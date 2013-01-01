« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 8357 times)

Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 02:55:52 PM
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 02:55:52 PM »
Heroes' Edition already did so with its 9-7-6 sequence for a cast of ten teams (compare Unfinished Business's 11-9-6 with a more standard number of eleven).
Reply #101 on: Today at 08:23:45 AM
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:23:45 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale
It's looking expensive to have so many teams, running  so many legs . But OK  :jam:
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:45:38 AM
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:45:38 AM »
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:19:51 PM
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:19:51 PM »
Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?
