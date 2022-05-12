From an anonymous source:



"Was at the night market last night. They were doing a food run challenge. First 2 teams was a Filipino team and 2 guys."



"I think the Filpino team was in the lead and finished first but, to be honest, I didn't really see them that much. They were tiny and hard to spot in the crowded market."



"The guys really struggled and were there for hours. I saw them walking around everywhere"



"There were 2 co-ed teams that showed up later. One of them was a neurotic mess. Guy was a control (bleep). They held up a line, asked people to wait for their order, asked someone to buy their order. They were really annoying."