Jully & Kathy, friends from Toronto ON

Court & Ali, dating for less than a year from Whistler BC

Brendan & Connor, brothers from McDougal ON

Dennis & Durell, uncle/nephew from Halifax NS

Jesse & Marika, siblings (Olympic cross country skier and actress/hoop dancer) from Canmore AB

Catherine & Craig, best friends (performers)

Cedric & Tychon, father/son

Franca & Nella, sisters from Edmonton AB

Cassie & Jahmeek, engaged

Beverly & Veronica, friends



1(+0) Brendan & Connor* (0-1) 2(+0) Beverly* & Veronica (1-0) 3(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek* (0-1) 4(+0) Court & Ali* (0-1) 5(+0) Catherine & Craig* (0-1) 6(+1) Jully* & Kathy (1-0) 7(-1) Franca & Nella* (0-1) 8(+0) Jesse* & Marika (1-0) 9(+0) Dennis* & Durell (1-0) 10(+0) Cedric & Tychon* (0-1)

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 1, "Come on Doodlebug"Film dates: 2022-04-27This season starts in Place Bernard in Mont Tremblanc.The teams in this season are:Jon also presents the prize for the winners of this season. It is two new Chevrolet cars, a trip for 2 around the world, $250,000 and the title.Once Jon starts the race teams run over to their bags and pick up their first clue. This is a route info with the title "Crack the code". Teams must find five marked plaques in the Mont Tremblanc city center and use them to crack this code:The numbers in the code represent the plaque number and a letter on the plaque. Finding all of them leads to "DLO LTAREONM". They then need to unscramble this and should finally arrive at "OLD MONTRÉAL". Once they have the solution they need to tell it to the judge and he will give them their next clue.This code is fairly simple. The biggest difficulty is to figure out if the title of the plaque counts or not. But then the last two teams miss the unscrambling step and are reciting gibberish to the judge. Eventually Brendan & Connor come back up and tell them the answer.Teams complete this task in the following order:1. Beverly & Veronica2. Catherine & Craig3. Court & Ali4. Cassie & Jahmeek5. Franca & Nella6. Brendan & Connor, overheard the other teams speaking to the judge7. Jesse & Marika8. Jully & Kathy?. Dennis & Durell?. Cedric & TychonTeams must now make their way, on foot, to the village docks where they can sign up for one of two buses arriving 15 minutes apart in Motréal. After they have signed up and realize that two teams are missing Brendan & Connor goes back into town and helps the last two teams with the code task.Teams end up on the buses in the following order:Bus #11(+0) Beverly & Veronica2(+4) Brendan & Connor3(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek4(-1) Court & Ali5(-3) Catherine & CraigBus #26(-1) Franca & Nella7(+0) Jesse & Marika8(+0) Jully & Kathy?(+?) Dennis & Durell?(+?) Cedric & TychonThe next clue box is just outside where the buses stop. It contains a route info which directs teams to find one of two walking billboards, advertising the latest Marvel movie, in Old Montréal. When they find one of them they will receive their next clue as well as a sack containing some puzzle pieces. The puzzle pieces will be used to assemble a small version of Mjölnir, Thor's hammer, at the end of the leg.We get a nice shot of Cedric & Tychon walking right past one of the billboards without noticing it.Teams find one of the billboards in the following order:1. Brendan & Connor2. Beverly & Veronica3. Cassie & Jahmeek4. Court & Ali5. Catherine & Craig6. Franca & Nella7. Jully & Kathy8. Jesse & Marika9. Dennis & Durell10. Cedric & TychonRoad block: Who is feeling well rounded?In this road block one team member must climb to the top of La Grande Roue de Montréal. That is a giant Ferris wheel. They must first climb the stairs built into the legs up to the middle of the wheel and from there production has installed ladders (the wheel is not rotating). There are two sets of stairs and ladders so two contestants can do this at the same time.A nice thing about this road block is that teams receive the clue well away form the wheel so they have no idea of what the road block will entail when they have to decide who should do it."Are you kidding me, I'm already shaking", On the way to the wheel Craig lets us know that he does not like heights"Oh boy, it's windy up here", Beverly while she is climbing the ladder"Come on Doodlebug, that's what mom calls him", Brendan gets the title"I'm a firefighter back in Toronto", Jahmeek feels comfortable on the ladder"The key to this challenge is to not die", Craig is really not happy about doing this"I'm afraid of heights, but my strategy is to stay occupied. So I am singing all the time while on the way up", NellaTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Detour: Jazz or PizzazzIn Jazz teams must make their way to Upstairs Jazz. Here they must listen to a recording of a Jazz singer and memorize the lyrics. They must then perform the song, including the scat sections, to the satisfaction of the judge.In Pizzazz teams must make their way to the Wiggle room, a Burlesque club. Here they must learn how to do a Burlesque dance. They must then don a couple of accessories which they must remove during the performance.It turns out that teams must self drive to the detour locations (5km/3km).Pizzazz seems fairly easy. Teams do not have to learn any specific steps. They just have to remove two articles of clothing (for example a fan and a boa) in the correct order while being sensual and confident and end up in a pose on the chair."In this moment we realize that Burlesque may be our calling", Connor"I never in a million years thought I was going to do Burlesque, with my brother", MarikaJully & Kathy gets lost on the way to the detour. Eventually they flag down a police car and asks for directions."Oh, you're far", The policeman to the girlsEventually they convince the nice policeman to escort them there, and he turns his lights and sirens on. They arrive to the parking lot as Franca & Nella are leaving the detour.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor, Pizzazz2(+0) Beverly & Veronica, Pizzazz3(+2) Catherine & Craig, Pizzazz4(-1) Cassie & Jahmeek, Pizzazz5(+2) Franca & Nella, Jazz6(-2) Court & Ali, Pizzazz7(+2) Dennis & Durell, Pizzazz8(+0) Jesse & Marika, Pizzazz, on their second attempt (did not start & end with the music)9(-3) Jully & Kathy, Jazz, on their second show attempt (ended before the music)10(+0) Cedric & Tychon, Pizzazz, on their second attempt (probably got rid of items in the wrong order)As Cedric & Tychon are leaving the detour they realize they do not have the last set of puzzle pieces. Fortunately for them they do this before they leave so they can run back into the dressing room where they left them.Teams must now drive to the historic Theatre Rialto (6km/3km). Once there teams needs to assemble Mjölnir from the puzzle pieces they received during the leg (does not seems to be particularly difficult). Once done they can run down to Jon who is waiting on the mat on the main stage.Beverly & Veronica reaches the theater as Brendan & Connor are still working on the puzzle. And teams #4-#7 are all there at the same time and reach the mat very close together.Cedric & Tychon arrive just as Jesse & Marika are making their way to the stage. As far as they know they are last.Teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Brendan & Connor, win a trip to Los Angeles and a $2500 gift card and three express passes2(+0) Beverly & Veronica3(+1) Cassie & Jahmeek4(+1) Franca & Nella5(-2) Catherine & Craig6(+0) Court & Ali7(+0) Dennis & Durell8(+0) Jesse & Marika9(+1) Cedric & Tychon10(-1) Jully & Kathy, are eliminatedBrendan & Connor get three express passes. They can use one for themselves and must give the other two away before the end of the fourth leg."Performing on stage is nerve racking, but this race; next level", Jully