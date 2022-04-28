Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Davison Orchards will appear on a 2022 episode of Amazing Race Canada, after the reality show set down in Vernon May 6 and 7 for filming."It was the third stop on the tour and the teams had to make five mini apple pies with lattice tops," said Tamra Davison from the family-run business. "Rachel Davison was the judge and she loved it."
