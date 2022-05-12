Wrapping up some loose ends here:



There are reasons to believe a leg may have been held in the Owen Sound, Ontario area. This is expected to be leg 10 (thank you to Fossil for confirming this), with the Vancouver leg being leg 10. Now that leaves one missing leg, believed to be between Leg 6 and Leg 10. There is a possibility that they filmed two legs in the same location of one of the aforementioned legs. There may have also been a task in Montebello, Quebec, which is where teams were possibly heading in that ferry sighting.



There are sightings on Reddit/Facebook that suggest leg 4 was held in Banff/Canmore and surrounding area.



Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)

Leg 1: Montreal, Quebec

Leg 2: Lethbridge, Alberta and surrounding area

Leg 3: Fernie, British Columbia and surrounding area

Leg 4: Banff/Canmore Area.

Leg 5: Kelowna and Vernon, British Columbia

Leg 6: London, Ontario

Leg ?: Belleville and Prince Edward County, Ontario

Leg ?: Ottawa, Ontario and Montebello, Quebec

Leg ?: Missing leg.

Leg 10: Owen Sound, Ontario

Leg 11: Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia.