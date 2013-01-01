Thanks Will!
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TAR 33 TEAM for TWO EMMY NOMINATIONS!
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPauls Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY For a Reality Program
The Amazing Race Series Body Of Work CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave DAngelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera