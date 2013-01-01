Quote

"went to a night market and they were filming what was presumably the finale to the latest season of the amazing race"

"Cant believe I saw them filming the amazing race lmfaooooo dreams do come true

THE FINALE"

"I'm sorry i didn't catch any pics but we saw a team of two women who seemed to be winning, a man and woman team and then also a team of two men. The man and woman team seemed rlly stressed as well as the two men, we did see the two men getting some gelato! LOL"

"From what I could tell blue was first, yellow second, then green, orange and the fifth team were lagging behind."

People on Twitter who saw the filming were saying it's the finale.Source:It's strange though because we so far only have sightings of three teams (Craig/Catherine in Blue, M/F in Orange, M/M in Green) but several other people have sighted a F/F team in Yellow and even an additional fifth team.Source:If this were the finale then having 4 or even 5 teams race in it would be crazy. Unless this either:A) Isn't the finaleB) There are decoy teams racingC) For whatever reason, there are four/five teams racing in the finaleIf it is C, then maybe it's a TARUS25/26 twist? Or I maybe even wonder if the over one week gap since our last sighting might be because they actually haven't been filming and were on a temporary shutdown similar to what happened with TARAUS5 due to COVID and to finish the season within the schedule they just decided to jump right to the finale with whoever was left? Obviously that's huge speculation but I'm not sure what else to think other than these options?