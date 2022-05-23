Quote from: Jjw26 on May 22, 2022, 10:06:02 PM This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬



It's funny because that's the vibe I got from first seeing their Instagram pages - that these two are going to be intense. They're both actors, but also ultra-beef and Craig's a celebrity personal trainer. We've seen in the past how personal trainers translate to racers.



From the racers we've identified so far, I'm getting the sense overall like TAR Canada cast for drama this time more than they ever did before. Why not, right? Dave & Irina brought a lot of good and bad publicity, but they sure as hell got people talking about the show regardless.



On first impression, I kinda hate them already. I could see them being cocky and arrogant. "Neurotic" as described on Twitter, and this person just saw them like on that event. Dave & Irina were painful and cringeworthy to watch and they made F4.Interesting, we might have 11 Teams. Diverse cast, something that TAR Canada does, the F/F's seem to be strong.Same with the another user, noticed that some Racers have some sort of social media following with verified status.