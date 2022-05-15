« previous next »
TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #100 on: May 15, 2022, 02:55:52 PM
Heroes' Edition already did so with its 9-7-6 sequence for a cast of ten teams (compare Unfinished Business's 11-9-6 with a more standard number of eleven).
Avid

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 AM
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale
It's looking expensive to have so many teams, running  so many legs . But OK  :jam:
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 PM
Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 PM
Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?

Yes!  :tup:
Avid

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 03:14:34 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Covid checks
Housing
Transportation
Crew testing
All this and more for 16 cast members for 7 legs. that is expensive. I thought they eliminate more just to cut the cost..
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #106 on: Today at 07:51:25 AM
True, but the cumulative cost of all the above would still be less pricy than overseas airfare.
