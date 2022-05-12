Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sightingA lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.
Two weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.
No pictures, but someone posted about them filming at Silverstar Mountain two weeks ago.https://twitter.com/jbart1055/status/1525858574974324736QuoteTwo weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.Approx May 1
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 32 queries.