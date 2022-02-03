Honestly kind of gutted that Raquel & Cayla lost- they kicked so much ass throughout the race and I tried not to get my hopes up as the editors teased us with "we'll be the 4th all-female team to win" umpteen times heading into tonight. I enjoyed them from the beginning and related to their story of being unemployed and needing the money. I know it's not fair to judge some seasons of TAR/Survivor by need and not others, but I had hoped that the million would go to the women who had to move back in with their parents or the man who lost ten years of his life over the couple that gets to make videos with their kids for a living. That being said, Kim & Penn ran a flawless race and it's nice to see a memory task that actually impacts the finish of the race. These final 3 teams were excellent and it was a privilege to watch The Amazing Race during such uncertain times.



In terms of Leg design, Portugal was bland, but this was probably my favorite LA Finale yet! I was terrified that the Westin Bonaventure would host a stunt task like TAR28 as soon as it was spoiled and ruin the leg like it did in that season. However, I don't think this leg was that linear, though perhaps my perception was affected by Raquel & Cayla and Kim & Penn being so close. Even so, tasks that are fun and test teams' communication, and, well, teamwork like the piñatas and Foley art should, imo, be a staple of the race and it was nice to see the finale moving in that direction. Great leg design that certainly softens the results' blow.