1. Brendan & Connor 14:34 2. Jesse & Marika 15:00 +0:26 3. Franca & Nella 15:09 +0:35 4. Cedric & Tychon 16:00 +1:26 5. Jully & Kathy 16:42 +2:08 6. Beverly & Veronica 16:47 +2:13 7. Cassie & Jahmeek 16:56 +2:22

1(+0) Brendan* & Connor (3-3) 2(+0) Franca & Nella* (2-4) 3(+0) Jesse & Marika* (3-3) 4(+0) Jully & Kathy* (2-2) 5(+0) Cedric & Tychon* (2-4) 6(+0) Beverly & Veronica* (3-3) 7(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek* (2-4)

1(+2) Jesse* & Marika (4-3) After 4 laps 2(+1) Franca* & Nella (3-4) After 4 laps 3(-2) Brendan & Connor* (3-4) After 16 laps 4(+2) Beverly* & Veronica (4-3) After 6 laps 5(-1) Jully* & Kathy (3-2) After 5 laps 6(+1) Cassie* & Jahmeek (3-4) After 5 laps 7(-2) Cedric* & Tychon (3-4) After 16 laps

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 8, Episode 5, "I am a human kite"Film dates: 2022-05-06 - 2022-05-07The last leg ended at the Canmore Nordic Center, AB. Teams are released from the plaza in front of the Canmore Public Library in the following order:Route info: Fly to Vernon, BC.Teams must now drive 120km from Canmore to Calgary and then fly from there to Vernon, BC. Or, at least that is what Jon say in the episode. They actually fly to Kelowna, and will then have to drive 40km from there to Vernon.When teams land in Kelowna they find a road block clue in their cars: Who'll go first?In this road block racers will get to tandem paraglide into the Okinava valley. But before they can do that they must find Freedom Flight School outside Vernon (63km) and sign up on the board.We are shown a montage of teams driving to the flight school. We get to see a short clip of Connor talking about a back road and then they arrive first. So it is easy to think they found a faster way, but looking at the map I see no such shortcut. It is basically just driving down the main road and two turns they need to make, so this feels like some deceptive editing."I don't wanna fight with Franca, I think she'll probably take me in a wrestling match", Jesse and Franca got to the board more or less at the same time.Teams sign up in the following order:1. Brendan & Connor2. Franca & Nella3. Jesse & Marika4. Jully & Kathy5. Cedric & Tychon6. Beverly & Veronica7. Cassie & JahmeekIt is dark when teams get here and there is also a sign that the school is closed and will open at 8:00 AM.This is a very linear task and unless you chicken out, which nobody does, there is no way to pass any teams."Marika has a poker face, no one's gonna see that she's nervous", Jesse"I'm so nervous", Marika confesses to the camera"I feel literally like I'm a human kite", Kathy gets the title as she is nervous about the fairly strong windThen when Kathy tries to start it looks like a gust of wind hits their parachute from the side so she and her instructor never get airborne instead they just end up in a heap on the ground. But nobody is hurt so they get back up and try again and this time they have a successful start.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):The next clue teams get is another road block: Who has no choice but to do this road block?This road block takes place at the Sovereign lake Nordic club (51km). The participating racers must try their hand at Biathlon.They must first ski around a 300m loop. Then they are given a rifle, five targets and five shots. If they to not hit all their targets they have to ski another lap and are then given five new shots to continue on their targets. They are done once they have hit all five targets. As expected, the team member who did not do the previous road block must do this one.They are shooting lying down and they have a support they can lean their rifle against as they shoot, this probably moved the difficulty rating of this task from more or less impossible to challenging.Jesse is stoked about this task as he is a two times Olympic cross country skier. And he was skiing in Sovereign lake about a month ago so he knows the place. The racers are at different levels when it comes to skiing. On one end we find Jesse who effortlessly passes everybody and at the other end we have Franca, Jully and Cassie who do not look like they have ever stood on a pair of skis. But skiing is only one part of this task. You need to be able to shoot as well. And when it comes to the shooting teams are very uneven. Some like Connor get three hits on their first attempt but then have to do 16 additional laps before he hits the last two targets.This is also where Cassie & Jahmeek encounter their speed bump. They must sort a big pile of cross country ski boots by size and style. This is a typical speed bump task. Not particularly hard, it just takes a while."Beauty and grace", Veronica comments when Beverly struggles to lie down for her shootingTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Detour: Ball'n or Pomme'n?In Ball'n teams must play a game of Lawn Bowling against a local team. The racers must earn a total of five points to get their next clue. This may seem easy, specially since the local teams are all seniors. But they turn out to play a wicked game of Lawn Bowling so it takes a while for our teams to get five points.In Pomm'n teams must make five mini apple pies. This involves rolling out the dough, slicing the apples and topping it with a pastry lattice.Ball'n takes place at the Vernon Lawn Bowling club (24.5km) and Pomme'n at Davison Orchards (26.5km)."Betty is the nicest lady, but she is a killer", Jesse about one of their opponents"Heather is show her experience right now, and she's trash talking me like Michael Jordan", CedricTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+2) Brendan & Connor, bowling2(-1) Jesse & Marika, bowling3(-1) Franca & Nella, bowling4(+0) Beverly & Veronica, pie5(+0) Jully & Kathy, pie6(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek, bowling7(+0) Cedric & Tychon, bowlingRoute info: Drive yourselves to Jealous fruits orchard.At the orchard teams are given a math challenge. They must count the number of trees in a marked area (the correct number is 548). Then they must use the knowledge that one tree produces 31 pounds of cherries to calculate the total production of the marked field (16,988lb).The extra info tells teams that the orchard can be found at 1408 Broadwater Road in Lake Country (27km). On their way to the orchard Brendan & Connor overshoots it and that allows two teams to pass them.Jesse & Marika have a strategy where they both count each row of trees and then compare their numbers. This turns out to be effective.Jully & Kathy struggle with this task their math is correct but they have the wrong number of trees. Cedric & Tychon arrive as Jully & Kathy are still counting. The boys decide to take a shortcut and pick up the chalk boards used by the previous teams to peek at their answers."We know we're getting a penalty on the mat but this may be quicker than counting the trees", TychonThe episode is a bit evasive about what actually happens with Jully & Kathy here. We see footage of Jully also handling boards from the other teams so there is no question that she did it but we do not know if they used the information on them.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+1) Jesse & Marika2(+1) Franca & Nella3(-2) Brendan & Connor4(+0) Beverly & Veronica5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek6(+1) Cedric & Tychon (after looking at another teams answer)7(-1) Jully & Kathy (see below)The next clue sends teams to Predator Ridge resort (20km) where they must find the yoga platform where Jon awaits with the mat.Teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Jesse & Marika, win a trip to London and a $2000 gift card from Marshalls2(+0) Franca & Nella, just after #13(+0) Brendan & Connor4(+0) Beverly & Veronica5(+0) Cassie & Jahmeek6(+0) Cedric & Tychon, are given a 2 hour penalty for interfering with another teams equipment7(+0) Jully & Kathy, almost 2 hours after Cedric & Tychon but they are also given a 2h penalty and are eliminated"We told ourselves no shortcuts, and we didn't listen to our own advice", CedricAt the mat there is some talk about the board touching. Jully apologizes for accidentally touching the board. Kathy mentions that they know that they can not touch but if something is out then it is fair game. We have another data point to use when trying to figure out what actually happened at the counting challenge and that is the fact that when the girls showed their board with the correct result to the judge it only contained the answer, on their previous shown attempts the board also held the calculations which lead to their guess.This makes me think that Jully touched the other boards and may or may not remember this. After that they noted that they could see the result on at least one of the other boards. I assume they did not need to touch this board at this time since Cedric & Tychon (or Jully) had already moved it so the writing was visible. They then copied the result from this board to their and showed it to the judge."We had fun today. This is a VIP experience of some of the most wonderful things in this country', KathyAnd I must of course mention that the preview for the next episode ended with a shot of a black clue envelope lying i a pit on the ground and then we see the three teams who, due to Covid, had to quit racing earlier coming back. From this we can gather that at least one and possible all of these teams get to come back to the race.