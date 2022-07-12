« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022 Emmy Nominations  (Read 148 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25154
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
2022 Emmy Nominations
« on: July 12, 2022, 12:19:21 PM »
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMAZING RACE 33

Two Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

Outstanding Cinematography
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53132
  • TAR Detective
Re: 2022 Emmy Nominations
« Reply #1 on: July 12, 2022, 01:53:40 PM »
Thanks Will!


CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TAR 33 TEAM for TWO EMMY NOMINATIONS!



COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race (CBS) 
Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) 
Nailed It! (Netflix) 
RuPauls Drag Race (VH1) 
Top Chef (Bravo) 
The Voice (NBC)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY For a Reality Program
The Amazing Race  Series Body Of Work  CBS  WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave DAngelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53132
  • TAR Detective
Re: 2022 Emmy Nominations
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:02 PM »
Do we know which episode?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4258
  • An original TARfly
Re: 2022 Emmy Nominations
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:25 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:03:02 PM
Do we know which episode?

Per Deadlines complete list:

https://deadline.com/2022/07/2022-emmy-nominations-list-1235062260/

Quote
Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race  CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Quote
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race  Series Body Of Work  CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave DAngelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 