1. Brendan & Connor 05:42 2. Beverly & Veronica 05:47 +0:05 3. Jesse & Marika 05:50 +0:08 4. Cedric & Tychon 06:13 +0:31 5. Franca & Nella 06:17 +0:35 6. Cassie & Jahmeek 06:55 +1:13 7. Jully & Kathy 07:02 +1:20

1(+0) Brendan* & Connor (2-2) 2(+0) Jesse* & Marika (3-1) 3(+1) Franca* & Nella (2-2) 4(-1) Beverly* & Veronica (3-1) 5(+1) Jully & Kathy* (1-1) 6(+1) Cedric & Tychon* (1-3) 7(-2) Cassie* & Jahmeek (2-2)

1(+0) Brendan & Connor* (2-3) In 1:27:98 on his 1st attempt 2(+0) Jesse & Marika* (3-2) In 1:41:06 on her 2nd attempt 3(+0) Franca & Nella* (2-3) In 1:38:13 on her 5th attempt 4(+0) Cedric* & Tychon (2-3) In 1:44:20 on his 3rd attempt 5(+0) Jully* & Kathy (2-1) In 1:44:50 on her 9th attempt 6(+0) Beverly & Veronica* (3-2) In 1:42:70 on her 7th attempt 7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek* (2-3) In 1:17:77 on his 2nd attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 4, "Feel the fear and do it anyways"Film dates: unknownThis episode starts with an announcement from Jon. It turns out that Dennis & Durell, Court & Ali and Catherine & Craig are unable to continue the race at this time due to Covid. To counter this production has invited the previously eliminated teams Jully & Kathy and Cassie & Jahmeek back into the race.The last leg ended on a golf course in Fernie BC. Teams are released from the town of Fernie in the following order:The first clue tells teams to make their way, on foot, to City Hall in Fernie where they will sign up for one of two buses to Canmore, AB. The buses will depart at 07:30 and will arrive 15 minutes apart. The clue also mentions that Cassie & Jahmeek and Jully & Kathy will need to complete a speed bump on this leg of the race.I guess this means that the buses will travel together to Canmore and once they are almost at the location the second will just wait 15 minutes before driving the last bit to their destination. This probably also means that if one of the buses breaks down production will make sure they still arrive withing the prescribed time interval."Today is not only our day to come first but today is the day we get an express pass from Brendan & Connor", Veronica is optimisticWhile waiting for the bus Brendan & Connor hand over their extra express passed to Jesse & Marika and Franca & Nella."We don't need an express pass, we're not in second to last place", Beverly is a bit bitterTeams end up on the buses in the following order:Bus #1:1(+0) Brendan & Connor2(+0) Beverly & Veronica3(+0) Jesse & MarikaBus #2:4(+0) Cedric & Tychon5(+0) Franca & Nella6(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek7(+0) Jully & KathyThe buses arrive at Canoe Meadow on the edge of the Kananaskis river (338km). Teams seems to exit the buses in the same order they signed up. The next clue box is visible from the bus and teams run over there.Route info: Go with the flow. Canoe the white waters of the Kananaskiks river and search downriver for your next clue.Teams must now suit up and paddle a 3km stretch of the river. They will travel in inflatable canoes with a guide. There is not much searching involved as the next clue is clearly marked by a hard to miss flag placed on the shore of the river.Teams suit up a bit away from the river and then follow a marked trail down to the canoes. Jully & Kathy miss that part and run directly down to their canoe. They will then have to run back up to get changed.We also see that teams have watertight bags they have to put their backpacks in. Cedric & Tychon have a hard time with this as their bags seem to be a bit on the big side. Their guide seems to be enjoying looking at them struggling.Here Cassie & Jahmeek and Jully & Kathy encounter their speed bump. They must simply inflate their own canoes before they can leave.Teams complete the canoeing in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor2(+1) Jesse & Marika3(-1) Beverly & Veronica4(+1) Franca & Nella5(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek6(+1) Jully & Kathy7(-3) Cedric & TychonRoad block: Who thinks diamonds are forever?Teams must now travel on foot to the red barn at Star Six Ranch (which is nearby). Here they will find an ongoing silent demonstration of a classic diamond hitch knot. This knot is used to secure packs to a horse. They must then recreate this on their own simulated horses.As usual teams have to decide who is doing the road block before they can even see the task so they have no idea what it entails. The task seems to be pretty hard and most racers struggle with it."Of all days to wear the cutest white outfits", Veronica feels drenched in sweat after the canoeing and running"I'm exited that we choose Franca to do this because she's way more detail oriented than me", Nella"These are not the diamonds I was expecting", Cassie"I see it and it makes sense and then I run back here and it's gone", BeverlyBeverly struggles and feels frustrated. She asks Franca to help her multiple times but Franca wants to focus on her own things, she also does not want to help Beverly.We learn that Jully & Kathy are racing for their late mothers.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Teams must now jump into one of the sponsor cars and drive to Canmore, AB (24km). Here they must search the trans Canada trail along the edge of the Bow river for their next clue. It seems their instructions tell them to go to the Bow river campgrounds.Teams reach the clue box here in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor2(+0) Jesse & Marika, as Brendan & Connor are doing the puzzle3(+0) Franca & Nella, after the first two teams have left4(+0) Beverly & Veronica, as France & Nella are leaving5(+1) Cedric & Tychon, as Beverly & Veronica are doing the puzzle6(-1) Jully & Kathy, as Beverly & Veronica and Jully & Kathy are doing the puzzle7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, after all others have leftRoute info: Let it slide.Teams must complete a 4x4 sliding puzzle. Each puzzle has a different picture but they all seem to be equally difficult. One additional wrinkle is that the location for the "missing" piece differs (it is always a corner piece though)."We're not real puzzle guys", Connor"I do not know how they did that so fast", Beverly when Cedric & Tychon complete their puzzle"What are we missing?", Beverly when Jully & Kathy pass themJesse & Marika do not really work together on this. First she is determined to get her way so he goes down to the river and then later she gives up and lets him continue.Teams complete their puzzle in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor2(+0) Jesse & Marika3(+0) Franca & Nella4(+2) Cedric & Tychon5(+0) Jully & Kathy6(-2) Beverly & Veronica7(+0) Cassie & JahmeekRoad block: Who's happy that they won't be tying any knots?The person who did not do the diamonds road block must do this one. In this road blocks participating team members must ride an adaptive bike. This one is pedaled by the riders arms. They must complete a course in 1:45 or less.This road block takes place at the Canmore Nordic Center (8km).The bikes are hard to ride and we get to see lots of racers tip over.We learn that Jully has a small sister who is disabled and taught Jully to use her adaptive bike when they were kids. She is doing this challenge for her sister. And she has to fight for it as she struggles a lot but finally completes the course in the allotted time.It is getting really tense towards the end when Veronica fails on her 6th attempt and then Jahmeek almost gets it on his first. Veronica must know that she has only one chance to avoid ending up in last place so the pressure is on for her 7th attempt.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Teams now has to search the grounds of the Canmore Nordic Center for the Biathlon range where they will find Jon and their next pit stop. Nobody seems to have any problems finding the mat so to road was either very obvious or marked.In keeping with the theme of the adaptive bikes the pit stop greeter is a Paralympics gold medalist. A nice touch.Teams check in in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina and a $1500 gift card to Marshalls.2(+0) Jesse & Marika3(+0) Franca & Nella4(+0) Cedric & Tychon5(+0) Jully & Kathy6(+0) Beverly & Veronica7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, are saved by a non-eliminationAt the mat Jon plays with the last team telling them this is the end... of this leg of the race.