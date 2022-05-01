After 3 years without being able to easily travel, it's nice to see TAR Australia, Canada and US making up for lost time all at once later this year. But this is the lamest route TARCan's ever done. Their intention was clearly to limit the amount of air travel, but as far as we know, they just criss-crossed the same 4 provinces. I'm in the Maritimes and we've had most restrictions lifted, they could have come via Quebec.



Of course the quality of the tasks and the cast makes a big difference. I watched BBCan 9 and Tychon was known for being a bit of a backstabber. After Dave & Irina's refreshing brand of villainy last season, I really hope he'll bring it to the Race.