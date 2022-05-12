« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 9200 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #75 on: May 12, 2022, 09:30:56 PM »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #76 on: May 13, 2022, 05:42:33 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdgiMyCLobN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= team 1 and team 2 ..i feel like these are new pics or leftovers. Because it's the one place
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6218
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #77 on: May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3439
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #78 on: May 14, 2022, 08:53:29 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.

More from Reddit:

My friends saw a bunch of people with film crews running out of the VIA Rail station Friday night. I came here to see if anyone else had spotted them around town.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3439
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #79 on: May 14, 2022, 11:43:47 PM »
We have a possible starting point. Have asked for more info

They were spotted a couple weeks ago at the top of the pedestrian hill at Tremblant. Looked like the starting point.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3439
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #80 on: May 15, 2022, 12:46:08 PM »
Idk if this is us but here it is from Reddit:

This may explain the two ladies I saw on Elgin Street today dressed like maniac 80s aerobic instructors being followed by a camera and a sound guy.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6218
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:00:53 AM »
No pictures, but someone posted about them filming at Silverstar Mountain two weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/jbart1055/status/1525858574974324736

Quote
Two weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6218
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:55:14 AM »
https://twitter.com/tgernack/status/1527858994701733891

Jon seen tonight at the Richmond Night Market.

Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3345
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:12:21 AM »
^ Richmond, BC
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52779
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:09:47 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 01:00:53 AM
No pictures, but someone posted about them filming at Silverstar Mountain two weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/jbart1055/status/1525858574974324736

Quote
Two weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.

Approx May 1
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 