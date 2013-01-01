« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 11443 times)

Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:32:00 AM
So our final 3 is M/M #3, a M/F team, and a F/F team who "appeared to be winning" (at least at the Night Market). Thanks, Fossil for asking!

Hoping to identify these teams soon but we have an even gender finale!!!!
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:43:14 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:34:51 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:32:00 AM
So our final 3 is M/M #3, a M/F team, and a F/F team who "appeared to be winning" (at least at the Night Market). Thanks, Fossil for asking!
Hoping to identify these teams soon but we have an even gender finale!!!!
That is somewhat relieving.  I expected all the women's teams to get picked off again.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:46:31 AM »
I don't think there have ever been twins to win any version of the race... So it will b hard for them....can we refrain from.heresay ...lets go with pics only.. Tar is famous for putting fake racers to distruct
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:51:56 AM »
Eh, they haven't used decoy racers in years.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:21:53 AM »
Are we sure this is a finale? Witness reffered to 4 or possible 5 teams racing this leg.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:41:49 AM »
Yes, I'm very confused right now. Unless they did use decoys, or it's something like TAR Australia 5's finale where eliminated teams actually appeared at the final task. Teams are returning to social media so it must be over.
Online OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:47:53 AM »
People on Twitter who saw the filming were saying it's the finale.

Quote
"went to a night market and they were filming what was presumably the finale to the latest season of the amazing race"
Quote
"Cant believe I saw them filming the amazing race lmfaooooo dreams do come true
THE FINALE"

Source:
https://twitter.com/colddoorhandles/status/1528264434396712960
https://twitter.com/chefaniesteng/status/1528263707817455618

It's strange though because we so far only have sightings of three teams (Craig/Catherine in Blue, M/F in Orange, M/M in Green) but several other people have sighted a F/F team in Yellow and even an additional fifth team.

Quote
"I'm sorry i didn't catch any pics but we saw a team of two women who seemed to be winning, a man and woman team and then also a team of two men. The man and woman team seemed rlly stressed as well as the two men, we did see the two men getting some gelato! LOL"
Quote
"From what I could tell blue was first, yellow second, then green, orange and the fifth team were lagging behind."

Source:
https://twitter.com/anakinwaifu/status/1528260107586244609
https://twitter.com/DrLangeskovTV/status/1528282415642255361

If this were the finale then having 4 or even 5 teams race in it would be crazy. Unless this either:

A) Isn't the finale
B) There are decoy teams racing
C) For whatever reason, there are four/five teams racing in the finale

If it is C, then maybe it's a TARUS25/26 twist? Or I maybe even wonder if the over one week gap since our last sighting might be because they actually haven't been filming and were on a temporary shutdown similar to what happened with TARAUS5 due to COVID and to finish the season within the schedule they just decided to jump right to the finale with whoever was left? Obviously that's huge speculation but I'm not sure what else to think other than these options?
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:36:29 AM »
I can totally see them using TAR25/26 twist with 4 teams running the finale. They burnt NELs immediately at F9/F8/F7 so having last surprising additional NEL at F4 makes sense.

We have photo sightings of 3 teams in the finale and 4th one based on witness description looks like team 6 - philipino FF. 5th team they were referring to can simply be wrong info they got and only 4 team were running the leg.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:12:01 AM »
The fact that it's the first nocturnal finale lends credence to their willingness to push boundaries this season in terms of format.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:47:03 PM »
The sun was still up when FraNella were spotted at the market. (It was dark in case of MM team and orange MF team.) Witness also said that the girls were "winning"/dominating. So even if there was F4 elimination TAR25/TAR26 style, I think girls should be safe to F3 unless they messed up hard something.

Then there is also scenario of no elimination and 4 teams racing to the final mat. I believe this happened already in some international version correct me if I am wrong pls.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:48:44 PM »
Yeah, the last season of TAR Vietnam had 4 finalists.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:58:02 PM »
Veronica & Beverley make sense as a 5th place team as they were no active on SM during filming.

Tychon was following lot of people few days ago which I do no think is something person do immediately after elimination. But yeah, there is chance 5th place team should be him and his dad as well.

And Cassie & Jahmeek had time to go hiking lol so they are definitely out before 5th place.
