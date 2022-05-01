Yeah! I'd like to correct all of you about the tagalog words so we can describe them easily:
Is this the first time Filipina F/F team made it to Final 4 in the world of TAR history? Well, other than TAR Philippines of course, a Filipino F/F team
Show content
won on TAR Asia 5?
Filipina / Pinay = women in the Philippines
Filipino / Pinoy = men in the Philippines
oookay? FilipinO is also gender neutral? And can be used to describe more than just people?
But, if I understand your question correctly, you asked if this was the first time a "Filipina F/F" team made it to the Final 4 of any TAR in the world in its history. And I replied saying that other than obviously TAR Philippines which featured Filipino teams (MM, FF, MF) who of course made it to the Final 4, there was a Filipino all-female team who
Show content
won
on season 5 of The Amazing Race Asia.
TAR Asia 4 also had Jess & Lani, who represented the Philippines and reached the Final 4, though both were born in Australia and lived in the Philippines. But only Lani is of Filipino descent. Jess was not ethnically Filipino, I believe.