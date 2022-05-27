« previous next »
Author Topic: Mystery Sightings  (Read 496 times)

Mystery Sightings
« on: May 27, 2022, 10:12:44 AM »
THIS was May 18 at 11:06 AM



Just helped two contestants of The Amazing Race become 1st on their Amman Citadel Hill stage

Amman Jordan
He thought it might be a Hungry film?

Any Ideas?
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #1 on: May 27, 2022, 11:35:45 AM »
Per gamerfan09, it's Hungary's version of Pekin Express.

https://www.blikk.hu/sztarvilag/sztarsztorik/ordog-nora-jordania-torokorszag-azsia-expressz-forgatas/tyf7y50

Quote
The editors announced before launch that they will be recording the latest episodes in this years series in Jordan, Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan. Parts of Jordan appear to have already been shot, as the presenter said goodbye to the country on the community side with one last seaside picture.
« Last Edit: May 30, 2022, 07:34:06 PM by Xoruz »
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #2 on: May 30, 2022, 03:18:24 PM »
Another mystery sighting from Turkey?

From Christopher B on Facebook:

Quote
Omigod you guys... two couple contestants on The Amazing Race (from some country) just came rushing by us n the streets of Göreme with their camera crews trying to get a taxi!  I screamed out "I love the Amazing Race!" Which got me a  :tup:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160338864808854&id=777408853
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #3 on: May 30, 2022, 07:25:28 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on May 30, 2022, 03:18:24 PM
Another mystery sighting from Turkey?

From Christopher B on Facebook:

Quote
Omigod you guys... two couple contestants on The Amazing Race (from some country) just came rushing by us n the streets of Göreme with their camera crews trying to get a taxi!  I screamed out "I love the Amazing Race!" Which got me a  :tup:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160338864808854&id=777408853

Could be aus
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #4 on: May 30, 2022, 07:31:28 PM »
Quote from: ZBC Company on May 30, 2022, 07:25:28 PM
Could be aus

Australia was finished filming in April.
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #5 on: May 30, 2022, 11:04:06 PM »
Credit to Rob F
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #6 on: May 30, 2022, 11:14:31 PM »
It really seems like just about every TAR, or race type show, is filming right now.  :lol:
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #7 on: May 30, 2022, 11:16:28 PM »
We had 2 years of not being able to travel easily. They're all just making up for lost time!
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:00:25 PM »
Quote from: echopath on Today at 04:27:46 PM
I was in Petra about three weeks ago (May 12) and saw this F/F team run with camera crews. Given that they're in Jordan right now, do you think these people with red backpacks are part of production or are they an early eliminated team?

https://imgur.com/2wmfTPD

Possible Pékin Express sighting!
