Davison Orchards will appear on a 2022 episode of Amazing Race Canada, after the reality show set down in Vernon May 6 and 7 for filming."It was the third stop on the tour and the teams had to make five mini apple pies with lattice tops," said Tamra Davison from the family-run business. "Rachel Davison was the judge and she loved it."
Amazing Race Canada was spotted filming Thursday at the Armoury downtown Picton. Contestants were required to make bath bombs that work.Participants were also spotted at the VIA Rail station in Belleville, and were seen running to waiting cars.Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Amazing Race Canada is back on the road in 2022. The show is based on the international Amazing Race franchise and is broadcast on CTV.
