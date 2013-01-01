Thanks Will! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TAR 33 TEAM for TWO EMMY NOMINATIONS! COMPETITION PROGRAM The Amazing Race (CBS) Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) Nailed It! (Netflix) RuPauls Drag Race (VH1) Top Chef (Bravo) The Voice (NBC) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY For a Reality Program The Amazing Race  Series Body Of Work  CBS  WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave DAngelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

