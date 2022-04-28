CTV Announces Partners and Grand Prize Sponsors Joining Season 8 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

 The series longest running partner, Chevrolet, returns for eighth consecutive season  Expedia® is back alongside new partners including Desjardins Group, Subway® Canada, Destination BC, GURU Organic Energy, Marshalls, Tourism Richmond, and Trans Canada Trail  The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA to receive two first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world courtesy of GURU Organic Energy, and a $250,000 cash prize  Prizing includes Expedia Rewards points courtesy of Expedia® that can be redeemed for travel, and $25,000 in Marshalls gift cards  New contests give THE AMAZING RACE CANADA viewers a chance to win big TORONTO (May 30, 2022)  CTVs mega-hit original series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA makes its triumphant return to television screens across the country this summer, and the network today announced brands that have partnered with the series for Season 8. Broadcast details and information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA to be announced in the coming weeks.Continuing its longstanding partnership with THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Chevrolet returns for the eighth consecutive season. Joining Chevrolet is returning partner Expedia®, alongside new sponsors Desjardins Group, Subway® Canada, Destination BC, GURU Organic Energy, Marshalls, Tourism Richmond, and Trans Canada Trail. The majority of brands are featured via in-show integrations and across THE AMAZING RACE CANADAs official social media handles with custom social strategies.As part of Chevrolets extensive partnership, the grand prize includes two first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s. The winning team also receives a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world courtesy of GURU Organic Energy, the $250,000 cash prize, and THE AMAZING RACE CANADA title.Back for Season 8 is #TheChevroletRace Twitter quiz and contest, allowing fans to put their #AmazingRaceCanada knowledge to the test by answering one weekly question. Every correct answer earns a chance for one lucky viewer to take home the first-ever All-Electric Bolt EUV.Expedia® returns for a second consecutive season with a custom challenge, and prizing for racers, including Expedia Rewards points that can be redeemed for future travel. Plus, Expedia teams up with host Jon Montgomery in a branded content series, as he takes a trip down memory lane and recounts stories from his travels with the Race.New this year, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and Desjardins Group come together to celebrate Canadian small businesses and the communities they serve. Host Jon Montgomery will highlight recipients of Desjardins GoodSpark Grants, which awarded 150 small business owners with grants of $20,000.Also, new this season, Subway® Canada offers viewers at home a chance to win $5,000 and free Subway for a year, and one lucky team gets to go home with the same prize. In addition to providing part of the grand prize of a once in a lifetime trip for two around the world, GURU Organic Energy are also giving viewers the chance to get in on the action with a contest for a chance to win an unforgettable trip anywhere in the world, up to $10,000. Marshalls adds elements of excitement and fashion for less this year, as teams race to receive a total of $25,000 in gift cards throughout the season. Destination BC opens its doors to both production and viewers; Tourism Richmond comes onboard with a new contest for viewers to win a trip for two to Richmond, B.C.; and Trans Canada Trail has collaborated with the series in celebration of the Trail's 30th anniversary this year.Its wonderful to again be able to provide premium partnership opportunities as part of the highly anticipated return of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA to returning and new partners, said Perry MacDonald, Vice-President, Advertising Sales & Partnerships, Bell Media. With the largest grand prize from a Canadian reality series, we look forward to debuting each brands in-show integrations and activations. With plenty of contesting also available, Season 8 is primed to give viewers at home a chance to get in on the action and win big, just like the racers.Bell Media Brand Partnerships continues to work with partners to create innovative, engaging content across all broadcast, digital, and social platforms. Season 8 kicks off the race with new teams and challenges, keeping Canadians on the edge of their seats the entire race. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is produced by Insight Productions, and hosted by Jon Montgomery.The seventh season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA had an average audience of 1.9 million viewers per week. For seven consecutive years, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA earned the title of Canadas most-watched summer series.More here:https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/ctv-announces-partners-and-grand-prize-sponsors-joining-season-8-of-the-amazing-race-canada/