ran in, that gave us anxiety", Tychon looses his relaxation when Beverly & Veronica arrives

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+1) Franca & Nella
 2(-1) Brendan & Connor
 3(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 5(+2) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(-1) Jesse & Marika
 7(-1) Catherine & Craig
 ----- Court & Ali, not shown completing

Route info: Make your way to Western Alumni stadium and find Jon on the field at your next pit stop. Warning, the last team to check in may be eliminated.

Teams must now drive themselves down to the Western Alumni Stadium (1.5km). Here they will be greeted by a marching band and a cheerleading squad, as well as Jon. Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Franca & Nella, win a trip to Honolulu and a $1500 gift card at Marshalls
 2(+0) Brendan & Connor
 3(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(+0) Jesse & Marika
 7(+0) Catherine & Craig
 ----- Court & Ali, not shown

Teams 5-7 are all on the mat at the same time. They talk with Jon how sad they are for Court & Ali who are very last. Then Jon tells them to not be sad because they are all still racing, and he gives them their next clue.

Route info: Make your way to Belville and Prince Edward County, ON. Once there search outside the train station for your next clue.
Warning, double elimination ahead!
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 7, "What the Duck is going on"
Film dates: 2022-05-11 - 2022-05-12

The last leg ended with a keep on racing event on the mat at the Western Alumni Stadium in London, ON. Teams leave the stadium in the following order:
1.Franca & Nella    14:43
2.Brendan & Connor  14:52+0:09
3.Cedric & Tychon   15:04+0:21
4.Beverly & Veronica15:19+0:36
5.Cassie & Jahmeek  16:15+1:32
6.Jesse & Marika    16:17+1:34
7.Catherine & Craig 16:19+1:36
8.Court & Ali       ??:??+?:??

It is interesting that teams 5-7 were all at the mat at the same time and are seen leaving the mat together, but we are still shown different departure times for them and we do not see them driving together. I wonder if they did another of those pause the race for a while here and then released teams a set interval after they arrived.

On the mat Jon talks to Court & Ali and confirms that they were most certainly prepared to give up their spot in the race for Catherine & Craig had they not both made it back into the race.

The first clue is a route info telling teams to make their way to Prince Edward County, ON. It also warns teams that there is a double elimination ahead.

The first two teams are the only ones still having an express pass and both of them say they are going to use them in this leg to avoid the double elimination. The express passes usually have an expire date around this point in the race so I would guess that this or the next leg is the last leg where they can be used.

Teams first need to make their way to Spring Bank park where they can sign up for one of two buses to Toronto, ON. They sign up to the buses in the following order:
Bus #1
 1(+1) Brendan & Connor
 2(-1) Franca & Nella
 3(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 4(+0) Beverly & Veronica
Bus #2
 5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek
 6(+1) Catherine & Craig
 7(-1) Jesse & Marika
 8(+0) Court & Ali

 "We've got a second map for Court & Ali", Catherine & Craig want to help their friends

The buses will arrive in downtown Toronto 15 minutes apart. Once they arrive teams must search the streets for two people wearing red hats, each of them is holding train tickets to two different trains to Belleville. One of them holds three tickets for the 06:17 train and the other 5 tickets to the 6:32 train.

Looking at the current train timetable I have grave doubts about these times. Currently the morning trains run with 2 hour intervals, and we see some racers board train #50 which according to the current schedule leaves Toronto at 06:47. It seems far more likely that they put all teams on the same train and then just released them 15 minutes apart from the station in Belleville.

All the teams from the first bus find the same lady and get 06:32 tickets. They realize there may be an earlier train and given them back and continue their search for the other person. This second person can not have been easy to find because the second bus arrives before they find her and two of the teams on the second bus find her first and score tickets on the first train.

In the end teams end up on the following trains:
Departing 06:17:
 1. Catherine & Craig
 2. Court & Ali
 3. Franca & Nella, ran into Court & Ali who helped them find the ticket giver
 
Departing 06:32:
 ?. Beverly & Veronica
 ?. Brendan & Connor
 ?. Jesse & Marika
 ?. Cedric & Tychon
 ?. Cassie & Jahmeek

Cedric & Tychon are frustrated that Franca & Nelly just beat them to the tickets to the earlier train.
 "Team Franella seem to find all the luck all the time... I don't want to depend on luck, I want to depend on strong racing", Cedric

Teams spend the night in Toronto and the next morning they leave for Belleville. They find their next clue just outside the train station in Belleville.

Road block: Who wants to go house hunting?

Team must drive themselves to the Macaulay mountain conservation area (39km) and search for Birdhouse city. This is a "city" of more than 100 bird houses, all of them bearing individual names. Here racers will find a stand with a partial map of the area. There are birdhouse symbols on them. 7 with names and 14 without. They are also given 14 stickers with birdhouse names. They need to use the named ones to orient themselves and place the stickers on the correct nameless birdhouses on the map.
The racers seems to be forbidden to move the map so there is a lot of running involved in the task.
Unfortunately all the teams get identical maps so they are able to help each other :(

Franca & Nella seem to better at navigating so they arrive quite a bit before the other teams on the first train. Once the other two arrives they all start working together.
 "Sweet, I'm just gonna run the entire time", Beverly reads the additional info (and she is quick)
 "Their speed is absolutely ridiculous", Craig comments on Beverly & Veronica

There is tension between some teams here. Veronica asks Beverly to try to work with Catherine. But Catherine is not interested. Craig tries to ease the tension but flubs it by calling Veronica Vanessa. We have not seen why a lot of teams seem to dislike Beverly & Veronica but for some reason they seem to do so.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1.Franca & Nella*    (4-5)
2.Court & Ali*       (2-3)
3.Catherine* & Craig (2-3)
4.Beverly* & Veronica(5-4)
?.Jesse* & Marika    (5-4)
?.Brendan & Connor*  (4-5)
?.Cassie & Jahmeek*  (3-6)
?.Cedric & Tychon*   (3-6)

The next clue tells teams to head to Prince Eddy's brewing company in the town of Picton (3km). Here they will find a double pass.

The pass is a new element in the race. The team which gets passed must wait for another team to arrive and leave this clue box before they can continue racing. It is a bit like a yield with an unknown waiting time. We do not get told what happens if the passed team is last. This is a double pass which means that two teams can pass two other teams.

Teams reach the pass board in the following order:
 1(+0) Franca & Nella, passes Beverly & Veronica
 2(+0) Court & Ali, are convinced by Franca & Nella to pass Franca & Nelly to burn the board
 3(+0) Catherine & Craig
 4(+?) Jesse & Marika
 5(+?) Brendan & Connor
 6(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
 7(-3) Beverly & Veronica, had trouble navigating and leave as #8 as they were passed
 8(+?) Cedric & Tychon

Detour: Press it or Push it

In Press it teams must typeset a short message; "Prince Edward County is an island cluster of small hamlets and villages. It is rooted in farming, agriculture, trade through the waterways, and unique natural features." The trick is that you have to typeset it in reverse so it comes out correct when printed on paper. This takes place at Spark Box Studio (3.6km).

In Push it takes place in front of Savon du Bois in downtown Picton (1.5km). Here one racer from each team must put on a bathing suit and get into a bathtub. They will have a sheet with recipes and instructions which they can read to their partner. The other team member must push and mix together 15 bath bombs.

The bath tubs each contain a bunch of rubber ducks. And teams do not just have to make 15 identical bath bombs. The recipe says they have to make:
- One (1) Medium Green Bath Bomb
- Four (4) Small Green Bath Bombs
- Four (4) Medium Red Bath Bombs
- Two (2) Large Blue Bath Bombs
- Three (3) Medium Blue Bath Bombs
- Two (2) Small Blue Bath Bombs

 "Good job ladies", Franella tries to smooth things over when Beverly & Veronica arrives

Craig is the one in the bath tub for his team and he has fun with it. Pretends to strip, show his legs and does some classic beauty poses.
 "What the duck is going on over there", Court gets the title when Craig monkeys around

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+3) Jesse & Marika, printing
 2(-1) Franca & Nella, bath bombs
 3(+0) Catherine & Craig, bath bombs
 4(-2) Court & Ali, bath bombs
 5(+0) Brendan & Connor, printing
 6(+2) Beverly & Veronica, bath bombs
 7(+0) Cedric & Tychon, printing
 8(-2) Cassie & Jahmeek, bath bombs

The next clue sends teams to Sir James Whitney school for the deaf (35km). Here one racer will be paired with a student who will teach them to sign the name of the schools first deaf professor, Samuel Greene. While they do that their team mate have to memorize the American sign language alphabet. Then then they must reunite and the first of them signs the name to the other who must write it down correctly.

 "Last year I actually learned some ASL on a film set. Jesse and I have been practicing ASL", Marika

At the board Court asks Craig how he is figuring the alphabet out so quickly. Craig explains that they do performances for the hearing impaired every few months. Which means he and Catherine already know ASL.

So it turns out that of the eight teams, two use their express passes and three know ASL from before. So we are left with three teams actually having to learn ASL at this challenge and as this is a double elimination and they are all pretty sure this is the last task the pressure is on. Which does not make the task any easier. They are also there at the same time so they see each other. But Court & Ali have one advantage and that is that they got here a lot earlier than the other two remaining teams so they have spent more time practicing.
 "This is so hard", Court after failing to decipher what Ali signed

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika, knew ASL from before
 2(+0) Franca & Nella, arrive as #1 are leaving and use their express pass
 3(+0) Catherine & Craig, knew ASL from before
 4(+1) Brendan & Connor, use their express pass
 5(+1) Beverly & Veronica, knew ASL from before
 6(-2) Court & Ali, on their 3rd attempt
 7(+0) Cedric & Tychon
 8(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek

Route info: Drive yourselves to Sandbanks provincial park and search the beach on foot for Jon at your next Pit Stop.

The first two teams are neck and neck during the drive to the park but Jesse & Marika arrive a few seconds before Franca & Nella and they are also much faster so there is not really any question about who will reach Jon first.

Teams reach Jon at the beach (43km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika, win a trip to Geneva, Switzerland and a $2500 Marshalls gift card
 2(+0) Franca & Nella, just after #1
 3(+0) Catherine & Craig
 4(+0) Brendan & Connor
 5(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 6(+0) Court & Ali
 7(+0) Cedric & Tychon, are eliminated
 8(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, are eliminated

 "Believe in yourself, get out and try new things, travel and see your country and most of all, spend time with people you love", Tychon about life lessons you can learn from the race
 "Leave with you head held up high, that's all you can ask for", Jahmeek
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 8, "Give me a Moustache and call me Sherlock Holmes"
Film dates: 2022-05-13 - 2022-05-14

The last episode ended at Sandbanks Provincial park in Prince Edward County, ON. Teams are released from East Zwick's Centennial Park in Belleville the next day in the following order:
1.Jesse & Marika    13:18
2.Franca & Nella    13:19+0:01
3.Catherine & Craig 13:53+0:35
4.Brendan & Connor  13:54+0:36
5.Beverly & Veronica13:55+0:37
6.Court & Ali       14:05+0:47

Route info: Make your way to Ottawa, ON. Once there find your first clue in your first ever all electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

The clue also tells teams to drive themselves to the Belleville train station (4km) and then they must travel by rail from Belleville to Ottawa.
 "The best birthday present would just be winning first place on this leg and continuing on with my best friend", Nella has her birthday today
 "Franca is now carrying her body weight in maps", Nella implies they are hoarding maps (which is smart)
 "We certainly have a connection with Franca & Nella, it's just not a great connection", Beverly about getting passed on the previous leg by Franca & Nella

All teams end up on the same train so they arrive together in Ottawa. In the provided cars they find a route info which tells them to drive to the Canadian Museum of History and search outside for their next clue.

The clue box outside the museum (8km) contains a cellphone and instructions. Teams must use the Expedia app to book tickets for the museum. It is getting dark outside as teams get here and the rest of the leg is done in bright sunlight so I assume they had to wait overnight for the museum to open and the next task took place the following morning.

Inside the museum teams will be given a station with pictures of 13 stamps. Each stamp is missing its cost and teams must search the museum's stamp collection, containing more than 3000 stamps, to find the price of their stamps.
Teams are not allowed to run in the museum so there will be a lot of power-walking between their stations and the stamp collection room.

Craig wants to work with Franca & Nella but the girls want to do it by themselves. The girls thinks that it would be distracting as they have their own method.

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1. Franca & Nella
 2. Jesse & Marika
 3. Beverly & Veronica
 4. Catherine & Craig
 5. Court & Ali
 6. Brendan & Connor

Road block: Who wants to be put on the spot?

In this road block teams have to make their way to the Canadian Aviation and Space museum. Here teams must find the famous flying beaver and there they will find tickets to one of six flights in a vintage open cockpit biplane. During the flight the racers must spot a big letter on the ground. The plane will fly at 1500ft and the letter teams must spot is 40ft and located out in a big field. The letter does not look very big from up in the plane but we do not see any racers missing it.

Teams find the tickets in the same order they left the previous challenge. There seems to be three planes so three racers can do the task simultaneously. The planes are open cockpit biplanes so the racers are equipped with a flight cap, googles and ear protectors.

It seems all racers find the letter on their first flight.

 "She said she wanted to soar", Craig loses it as Catherine is taking her flight
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Franca & Nella*    (4-6)
2(+0)Jesse & Marika*    (5-5)
3(+0)Beverly & Veronica*(5-5)
4(+0)Catherine* & Craig (3-3)
5(+0)Court & Ali*       (2-4)
6(+0)Brendan* & Connor  (5-5)

The next clue is a Face Off. Teams may use the GPS in their car to find the historic Le Château Montebello (76km). Here they must play croquet against each other. The players must take turns to each hit a ball through a series of hoops and finally to hit the center peg. The first team to have both balls complete the course wins and can keep on racing. The last team losing must wait 15 minutes before they can continue racing.

Franca & Nella drive just in front of Jesse & Marika. But then, after the ferry, they drive in different directions. Both teams checks their GPS and both think they are going in the right direction. This time it turns out that Franca & Nella are wrong. They realize that they are going in the wrong direction fairly quickly but are still passed by two teams.

Teams have to put on costumes before queuing up for the croquet.

Teams leave the face off in the following order:
 1(+1) Jesse & Marika, win against Beverly & Veronica
 2(+1) Beverly & Veronica, win against Catherine & Craig
 3(-2) Franca & Nella, win against Catherine & Craig
 4(+0) Catherine & Craig, win against Court & Ali
 5(+0) Court & Ali, win against Brendan & Connor
 6(+0) Brendan & Connor, have to wait 15 minutes before continuing

 "If the alliance is over, that's okay", Nella about their ex alliance with Catherine & Craig and Court & Ali.

ROUTE INFO

J'accuse!

Solve a Montebello
mystery by talking to
local witnesses ti
receive your next clue.


Teams must now search Montebello for six witnesses to a murder mystery. They must ask each what they saw and figure out who was last seen at the scene of the crime. The catch is that the witnesses only speak French.

The task starts at Le Petit Château B&B (1km). The witnesses can be found in front of businesses along Rue Notre Dame between Rue St Charles and Rue Laval

 "Give me a Moustache and call me Sherlock Holmes", Nella gets the title
 "Thank goodness you speak french", Marika to Jesse as they hear the first witness
 "Most of our French comes from ballet terms", Catherine on why their French did not help them
 
The teams who do not speak french find locals who can translate for them, so nobody really struggles with this task. But Court & Ali make some wrong guesses.

The clues they get are (translated):
 "I saw the server after I saw the baker" says the butcher
 "I saw the baker after I saw the butcher" says the wine lady
 "I saw the chef after i saw the server" says the baker
 "I saw the cheese maker before I saw the wine maker" says the chef
 "I saw the baker before I saw the chef" says the server
 "I saw the butcher after the wine maker" says the cheese maker
 
Looking at the clues it is pretty obvious that the Chef was the last person seen and this indeed the correct answer. Teams get their next clue from the detective in the following order:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika
 2(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 3(+0) Franca & Nella
 4(+0) Catherine & Craig
 5(+0) Court & Ali
 6(+0) Brendan & Connor

The next clue tells team to search on foot for Jon at their next pit stop at Manoir Papineau.

Manoir Papineau is a national historic site which is located about 700m away. Once you find the right path, which starts very close to where they got the clue, all you need is to follow it so it is fairly easy to find. But that does not stop Franca & Nella and Court & Ali from finding a longer route.

Multiple teams almost forget their bags, but this does not mean much except for the last two teams who both realize they need to go back and get their bags. But the race is so close that if the last team had not gone back for their bags they would probably not have been last.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Jesse & Marika, win a trip to Istanbul and a $2000 Marshalls gift card
 2(+0) Beverly & Veronica
 3(+0) Franca & Nella
 4(+0) Catherine & Craig
 5(+0) Court & Ali
 6(+0) Brendan & Connor, are saved by a non-elimination
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 9, "I Love You. I Know"
Film dates: unknown

The last leg ended with a non-elimination pit stop at Manoir Papineau in Montebello. Teams depart for this leg from downtown Ottawa, by the Wellington/Lyonbus stop, in the following order:
1.Jesse & Marika    07:11
2.Beverly & Veronica07:36+0:25
3.Franca & Nella    08:25+1:14
4.Catherine & Craig 08:44+1:33
5.Court & Ali       08:57+1:46
6.Brendan & Connor  08:58+1:47

Route info: Fly to Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Teams drive themselves to the Ottawa airport and then fly from there via Montreal to Bathurst, NB.

Once they land they must get into the sponsor cars, pickup trucks for this leg of the race, and drive themselves to Frostbites dairy farm (8km). Here they will get a cone of ice cream and their next clue. The cone of ice cream feels a bit misplaced as it is raining during this leg and it looks kind of cold. But it serves to separate teams a little as it takes the attendant a few moments to make each cone. All teams seem to arrive to the ice cream place at the same time.

The clue here is a route info and tells teams to load some items onto their trucks. The items seems to be:
 * A large sheet of plywood
 * A smaller sheet of plywood
 * Two chairs
 * A lobster trap

This is a basically a product placement task and the only challenge is to figure out that you need to extend the tailgate flap and figure out how to work the straps. Teams get their loading approved in the following order:
 1. Brendan & Connor
 2. Jesse & Marika
 3. Franca & Nella
 4. Catherine & Craig
 5. Court & Ali
 6. Beverly & Veronica, "Way longer after the others" according to Beverly

Road block: Who can think on their feet?

The road block takes place in the fishing town of Caraquet at the bar and music venue La Brôkerie (70km). In this task the participating racers must learn and perform a complicated step dance choreography. There is a silent demonstration which they can watch. For this task teams need the two chairs they previously loaded onto their truck. The clue also says that Court and Franca must do this road block.

 "It's important we keep our lead as much as we can, we do have to hit a speed bump at one point today", Brendan
 "The challenge is going to be picking up the steps because my brain doesn't work that way anymore", Catherine lets us know her brain tumor has affected her short term memory.
 "I have zero rhythm and maybe even worse timing", Court does not consider himself a dancer

Catherine has starred in at least one tap dancing musical on Broadway so she knows the technique. Her struggle is to remember the steps. She takes notes but can not use those while performing in front of the judge. She gets in front of the judge way earlier than everybody else so she can just try and try again as there are no other racers waiting in line.

 "Some are struggling more than others, but that is fine", One of the two instructors
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+3)Catherine* & Craig (4-3)On her 3rd shown attempt
2(+0)Jesse* & Marika    (6-5)On his 1st attempt
3(+0)Franca* & Nella    (5-6)On her 4th attempt
4(+2)Beverly* & Veronica(6-5)On her 7th attempt
5(+0)Court* & Ali       (3-4)On his 13th attempt
6(-5)Brendan & Connor*  (5-6)On his 17th attempt

Route info: Get well soon

Teams must now drive themselves to Village Historique Acadien (16km). When they arrive they must change into traditional wool clothing and wooden clogs.  They must then use a yoke and two buckets to transport water from a well to fill an empty barrel at the other end of the village.

 "Behind us is Court & Ali and Brendan & Connor, I feel for them because... NO, I don't feel for them", Beverly as they leave the road block
 "I would crush as a villager", Beverly while furiously pumping water at the well

When they arrive to the village Brendan & Connor find their speed bump (as they arrived last in the previous leg). They must use traditional tools to chop and prep enough wood for 50 roof shingles. We do not get to see much of this task but from what is seen they actually only chop and stack the shingles.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Catherine & Craig, leave as team #3 arrives to the village
 2(+0) Jesse & Marika, leave as team #4 arrives
 3(+1) Beverly & Veronica
 4(-1) Franca & Nella
 5(+0) Court & Ali
 6(+0) Brendan & Connor

Detour: Oyster shuck or Clean & tuck?

In Oyster shuck teams must carefully open 24 oysters without damaging the content inside. They must then replicate two oyster platters with ice, the oysters and all the garnishes.

In Clean & tuck teams must pick a glamping dome (a fancy hotel room) and clean it so it exactly matches a given example down to the tiniest detail.

Both tasks takes place at a glamping resort named Cielo (46km).

 "Both of my uncles have oyster restaurants", Veronica feels that this is her challenge

Jesse & Marika are the only ones picking the cleaning task, and they realize this is difficult. There are lots of tiny details they must get exactly right and the example dome is relatively far away. They quickly find and fix most of their errors after the first attempt but it takes them quite a few tries before they realize they need to fold up the arms of the bathrobes in the room.
 "I'm at my breaking point", Marika has a hard time with this task

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Catherine & Craig, oysters
 2(+1) Beverly & Veronica, oysters
 3(+1) Franca & Nella, oysters
 4(-2) Jesse & Marika, cleaning
 5(+0) Court & Ali, oysters
 6(+0) Brendan & Connor, oysters

Teams must now make their way to Pokeshaw Rock (61km). The pit stop is on a nearby beach.

 "I think we just passed Beverly & Veronica because they had to stop and get directions", Franca & Nella rely on their map

The last two teams leave the detour close after each other and soon Brendan & Connor have caught up with Court & Ali. The boys decide to bet it all on a potential shortcut they have seen on their map so after a while the teams turn in different directions and we do not know which one is first. I checked with Google and the route the boys take seem to be about 2 minutes faster.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Catherine & Craig, win a trip to Mexico City, 2x250.000 Expedia points and a $2.500 gift card at Marshalls
 2(+1) Franca & Nella
 3(-1) Beverly & Veronica
 4(+0) Jesse & Marika
 5(+1) Brendan & Connor
 6(-1) Court & Ali, are eliminated

 "We've literally done a coast to coast tour. It's such a privilege", Court
 "I love you. I know", Court & Ali also gets the title
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 10, "Is that wild peacock?"
Film dates: unknown

The last leg ended on a beach near Pokeshaw Rock. Team are leaving from Harbourview Blvd in Bathhurst in the following order:
1.Catherine & Craig 13:18
2.Franca & Nella    ??:??+?:??
3.Beverly & Veronica??:??+?:??
4.Jesse & Marika    ??:??+?:??
5.Brendan & Connor  ??:??+?:??

The first clue tells teams to fly to Bowmanville, Ontario.
All teams are on the same flight from Bathurst to Toronto via Montreal.
Once they land in Toronto they find their sponsor cars as well as their next clue at the parking lot. This clue tells them to drive to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (103km).
It is dark when teams pick up their cars and the task at the Motorsport park starts the next day so there seems to have been an hours of operation point there. This was not shown in the episode

We rejoin the racers next morning at the Motorsport park when they get their next clue. This is a road block: Who likes to be precise?

In this road block racers will get behind the wheel of a Corvette Stingray. They must drive a 3km track, including a slalom part and must finish by stopping inside a box. They must complete the course in under 2:30. The clue also states that Marika, Brendan, Franca, Craig and Veronica must do this task.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1.Brendan* & Connor  (6-6)In 2:04 on his first attempt
2.Jesse & Marika*    (6-6)In 2:26 on her first attempt
3.Catherine & Craig* (4-4)In 2:18 on his first attempt
4.Beverly & Veronica*(6-6)In 2:17 on her first attempt
5.Franca* & Nella    (6-6)In 2:29 on her second attempt

Their next clue includes a phone and tells teams to fly by seaplane to Tobermory, ON.
They must use an app on the phone to navigate themselves to Oshawa executive airport (34km) where they can sign up for one of three flights to Tobermory. The flights will land 10 minutes apart.

On their drive to the airport Brendan & Connor encounter a Peacock.
 "Is that a wild Peacock?", Brendan gets the title
 
Teams end up on the flights like this:
Flight #1:
  Brendan & Connor
Flight #2:
  Jesse & Marika
  Catherine & Craig
Flight #3:
  Beverly & Veronica
  Franca & Nella

Once they land teams must search the town for Divers Den where they will find their next clue.

Route info: The Numbers don't lie.

Team must make their way to the Tugs harbor (700m). Here one racer must dive into the cold water and use four buoys to guide them to four famous shipwrecks. Below each buoy they can find five different color coded numbers. Each team has their own color and they need to relay their numbers back to their team mates on shore. The numbers, in some order, can be used to open the combination lock keeping a treasure chest shut. Each team has their own chest and combination so they can not work together.

In most teams both contestants change into wet suits but only one team member may be in the water at any given time. They are also given  snorkel and fins to make the task a bit easier.

 "This water is so cold", Craig
 "I'm just dressed like this for moral support", Veronica lets us know that Beverly is a certified diver
 "Water and Franella don't mix", Franca

This task gets harder when there are multiple teams in the water and you need to figure out who is shouting what. Franca & Nella are the ones struggling the most. Franca hears five numbers so eventually Nella has to go back into the water.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1. Brendan & Connor
 2. Jesse & Marika
 3. Catherine & Craig
 4. Beverly & Veronica
 5. Franca & Nella

Inside the treasure chest they find a set of keys to a sponsor car. They will find their next clue inside the car.

This clue is a Face Off. Teams must first drive themselves to Lloyd's Smoke Shop and Pool Hall in Wiarton (77km). Here they must play a game of Amazing Race Canada snooker against each other. They get the point value of each ball they sink. They can keep hitting the cue ball as long as they down the numbered balls. The team with the most points at the end wins. If you down the cue ball the other team may place it wherever they want on the table and take a shot.

 "I go to the pool hall with my boyfriend, so pretty much, the game is ours", Beverly

Teams leave the face off in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win against Jesse & Marika
 2(+1) Catherine & Craig, win against Jesse & Marika
 3(+1) Beverly & Veronica, win against Jesse & Marika
 4(+1) Franca & Nella, win against Jesse & Marika
 5(-3) Jesse & Marika, have to wait out a penalty

Route marker: Don't lose your train of thought

Teams must now drive themselves to CFB Meaford (61km). Here teams must put on protective equipment and a tactical west before running through a physically demanding obstacle course. While they are running the course officer will yell the seven military values at the teams. The different trainers seem to say them slightly differently but there are sentences like "A soldier needs integrity" and "A soldier has integrity". In the end the only important part are the keywords integrity, loyalty, courage, excellence, responsibility, honesty and fairness.

Teams are only told that they need to answer a question at the end. He asks them to recite the seven values in the correct order.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor, on their 2nd try
 2(+0) Catherine & Craig, on their 1st try
 3(+1) Franca & Nella, on their 1st try
 4(+1) Jesse & Marika, on their 1st try
 5(-2) Beverly & Veronica, on their 3rd try, apparently around 20 minutes behind

Teams must now make their way to the Inn at Cobble Beach and find the lighthouse on the 17th hole (44km). Here they will find Jon and the next pit stop.

Teams know that this is the penultimate leg and they all fight as hard as they can to be among the first three teams which usually go to the final. They do not yet know that this year there will be four teams in the final.

We get a rare glimpse of the additional information the racers got with this clue:

    Additional information
* The Inn at Cobble Beach is located at 221 Mcleese Dr in Kemble.
* Park in the marked parking area.
* Leave your keys in the vehicle.


Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win a trip to Auckland, NZ and a $3,500 gift card at Marshalls
 2(+0) Catherine & Craig
 3(+1) Jesse & Marika, just after #2
 4(-1) Franca & Nella, are extremely happy when they get a spot in the finale
 5(+0) Beverly & Veronica, are eliminated

 "Our friendship has just surpassed anything we thought possible", Veronica
