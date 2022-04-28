« previous next »
TAR Canada 8 NEWS/MEDIA

georgiapeach

TAR Canada 8 NEWS/MEDIA
April 28, 2022, 10:22:12 PM
whenever... :)x
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Canada 8 NEWS/MEDIA
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:44 PM
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Canada 8 NEWS/MEDIA
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:10 AM
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 8 NEWS/MEDIA
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:58 AM
https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/vernon-attraction-featured-on-amazing-race-canada/

Davison Orchards will appear on a 2022 episode of Amazing Race Canada, after the reality show set down in Vernon May 6 and 7 for filming.

"It was the third stop on the tour and the teams had to make five mini apple pies with lattice tops," said Tamra Davison from the family-run business. "Rachel Davison was the judge and she loved it."
