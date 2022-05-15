« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 9459 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #100 on: May 15, 2022, 02:55:52 PM »
Heroes' Edition already did so with its 9-7-6 sequence for a cast of ten teams (compare Unfinished Business's 11-9-6 with a more standard number of eleven).
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #101 on: May 16, 2022, 08:23:45 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale
It's looking expensive to have so many teams, running  so many legs . But OK  :jam:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #102 on: May 16, 2022, 11:45:38 AM »
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #103 on: May 16, 2022, 12:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale

Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3433
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #104 on: May 16, 2022, 12:45:21 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 16, 2022, 12:19:51 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale

Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?

Yes!  :tup:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #105 on: May 16, 2022, 03:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 16, 2022, 11:45:38 AM
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Covid checks
Housing
Transportation
Crew testing
All this and more for 16 cast members for 7 legs. that is expensive. I thought they eliminate more just to cut the cost..
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 07:51:25 AM »
True, but the cumulative cost of all the above would still be less pricy than overseas airfare.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 07:14:33 PM »
That'd be quite a contrast from the previous visit, which admittedly needed a Detour.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3341
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:35:58 PM »
Not necessarily. Yerxa made an Instagram post from a restaurant bathroom a few days ago. There were too many teams left in Belleville to be done yet.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3624
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:39:27 PM »
Yea I think we have at least 2-3 legs left.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52756
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #110 on: Today at 07:43:13 AM »
Posts that were from RACE AROUND THE WORLD have been moved HERE:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,37364.msg1309763.html#msg1309763
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 