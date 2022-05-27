« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mystery Sightings  (Read 253 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52862
  • TAR Detective
Mystery Sightings
« on: May 27, 2022, 10:12:44 AM »
THIS was May 18 at 11:06 AM



Just helped two contestants of The Amazing Race become 1st on their Amman Citadel Hill stage

Amman Jordan
He thought it might be a Hungry film?

Any Ideas?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1015
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #1 on: May 27, 2022, 11:35:45 AM »
Per gamerfan09, it's Hungary's version of Pekin Express.

https://www.blikk.hu/sztarvilag/sztarsztorik/ordog-nora-jordania-torokorszag-azsia-expressz-forgatas/tyf7y50

Quote
The editors announced before launch that they will be recording the latest episodes in this years series in Jordan, Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan. Parts of Jordan appear to have already been shot, as the presenter said goodbye to the country on the community side with one last seaside picture.
Logged

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:24 PM »
Another mystery sighting from Turkey?

From Christopher B on Facebook:

Quote
Omigod you guys... two couple contestants on The Amazing Race (from some country) just came rushing by us n the streets of Göreme with their camera crews trying to get a taxi!  I screamed out "I love the Amazing Race!" Which got me a  :tup:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160338864808854&id=777408853
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 