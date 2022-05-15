« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 9190 times)

3 Members and 11 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #100 on: May 15, 2022, 02:55:52 PM »
Heroes' Edition already did so with its 9-7-6 sequence for a cast of ten teams (compare Unfinished Business's 11-9-6 with a more standard number of eleven).
Logged

Online Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale
It's looking expensive to have so many teams, running  so many legs . But OK  :jam:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM »
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale

Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3432
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:19:51 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2022, 02:49:41 PM
Still seems to be plenty of teams for this late in the race. It's looking like the TAR31 pattern. Burn off the NELs early, from then on it's every team for themselves (which imo is a nice way to hold the suspense when it matters)

Leg 1: 10 EL
Leg 2: NEL
Leg 3: 9 EL
Leg 4: NEL
Leg 5: 8 EL
Leg 6: KOR
Leg 7: 7 EL
Leg 8: 6 EL
Leg 9: 5 EL
Leg 10: 4 EL
Leg 11: Finale

Based on this:

10th place - unknown unsighted team.
9th place - Team 4 - yellow MM team.
8th place - Team 8 - FF team with red backpacks.

Is this correct?

Yes!  :tup:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 03:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM
Eh, it's the third all-domestic route for TARCAN with quite a budget saved over from the hiatus of the last couple years.
Covid checks
Housing
Transportation
Crew testing
All this and more for 16 cast members for 7 legs. that is expensive. I thought they eliminate more just to cut the cost..
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:51:25 AM »
True, but the cumulative cost of all the above would still be less pricy than overseas airfare.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3341
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:58:32 PM »
To the previous live post, in this air-travel avoiding route, I can't see them hopping cross-county to Ontario then back to remote northwestern BC. Looking through previous posts, this lady just sounds like a free spirit who may be referring to an "amazing race" in another sense. She posted last week about touring the van around Haida Gwaii. https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1122142248342796
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3624
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #108 on: Today at 06:00:43 PM »
I don't think its us right now, or if it is, this will have already been used / or will be used later.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3341
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #109 on: Today at 06:04:02 PM »
Could be the missing leg. But realistically, I'm expecting them to turn up next somewhere else in Quebec, or the Atlantic provinces. I messaged asking for more information anyway :)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:50 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline jeanyesbc

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:51:11 PM »
finally some action!  If they are/will be in Haida Gwaii, I hope they brought their wet weather gear ... rain and wind storms expected this week
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #111 on: Today at 07:14:33 PM »
That'd be quite a contrast from the previous visit, which admittedly needed a Detour.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3341
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:35:58 PM »
Not necessarily. Yerxa made an Instagram post from a restaurant bathroom a few days ago. There were too many teams left in Belleville to be done yet.
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3624
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:39:27 PM »
Yea I think we have at least 2-3 legs left.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 