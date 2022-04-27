Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 3, "We love Weenies!"
Film dates: 2022-05-01 - 2022-05-02
The last leg ended with teams getting the next clue at the pit stop outside the Prince of Wales hotel in Waterton lakes national park. Teams started this leg in the following order:
|1.
|Franca & Nella
|13:23
|2.
|Jesse & Marika
|13:37
|+0:14
|3.
|Beverly & Veronica
|14:02
|+0:39
|4.
|Brendan & Connor
|14:20
|+0:57
|5.
|Catherine & Craig
|14:44
|+1:21
|6.
|Cedric & Tychon
|14:58
|+1:35
|7.
|Dennis & Durell
|15:21
|+1:58
|8.
|Cassie & Jahmeek
|15:22
|+1:59
|9.
|Court & Ali
|15:23
|+2:00
The last three teams are seen leaving the mat at the same time but we are shown different departure times (1 minute apart) and they seem to leave one after the other. One possible explanation is that production noted the time when teams arrived and the released them a set time after that. That would allow Jon talk to them on the mat for a while without affecting the race. Perhaps the wait was long enough that they, or at least their camera teams, had time to eat a bit?
Route info: Drive yourselves to Waterton village and find your next clue outside Pat's Waterton.
"We have been waiting for the Amazing Race Canada for the past two years before we start to have babies
", Cassie
Teams arrive to the clue box outside Pat's (1.6km) in the following order:
1(+0) Franca & Nella
2(+0) Jesse & Marika
3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
4(+0) Brendan & Connor
5(+0) Catherine & Craig
6(+0) Cedric & Tychon
?(+?) Dennis & Durell
?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
?(+?) Court & Ali
Route info: You Big Weenie!
Teams must now use a side-by-side bike to ride to Wieners of Waterton. Here they must choose one of a bunch of order sheets. Each order sheet contains four deliveries like:
Waterton Opera House
309 Wind Flower Ave, Waterton Park, AB TOK 2MO
1 x SWEET POTATO FRIES WITH SPICY MAYO
1 x LOCAL SMOKIE WITH BACON N'CHOOSE, RELISH, PICKLED ONION, MAYO
1 x LIL'WIENER WITH CHEESE, RELISH, DIJON MUSTARD, CHIPOTLE MUSTARD
1 x 1/4 WIENER WITH KETCHUP, PICKLED ONION, CHIPOTLE MAYO
1 x LIL'WIENDER WITH CHEESE, RELISH, DIJON MUSTARD, CHIPOTLE MAYO
Teams must memorize these orders before delivering them. All the wieners etc can be found in baskets just inside the shop.
Jesse & Marika realize they can have one person stand in the door next to the wieners and their partner can read out load which ones to pick from the order sheet and thus they do not have to remember anything. Beverly & Veronica see them doing this and do the same. Jesse & Marika then tell the trick to Brendan & Connor (with a hope to get an express pass).
Franca & Nella have a map of the town but still struggle with finding the locations.
"We are avid spinners
", Franca & Nella feel confident
"They are going slow
", But Jesse & Marika are catching up
Franca & Nella offer Brendan & Connor their map in exchange for an express pass. The boys refuse.
"Having these express passes is exhausting
", Brendan & Connor
"It would come back around if you wanna help us
", Brendan to the girls
In the end the girls give the boys their map.
Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
1(+1) Jesse & Marika
2(-1) Franca & Nella
3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
4(+0) Brendan & Connor
5(+0) Catherine & Craig
?(+?) Cedric & Tychon
?(+?) Dennis & Durell
?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
?(+?) Court & Ali
Route info: "Driver yourself to Pincher station and sign up for the next available bus."
The buses will take teams to Fernie, BC.
Teams reach the sign up board (60km) in the following order:
Bus #1:
1(+0) Jesse & Marika
2(+0) Franca & Nella
3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
4(+0) Brendan & Connor
Bus #2:
5(+0) Catherine & Craig
?(+?) Cedric & Tychon
?(+?) Dennis & Durell
?(+?) Cassie & Jahmeek
?(+?) Court & Ali
Teams also get a new clue here. It contains a route info and a phone. They must use the Expedia app to book a hotel in nearby Pincher Creek.
The next day the buses will drive them 220km to Sparwood, BC. The buses will arrive 15 minutes apart. Once teams arrive they will find a bunch of sponsor cars with detour clues inside. They must now drive themselves to Fernie (30km) where the detours take place.
Detour: Learning to fly or Ready to roll
In Ready to roll teams must assemble a mountain bike from scratch with only a finished bike as reference. This takes place at GearHub Sports in Fernie.
In Learn to fly teams get to listen to a elaborate fishing story which uses the quirky names given to a series of fishing lures called flies. They must then make their way on foot 1km down to the river where they must place the 20 mentioned flies in the correct order. They may not take any notes. This detour takes place in front of the Kootenay Fly Shop in Fernie.
From looking at Google maps it seems they do the fly ordering next to Duck Pond, which is only about 500m from the fly shop.
The fishing story starts with: "I never forget the summer I fell in love with fly fishing. While other kinds were playing with baseball cards I collecting a Bone wiggler, a Muddy buddy and a Purple haze
."
"That is nuts, there is nothing in my mind right other than like something boobie
", Marika after listening to the fishing story
"This could make up some time 'case I have had three BMXes growing up
", Cedric
Jesse & Marika is the only team from the first bus opting for the fly detour. When they come back after having made their first run they find two teams from the second bus listening to the story. They explain what the setup at the river looks like and they all decide to work together.
Cassie wants to do the fly fishing but Jahmeek feels he can do the bike so they go for it. The bikes turns out to be much harder than expected so when they can not even pump up the tire they decide to switch. By this time the other teams doing fly have already left so they have to do it themselves. The distance between the detours is about 1km.
Franca & Nella have a hard time getting their tires onto the rims and eventually Dennis & Durell helps them.
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
1(+0) Brendan & Connor, bike
2(-1) Jesse & Marika, fly
3(+2) Court & Ali, fly
4(+1) Catherine & Craig, fly, directly after #2
5(-4) Beverly & Veronica, bike
6(-1) Cedric & Tychon, bike
7(-2) Dennis & Durell, bike
8(-7) Franca & Nella, bike
9(-4) Cassie & Jahmeek, started bike but switched to fly
Road block: Who's ready to take it to the streets?
In this road block racers have to dress up and learn & lead an 80's style aerobic routine on the streets of Fernie. There are no individual instructors, instead racers have to learn the routine by watching it being performed over and over.
This road block takes place at 532 2 Ave, Fernie. Teams go to The Arts station to get changed (200m from bike and 850m from fly).
"20+ years of teaching aerobics and fitness classes
", Craig feels this is his time to shine.
It turns out that it is not enough to know the routine. You must have energy and look like you are leading it as well.
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
|1(+3)
|Catherine & Craig*
|(1-2)
|On his 2nd attempt
|2(-1)
|Brendan & Connor*
|(1-2)
|On his 2nd attempt
|3(+2)
|Beverly & Veronica*
|(2-1)
|On her 2nd attempt
|4(-2)
|Jesse* & Marika
|(2-1)
|On his 6th attempt
|5(-2)
|Court & Ali*
|(1-2)
|On her 3rd attempt
|6(+0)
|Cedric & Tychon*
|(1-2)
|On his 3rd attempt
|7(+1)
|Franca & Nella*
|(1-2)
|On her 3rd attempt
|6(-1)
|Dennis* & Durell
|(2-1)
|On his 3rd attempt
|7(+0)
|Cassie & Jahmeek*
|(1-2)
|On his 2nd attempt
Route info: Drive yourselves to Fernie Golf Course and search on foot for Jon at the fourth hole and your next pit stop.
The golf course is about 2.6km from the road block so there is no margin for error. The editors try to build suspense by showing us team #2 spot Jon before they show the first team doing so. But the experienced watcher is not fooled by such antics.
Teams reach the pit stop in the following order:
1(+0) Catherine & Craig, win a trip to Bangkok and a $2000 gift card at Marshalls
2(+0) Brendan & Connor
3(+0) Beverly & Veronica
4(+0) Jesse & Marika
5(+0) Court & Ali
6(+0) Cedric & Tychon
7(+0) Franca & Nella
8(+0) Dennis & Durell
9(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, are eliminated
"I'm proud of you
", Cassie