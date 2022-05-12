« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 10127 times)

3 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #75 on: May 12, 2022, 09:30:56 PM »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #76 on: May 13, 2022, 05:42:33 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdgiMyCLobN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= team 1 and team 2 ..i feel like these are new pics or leftovers. Because it's the one place
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6222
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #77 on: May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #78 on: May 14, 2022, 08:53:29 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.

More from Reddit:

My friends saw a bunch of people with film crews running out of the VIA Rail station Friday night. I came here to see if anyone else had spotted them around town.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #79 on: May 14, 2022, 11:43:47 PM »
We have a possible starting point. Have asked for more info

They were spotted a couple weeks ago at the top of the pedestrian hill at Tremblant. Looked like the starting point.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #80 on: May 15, 2022, 12:46:08 PM »
Idk if this is us but here it is from Reddit:

This may explain the two ladies I saw on Elgin Street today dressed like maniac 80s aerobic instructors being followed by a camera and a sound guy.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6222
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #81 on: May 20, 2022, 01:00:53 AM »
No pictures, but someone posted about them filming at Silverstar Mountain two weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/jbart1055/status/1525858574974324736

Quote
Two weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6222
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:55:14 AM »
https://twitter.com/tgernack/status/1527858994701733891

Jon seen tonight at the Richmond Night Market.

Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3356
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:12:21 AM »
^ Richmond, BC
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52799
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:09:47 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 20, 2022, 01:00:53 AM
No pictures, but someone posted about them filming at Silverstar Mountain two weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/jbart1055/status/1525858574974324736

Quote
Two weeks ago they were filming Amazing Race Canada at our favourite farm....and SilverStar Mountain.

Approx May 1
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:45:42 PM »
Via Tiktok @breeny.silver

Posted 5/13

Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:51:33 PM »
Spoke too Soon: We are live for the finale!

Via FB Gwen B
Richmond Night Market

Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3356
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:34:52 AM »
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528245459608735744

Quote
Saw Amazing Race Canada teams at the Richmond Night Market XD

Asked for info.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:13:09 AM »
Im at the Richmond Night Market in Vancouver and I just seen the Amazing Race happen in front of my eyes😦 Im super hype!!!

https://twitter.com/arriavegaa/status/1528253507358183425

They sent amazing race contestants to the richmond night market and every time we saw a couple drive by we literally freaked the **** out screaming and cheering. I felt so alive

https://twitter.com/anakinwaifu/status/1528249006542946304

https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528245459608735744
« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:44 AM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:24:40 AM »
I'm sorry i didn't catch any pics but we saw a team of two women who seemed to be winning, a man and woman team and then also a team of two men. The man and woman team seemed rlly stressed as well as the two men, we did see the two men getting some gelato! LOL
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:37:20 AM »
Looks like this team arrived to the night market while the sun was still up but was still there at dark.

"I might be on the amazing race.
They were filming and it was amazing to see. 🥰"



Source: https://twitter.com/Simplynvm/status/1528275399183962112
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:49 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3356
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:26:00 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:34:52 AM
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528245459608735744

Quote
Saw Amazing Race Canada teams at the Richmond Night Market XD

Asked for info.

I saw Blue, Yellow, Green, and Orange. Their was a fifth I was told but I didn't see them.
Logged

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:50:15 AM »
Craig and Catherine spotted





Source:
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528278324128010241
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528281436272226304

Additionally, as Maanca asked and pointed out, this person gave more descriptions of other teams they saw.

Quote
"I only saw 4 teams in person but was told their 5.
-One was the couple show above (blue). The guy was intense and the lady dead silent.
-Two shorter ladies (yellow).
-A pair of guys I saw from the back (green).
-Another couple I also only saw from the back (orange)."

Quote
"Everyone was younger. I assume under 40.

Almost all of them appeared to be white and taller (over 5'5) other then team yellow (they were shorter and Latino?)."

Quote
"From what I could tell blue was first, yellow second, then green, orange and the fifth team were lagging behind."

Quote
"One team forgot to get a food item that took awhile so they requested the item from another customer then paid for them to get a new one."
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:13 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:01:07 AM »
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:29 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:32:41 AM »
Just so we're on the same page, finale was last night. Finish line may be posted later! :tup:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3634
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:14:34 AM »
Wrapping up some loose ends here:

There are reasons to believe a leg may have been held in the Owen Sound, Ontario area. This is expected to be leg 10 (thank you to Fossil for confirming this), with the Vancouver leg being leg 10. Now that leaves one missing leg, believed to be between Leg 6 and Leg 10. There is a possibility that they filmed two legs in the same location of one of the aforementioned legs. There may have also been a task in Montebello, Quebec, which is where teams were possibly heading in that ferry sighting.

There are sightings on Reddit/Facebook that suggest leg 4 was held in Banff/Canmore and surrounding area.

Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)
Leg 1: Montreal, Quebec
Leg 2: Lethbridge, Alberta and surrounding area
Leg 3: Fernie, British Columbia and surrounding area
Leg 4: Banff/Canmore Area.
Leg 5: Kelowna and Vernon, British Columbia
Leg 6: London, Ontario
Leg ?: Belleville and Prince Edward County, Ontario
Leg ?: Ottawa, Ontario and Montebello, Quebec
Leg ?: Missing leg.
Leg 10: Owen Sound, Ontario
Leg 11: Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:46 AM by Leafsfan »
Logged

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:32:36 PM »
It's now confirmed the Yellow F/F team 6 made it to the finale!





Something to note that it is still daylight when they were sighted while all the other teams were sighted after sunset.

Source:
https://twitter.com/KevinLimOnAir/status/1528427123269988352
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 