« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 12429 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3466
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:31:38 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 02:29:15 AM
So barring any other surprises, the F4 in the finale are Craig & Catherine, Jess & Marika, Brendan & Connor, and Franca & Nella, yes?  Is that correct?

Correct. If another team surfaces, then we may have 2 decoys in place. For now, these 4 are our finalists.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:33:56 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 02:29:15 AM
So barring any other surprises, the F4 in the finale are Craig & Catherine, Jess & Marika, Brendan & Connor, and Franca & Nella, yes?  Is that correct?

Yes, exactly.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1124
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:53:54 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 10:15:54 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 PM
This might explain why not a single team has followed Craig or Catherine yet... 😬

It's funny because that's the vibe I got from first seeing their Instagram pages - that these two are going to be intense. They're both actors, but also ultra-beef and Craig's a celebrity personal trainer. We've seen in the past how personal trainers translate to racers.

From the racers we've identified so far, I'm getting the sense overall like TAR Canada cast for drama this time more than they ever did before. Why not, right? Dave & Irina brought a lot of good and bad publicity, but they sure as hell got people talking about the show regardless.

On first impression, I kinda hate them already. I could see them being cocky and arrogant. "Neurotic" as described on Twitter, and this person just saw them like on that event. Dave & Irina were painful and cringeworthy to watch and they made F4.

Interesting, we might have 11 Teams. Diverse cast, something that TAR Canada does, the F/F's seem to be strong.
Same with the another user, noticed that some Racers have some sort of social media following with verified status.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:23 AM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6227
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:29:19 AM »
I'd rather have a villain team if it makes the season interesting rather than everyone being nice and boring like TARCAN5/6.

Also that comment probably first Bitch Moan Squeal more, so I'll throw in some spec on my end - I wonder if this task taking teams up to the evening might be a memory task like what TARCAN6 did where its a run through the market finding things task but the items have something to do with the legs prior?  :duno:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:33:47 AM »
There still remains the chance to be the first TARCAN season to spend four legs in the same province, eh?

(Still a percent less repetitive than TARAUS going to Queensland for 9/24 episodes.)
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:17:48 PM »
All 10 spoiled teams made it to leg 3 at least right? I wonder what the NEL pattern is.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3366
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #156 on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 03:17:48 PM
All 10 spoiled teams made it to leg 3 at least right? I wonder what the NEL pattern is.

I'm curious too. Fossil might be right that there was an 11th team and they did a 25/26-style final 4.

London-Belleville are clearly a KOR because there was no break time in filming.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 