Thanks Will! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TAR 33 TEAM for TWO EMMY NOMINATIONS! COMPETITION PROGRAM “The Amazing Race” (CBS) “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) “Nailed It!” (Netflix) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “Top Chef” (Bravo) “The Voice” (NBC) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY For a Reality Program The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

