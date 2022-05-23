« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 14214 times)

0 Members and 10 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3506
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #150 on: May 23, 2022, 02:31:38 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on May 23, 2022, 02:29:15 AM
So barring any other surprises, the F4 in the finale are Craig & Catherine, Jess & Marika, Brendan & Connor, and Franca & Nella, yes?  Is that correct?

Correct. If another team surfaces, then we may have 2 decoys in place. For now, these 4 are our finalists.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #151 on: May 23, 2022, 02:33:56 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on May 23, 2022, 02:29:15 AM
So barring any other surprises, the F4 in the finale are Craig & Catherine, Jess & Marika, Brendan & Connor, and Franca & Nella, yes?  Is that correct?

Yes, exactly.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1145
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #152 on: May 23, 2022, 06:53:54 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 22, 2022, 10:15:54 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 22, 2022, 10:06:02 PM
This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬

It's funny because that's the vibe I got from first seeing their Instagram pages - that these two are going to be intense. They're both actors, but also ultra-beef and Craig's a celebrity personal trainer. We've seen in the past how personal trainers translate to racers.

From the racers we've identified so far, I'm getting the sense overall like TAR Canada cast for drama this time more than they ever did before. Why not, right? Dave & Irina brought a lot of good and bad publicity, but they sure as hell got people talking about the show regardless.

On first impression, I kinda hate them already. I could see them being cocky and arrogant. "Neurotic" as described on Twitter, and this person just saw them like on that event. Dave & Irina were painful and cringeworthy to watch and they made F4.

Interesting, we might have 11 Teams. Diverse cast, something that TAR Canada does, the F/F's seem to be strong.
Same with the another user, noticed that some Racers have some sort of social media following with verified status.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2022, 06:57:23 AM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6254
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #153 on: May 23, 2022, 07:29:19 AM »
I'd rather have a villain team if it makes the season interesting rather than everyone being nice and boring like TARCAN5/6.

Also that comment probably first Bitch Moan Squeal more, so I'll throw in some spec on my end - I wonder if this task taking teams up to the evening might be a memory task like what TARCAN6 did where its a run through the market finding things task but the items have something to do with the legs prior?  :duno:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #154 on: May 23, 2022, 07:33:47 AM »
There still remains the chance to be the first TARCAN season to spend four legs in the same province, eh?

(Still a percent less repetitive than TARAUS going to Queensland for 9/24 episodes.)
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #155 on: May 23, 2022, 03:17:48 PM »
All 10 spoiled teams made it to leg 3 at least right? I wonder what the NEL pattern is.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3491
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #156 on: May 23, 2022, 03:21:29 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2022, 03:17:48 PM
All 10 spoiled teams made it to leg 3 at least right? I wonder what the NEL pattern is.

I'm curious too. Fossil might be right that there was an 11th team and they did a 25/26-style final 4.

London-Belleville are clearly a KOR because there was no break time in filming.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #157 on: May 23, 2022, 06:07:42 PM »
11th place? - unknown team (eliminated in Leg 1 or Leg 2)
10th place - Durrell Borden & ? or Alicia Clark & Siginaak (eliminated in Leg 3 - Fernie)
9th place team - Durrell Borden & ? or Alicia Clark & Siginaak (eliminated in Leg 4 - Banff/Canmore Area)
8th place team - Kathy Hunter & Jully Black (eliminated in Leg 5 - Kelowna)
7th place team - Cassie Day & Jahmeek Murray Taylor (eliminated in Leg 7 - Belleville and Prince Edward County)
6th place team - Tychon Carter-Newman & Cedric Newman or Veronica Petcoff & Beverly Cheng
5th place team - Tychon Carter-Newman & Cedric Newman or Veronica Petcoff & Beverly Cheng
F4 is known and I am lazy to copy their names here.  :funny:

Is this correct?
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #158 on: May 23, 2022, 06:29:00 PM »
I feel like we are having a final 3 and that one of the teams are a decoy...
And i don't want them to be, but the one that makes the most sense would be the girls because they were early
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #159 on: May 23, 2022, 06:37:52 PM »
Quote from: stunami on May 23, 2022, 06:29:00 PM
I feel like we are having a final 3 and that one of the teams are a decoy...
And i don't want them to be, but the one that makes the most sense would be the girls because they were early

The brothers were apparently right behind them.

Would TARCAN care that much about spoilers considering eliminated teams were allowed to be active on SM during filming? Where was the last time decoys were used? Twinnies in NYC during S21 finale?
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3491
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #160 on: May 23, 2022, 06:42:56 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2022, 06:37:52 PM
Quote from: stunami on May 23, 2022, 06:29:00 PM
I feel like we are having a final 3 and that one of the teams are a decoy...
And i don't want them to be, but the one that makes the most sense would be the girls because they were early

The brothers were apparently right behind them.

Would TARCAN care that much about spoilers considering eliminated teams were allowed to be active on SM during filming? Where was the last time decoys were used? Twinnies in NYC during S21 finale?

Yeah, and apparently they were wearing flip-flops, a dead giveaway they weren't actually racing. S21 is the last time I heard of them.

I'd be surprised if decoys were brought back after all these years, but Canadian production is well aware of RFF. Mike Bickerton is on this forum (though he left TAR to produce other shows after season 5)
« Last Edit: May 23, 2022, 06:53:02 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #161 on: May 23, 2022, 07:03:53 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 23, 2022, 06:42:56 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2022, 06:37:52 PM
Where was the last time decoys were used? Twinnies in NYC during S21 finale?

Yeah, and apparently they were wearing flip-flops, a dead giveaway they weren't actually racing. S21 is the last time I heard of them.

I found that photo. One of them really was wearing flip-flops, lol.  :lol:

Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52914
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #162 on: May 23, 2022, 08:44:44 PM »
JUST A REMINDER HERE:

RFF DOES NOT SPOIL THE FINAL 3 Finish Order or Winners.

Thanks guys!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3491
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #163 on: May 23, 2022, 08:49:17 PM »
Yeah, we don't really have a sense of the finish order because we only saw one task that could have been anywhere on the final leg :)

It is better that way, certainly.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #164 on: May 23, 2022, 09:58:51 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 23, 2022, 08:44:44 PM
JUST A REMINDER HERE:

RFF DOES NOT SPOIL THE FINAL 3 Finish Order or Winners.

Thanks guys!
Isn't it F4, in this case?  Or was there a mid-leg elimination like TAR25-26?
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #165 on: May 24, 2022, 06:23:19 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on May 23, 2022, 09:58:51 PM
Isn't it F4, in this case?  Or was there a mid-leg elimination like TAR25-26?

There are theories that a decoy team was used.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52914
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #166 on: May 24, 2022, 03:33:57 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 03:01:04 PM »
Based on past airing schedules, TARCAN8 should have a projected premiere date of July 5th if CTV maintains what they did throughout the last decade.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3491
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:48:05 PM »
Yeah, and I expect CTV will start releasing the teams in about the next week. It's always been mid-June around the 15-18-ish

CTV also carries TAR US, they have to plan out the schedule so the two versions don't overlap.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:55 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:12:11 PM »
The TARCAN8 finale should air the week of September 13th on the condition that it's a standard eleven-leg race with an episode every week, which should clear the way for the TAR34 premiere later that month (c.f. odd-numbered American seasons between 14 and Social Media Edition).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 