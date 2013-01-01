« previous next »
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:32:00 AM
So our final 3 is M/M #3, a M/F team, and a F/F team who "appeared to be winning" (at least at the Night Market). Thanks, Fossil for asking!

Hoping to identify these teams soon but we have an even gender finale!!!!
Online Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:43:14 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:34:51 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:32:00 AM
So our final 3 is M/M #3, a M/F team, and a F/F team who "appeared to be winning" (at least at the Night Market). Thanks, Fossil for asking!
Hoping to identify these teams soon but we have an even gender finale!!!!
That is somewhat relieving.  I expected all the women's teams to get picked off again.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:46:31 AM »
I don't think there have ever been twins to win any version of the race... So it will b hard for them....can we refrain from.heresay ...lets go with pics only.. Tar is famous for putting fake racers to distruct
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:51:56 AM »
Eh, they haven't used decoy racers in years.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:21:53 AM »
Are we sure this is a finale? Witness reffered to 4 or possible 5 teams racing this leg.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:41:49 AM »
Yes, I'm very confused right now. Unless they did use decoys, or it's something like TAR Australia 5's finale where eliminated teams actually appeared at the final task. Teams are returning to social media so it must be over.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:47:53 AM »
People on Twitter who saw the filming were saying it's the finale.

"went to a night market and they were filming what was presumably the finale to the latest season of the amazing race"
"Cant believe I saw them filming the amazing race lmfaooooo dreams do come true
THE FINALE"

Source:
https://twitter.com/colddoorhandles/status/1528264434396712960
https://twitter.com/chefaniesteng/status/1528263707817455618

It's strange though because we so far only have sightings of three teams (Craig/Catherine in Blue, M/F in Orange, M/M in Green) but several other people have sighted a F/F team in Yellow and even an additional fifth team.

"I'm sorry i didn't catch any pics but we saw a team of two women who seemed to be winning, a man and woman team and then also a team of two men. The man and woman team seemed rlly stressed as well as the two men, we did see the two men getting some gelato! LOL"
Quote
"From what I could tell blue was first, yellow second, then green, orange and the fifth team were lagging behind."

Source:
https://twitter.com/anakinwaifu/status/1528260107586244609
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528282415642255361

If this were the finale then having 4 or even 5 teams race in it would be crazy. Unless this either:

A) Isn't the finale
B) There are decoy teams racing
C) For whatever reason, there are four/five teams racing in the finale

If it is C, then maybe it's a TARUS25/26 twist? Or I maybe even wonder if the over one week gap since our last sighting might be because they actually haven't been filming and were on a temporary shutdown similar to what happened with TARAUS5 due to COVID and to finish the season within the schedule they just decided to jump right to the finale with whoever was left? Obviously that's huge speculation but I'm not sure what else to think other than these options?
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:36:29 AM »
I can totally see them using TAR25/26 twist with 4 teams running the finale. They burnt NELs immediately at F9/F8/F7 so having last surprising additional NEL at F4 makes sense.

We have photo sightings of 3 teams in the finale and 4th one based on witness description looks like team 6 - philipino FF. 5th team they were referring to can simply be wrong info they got and only 4 team were running the leg.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:12:01 AM »
The fact that it's the first nocturnal finale lends credence to their willingness to push boundaries this season in terms of format.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:47:03 PM »
The sun was still up when FraNella were spotted at the market. (It was dark in case of MM team and orange MF team.) Witness also said that the girls were "winning"/dominating. So even if there was F4 elimination TAR25/TAR26 style, I think girls should be safe to F3 unless they messed up hard something.

Then there is also scenario of no elimination and 4 teams racing to the final mat. I believe this happened already in some international version correct me if I am wrong pls.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:48:44 PM »
Yeah, the last season of TAR Vietnam had 4 finalists.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:58:02 PM »
Veronica & Beverley make sense as a 5th place team as they were no active on SM during filming.

Tychon was following lot of people few days ago which I do no think is something person do immediately after elimination. But yeah, there is chance 5th place team should be him and his dad as well.

And Cassie & Jahmeek had time to go hiking lol so they are definitely out before 5th place.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:18:59 PM »
So the Richmond Night Market was essentially your TAR-staple "run through a crowded market with a shopping list" task. I wondered if we'd ever see one of those again in the age of Covid.
Online Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:09:54 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 08:27:14 PM
We are just missing Durell's partner and a possible 11th team (more on this later)!
Eleven?!  I thought that Canada can only afford ten!
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:26:43 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 09:09:54 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 08:27:14 PM
We are just missing Durell's partner and a possible 11th team (more on this later)!
Eleven?!  I thought that Canada can only afford ten!

Talked to some people and they said they saw 10 slots on this board. So either Leg 1 and 2 are non-eliminations or we have 11 teams. Now, y'all are probably wondering, what about the 9 cars that were spotted? It's possible that the 10th team for that leg didn't arrive yet.

Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:32:32 PM »
Talked to some sources and it's possible Cassie and Jahmeek were last on this leg (7) and eliminated.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:33:05 PM »
There were some theories thrown around here throughout the season that TARCAN is doing the First Class twist so that could explain the nine cars too.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:34:46 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 09:33:05 PM
There were some theories thrown around here throughout the season that TARCAN is doing the First Class twist so that could explain the nine cars too.

With the potential 10 slots on that board, I don't think the twist happened this leg but I could be wrong.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:38:36 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 11:14:34 AM
Wrapping up some loose ends here:

There are reasons to believe a leg may have been held in the Owen Sound, Ontario area. This is expected to be leg 10 (thank you to Fossil for confirming this), with the Vancouver leg being leg 11. Now that leaves one missing leg, believed to be between Leg 6 and Leg 10. There is a possibility that they filmed two legs in the same location of one of the aforementioned legs. There may have also been a task in Montebello, Quebec, which is where teams were possibly heading in that ferry sighting.

There are sightings on Reddit/Facebook that suggest leg 4 was held in Banff/Canmore and surrounding area.

Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)
Leg 1: Montreal, Quebec
Leg 2: Lethbridge, Alberta and surrounding area
Leg 3: Fernie, British Columbia and surrounding area
Leg 4: Banff/Canmore Area.
Leg 5: Kelowna and Vernon, British Columbia
Leg 6: London, Ontario
Leg 7?: Belleville and Prince Edward County, Ontario
Leg 8?: Ottawa, Ontario and Montebello, Quebec
Leg 9?: Missing leg.
Leg 10: Owen Sound, Ontario
Leg 11: Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia.

There were gaps in filming no doubt but Leg 9 was possibly just Ottawa. How they evaded capture beats me but we had this comment on reddit the day after Montebello:This may explain the two ladies I saw on Elgin Street today dressed like maniac 80s aerobic instructors being followed by a camera and a sound guy.

They did film Leg 2 and 3 back to back so wouldn't surprise me if 8/9 was the same.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:55:53 PM »
Quote
"There were 2 co-ed teams that showed up later. One of them was a neurotic mess. Guy was a control (bleep). They held up a line, asked people to wait for their order, asked someone to buy their order. They were really annoying."

Great... can't wait to see that team on my screen all season, I'm sure the editor's gonna have fun with him.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 09:55:53 PM
Quote
"There were 2 co-ed teams that showed up later. One of them was a neurotic mess. Guy was a control (bleep). They held up a line, asked people to wait for their order, asked someone to buy their order. They were really annoying."

Great... can't wait to see that team on my screen all season, I'm sure the editor's gonna have fun with him.
Another tweeter wrote this so I'm pretty sure it's Craig/Cat. LOL @ neurotic mess cuz I've never heard that phrase before

One was the couple show above (blue). The guy was intense and the lady dead silent.
Online Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:03:17 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 09:55:53 PM
Quote
"There were 2 co-ed teams that showed up later. One of them was a neurotic mess. Guy was a control (bleep). They held up a line, asked people to wait for their order, asked someone to buy their order. They were really annoying."

Great... can't wait to see that team on my screen all season, I'm sure the editor's gonna have fun with him.
Yeah. . . . Can we all agree that we've likely found our villain team?

ETA: Well, great.  It's Craig & Catherine?  Given Craig's pseudo-celebrity status in Canada, that should be quite a blow to him if he gets that edit.

Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 09:44:58 PM
From an anonymous source:

"Was at the night market last night. They were doing a food run challenge. First 2 teams was a Filipino team and 2 guys."

"I think the Filpino team was in the lead and finished first but, to be honest, I didn't really see them that much. They were tiny and hard to spot in the crowded market."

"The guys really struggled and were there for hours. I saw them walking around everywhere"
Love it.  Sounds like the girls will have it if they keep holding strong and don't screw up.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:06:02 PM »
This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬
Online Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:15:54 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 10:06:02 PM
This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬

It's funny because that's the vibe I got from first seeing their Instagram pages - that these two are going to be intense. They're both actors, but also ultra-beef and Craig's a celebrity personal trainer. We've seen in the past how personal trainers translate to racers.

From the racers we've identified so far, I'm getting the sense overall like TAR Canada cast for drama this time more than they ever did before. Why not, right? Dave & Irina brought a lot of good and bad publicity, but they sure as hell got people talking about the show regardless.
