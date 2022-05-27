« previous next »
Author Topic: Mystery Sightings  (Read 403 times)

Mystery Sightings
« on: May 27, 2022, 10:12:44 AM »
THIS was May 18 at 11:06 AM



Just helped two contestants of The Amazing Race become 1st on their Amman Citadel Hill stage

Amman Jordan
He thought it might be a Hungry film?

Any Ideas?
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #1 on: May 27, 2022, 11:35:45 AM »
Per gamerfan09, it's Hungary's version of Pekin Express.

https://www.blikk.hu/sztarvilag/sztarsztorik/ordog-nora-jordania-torokorszag-azsia-expressz-forgatas/tyf7y50

Quote
The editors announced before launch that they will be recording the latest episodes in this years series in Jordan, Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan. Parts of Jordan appear to have already been shot, as the presenter said goodbye to the country on the community side with one last seaside picture.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:34:06 PM by Xoruz »
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:18:24 PM »
Another mystery sighting from Turkey?

From Christopher B on Facebook:

Quote
Omigod you guys... two couple contestants on The Amazing Race (from some country) just came rushing by us n the streets of Göreme with their camera crews trying to get a taxi!  I screamed out "I love the Amazing Race!" Which got me a  :tup:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160338864808854&id=777408853
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:25:28 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 03:18:24 PM
Another mystery sighting from Turkey?

From Christopher B on Facebook:

Quote
Omigod you guys... two couple contestants on The Amazing Race (from some country) just came rushing by us n the streets of Göreme with their camera crews trying to get a taxi!  I screamed out "I love the Amazing Race!" Which got me a  :tup:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160338864808854&id=777408853

Could be aus
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 PM »
Quote from: ZBC Company on Yesterday at 07:25:28 PM
Could be aus

Australia was finished filming in April.
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM »
Credit to Rob F
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 PM »
It really seems like just about every TAR, or race type show, is filming right now.  :lol:
Re: Mystery Sightings
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 PM »
We had 2 years of not being able to travel easily. They're all just making up for lost time!
