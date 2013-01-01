Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
So our final 3 is M/M #3, a M/F team, and a F/F team who "appeared to be winning" (at least at the Night Market). Thanks, Fossil for asking!
Hoping to identify these teams soon but we have an even gender finale!!!!
"went to a night market and they were filming what was presumably the finale to the latest season of the amazing race"
"Cant believe I saw them filming the amazing race lmfaooooo dreams do come trueTHE FINALE"
"I'm sorry i didn't catch any pics but we saw a team of two women who seemed to be winning, a man and woman team and then also a team of two men. The man and woman team seemed rlly stressed as well as the two men, we did see the two men getting some gelato! LOL"
"From what I could tell blue was first, yellow second, then green, orange and the fifth team were lagging behind."
We are just missing Durell's partner and a possible 11th team (more on this later)!
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 08:27:14 PMWe are just missing Durell's partner and a possible 11th team (more on this later)!Eleven?! I thought that Canada can only afford ten!
There were some theories thrown around here throughout the season that TARCAN is doing the First Class twist so that could explain the nine cars too.
Wrapping up some loose ends here:There are reasons to believe a leg may have been held in the Owen Sound, Ontario area. This is expected to be leg 10 (thank you to Fossil for confirming this), with the Vancouver leg being leg 11. Now that leaves one missing leg, believed to be between Leg 6 and Leg 10. There is a possibility that they filmed two legs in the same location of one of the aforementioned legs. There may have also been a task in Montebello, Quebec, which is where teams were possibly heading in that ferry sighting.There are sightings on Reddit/Facebook that suggest leg 4 was held in Banff/Canmore and surrounding area.Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)Leg 1: Montreal, QuebecLeg 2: Lethbridge, Alberta and surrounding areaLeg 3: Fernie, British Columbia and surrounding areaLeg 4: Banff/Canmore Area.Leg 5: Kelowna and Vernon, British ColumbiaLeg 6: London, OntarioLeg 7?: Belleville and Prince Edward County, OntarioLeg 8?: Ottawa, Ontario and Montebello, Quebec Leg 9?: Missing leg.Leg 10: Owen Sound, OntarioLeg 11: Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia.
"There were 2 co-ed teams that showed up later. One of them was a neurotic mess. Guy was a control (bleep). They held up a line, asked people to wait for their order, asked someone to buy their order. They were really annoying."
Great... can't wait to see that team on my screen all season, I'm sure the editor's gonna have fun with him.
From an anonymous source:"Was at the night market last night. They were doing a food run challenge. First 2 teams was a Filipino team and 2 guys.""I think the Filpino team was in the lead and finished first but, to be honest, I didn't really see them that much. They were tiny and hard to spot in the crowded market.""The guys really struggled and were there for hours. I saw them walking around everywhere"
This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬
