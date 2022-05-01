« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 3825 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3636
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #25 on: May 01, 2022, 10:40:00 PM »
Fly all the way from Montreal to the other side of the county to do a generic dance task that can be done anywhere? Never change Amazing Race Canada.
Logged

Offline tennis33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • 🌎 🏃‍♂️ 🔥
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #26 on: May 01, 2022, 11:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2022, 10:40:00 PM
Fly all the way from Montreal to the other side of the county to do a generic dance task that can be done anywhere? Never change Amazing Race Canada.

I must say I am not a huge fan of dance tasks especially when there are a lot of them but honestly this one looks like a lot of fun!!!
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2272
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #27 on: May 02, 2022, 12:59:22 AM »
The live thread is pretty useless if you're not logged in because all the images attached are not visible.
Logged

Offline Max K

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #28 on: May 04, 2022, 11:15:05 AM »
Does anyone know where they started? They usually start around April 20 or so. Fernie was May 1 so where were they filming before then?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3363
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #29 on: May 04, 2022, 11:16:33 AM »
Quote from: Max K on May 04, 2022, 11:15:05 AM
Does anyone know where they started? They usually start around April 20 or so. Fernie was May 1 so where were they filming before then?

The first leg was in Montreal (starting line unknown, the leg was already well underway when we found them). The next one should be leg 4.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #30 on: May 04, 2022, 12:57:08 PM »
Quote from: Max K on May 04, 2022, 11:15:05 AM
Does anyone know where they started? They usually start around April 20 or so. Fernie was May 1 so where were they filming before then?

FYI, there've been at least two times that they began filming in early May instead: TARCAN1 and TARCAN3.

So thank God for production eschewing those precedents!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3363
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #31 on: May 09, 2022, 09:32:34 PM »
I am looking forward to Waterton Park because the one time I was there, it was dead. (It's a seasonal tourist village. That was in winter).
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #32 on: May 10, 2022, 06:56:26 AM »
Still no sign of Monty, eh?

It'd be one heck of a massive blow to lose someone far superior in hosting skills than the overrated Arisa Cox.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3466
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #33 on: May 13, 2022, 12:34:31 AM »
Gonna take a wild guess and say the final 3 will consist of Team 2,3 and 9.

Hoping a FF team sneaks in and they don't get slaughtered back to back like season 6.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #34 on: May 13, 2022, 06:47:17 AM »
So relieved to see Jon back - kudos for finding the visual proof in the Pictonian Pudding of him a la Instagramme, rbnbadri!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3363
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #35 on: May 21, 2022, 07:21:48 PM »
After 3 years without being able to easily travel, it's nice to see TAR Australia, Canada and US making up for lost time all at once later this year. But this is the lamest route TARCan's ever done. Their intention was clearly to limit the amount of air travel, but as far as we know, they just criss-crossed the same 4 provinces. I'm in the Maritimes and we've had most restrictions lifted, they could have come via Quebec.

Of course the quality of the tasks and the cast makes a big difference. I watched BBCan 9 and Tychon was known for being a bit of a backstabber. After Dave & Irina's refreshing brand of villainy last season, I really hope he'll bring it to the Race.
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 07:35:40 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #36 on: May 21, 2022, 10:24:24 PM »
When TARCAN7's route reverted to all-domestic without any warning whatsoever, the writing for TARCAN8 was already on the wall; just a relief that Jon retained his role after all was said and done.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 05:07:33 AM »
The route is definitely underwhelming, especially after TARAUS5 just proved you can do an international route reaching six continents in 2022. If they really wanted, they could have visited a low risk European country for a leg or two but  :duno:

But hopefully the cast can deliver! Even though last season was also all in Canada, I still mostly enjoyed that season due to the cast. So hopefully the same can be said for this season too.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 06:13:37 AM »
Yes, BBCAN9 guy got knocked out before the finale after all!
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3466
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:40:50 AM »
Hate the route but love the cast.

It looks interesting. Looks like 3 indigenous, 3 Asian and 6 Black contestants so far.

Plus another FF made the finale and an Indigenous team and Asian team made the finale.

Franca and Nella seem like fun. I honestly can't wait for this season!
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:46:02 AM »
Is this the first time Filipina F/F team made it to Final 4 in the world of TAR history?  :conf:
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3466
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:07:55 AM »
Quote from: justmjlayson on Today at 12:46:02 AM
Is this the first time Filipina F/F team made it to Final 4 in the world of TAR history?  :conf:

Pretty sure yes. If they win, it would be nice to have an FF team win again and an Asian team win again.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 