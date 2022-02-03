« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION  (Read 1542 times)

Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 PM »
"7 countries, 17 cities, and having traveled across the globe, Kim & Penn, I am pleased to tell you you are the official winners of The Amazing Race!"

They were scared of a penalty and Kim hopes their children are proud. Penn hopes they learn to study well. :funny:
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 08:51:58 PM »
Raquel & Cayla follow just behind - no Ryan & Dusty in sight, wow - and are officially TEAM NUMBER TWO!!! :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

They talk about their experiences and being stronger than they ever imagined. They are proud of themselves and were happy to accomplish this together.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 08:52:35 PM »
That's 6 couple teams that have won since season 25. Not good winners in my opinion
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM »
Raquel & Cayla :'(
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 PM »
 :cheer: :cheer: That was an exciting ending.... Love how non-physical was this leg, after the return being so heavily physical.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:54:29 PM »
Ryan & Dusty arrive at the stadium in last and do the memory task. Ryan notices the coin and points it out to him. :funny:

They are officially TEAM NUMBER THREE! Phil believes they dislike elevators now and Dusty is happy how well they did and believe they brought a special voice to this race. They made up ten years of lost time.

 :ghug:
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 PM »
And we get a very rare shot of the cameramen and gaffers, multiples of them!!!! :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

Thank you to you all!
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 PM »
I'm so bummed they didn't get the other four teams to at least be recognized. Caro & Ray, Taylor & Isaiah, Connie & Sam, and Anthony & Spencer were very much a part of this season as them. :(

Penn says Kim gave them a win. We get a Finish Line montage before end credits.

TAR33, FIN.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 PM »
Unpopular opinion, I wanted Ryan and Dusty to win (LOL) so I'm disappointed but in general, I'm happy there was some sort of relatively good memory challenge in the final leg unlike 31 and 32. Not close to how good season 30's ending was but producers can't always be perfect i guess  :duno:

Kim and Penn honestly screamed winners to me for the longest so I'm not exactly surprised. All the "we're going to be the fourth all-female team to win" quotes ALMOST made me believe Raquel and Kayla won but inside I knew those had to be red herrings.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 PM »
Great final episode! One of the best! I might be biased because Kim and Penn were my favorites. I really thought Raquel and Cayla would win because they kept showing them talk about being the fourth all-woman team to win the Amazing Race. I figured that was foreshadowing.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 PM »
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 09:02:33 PM
Great final episode! One of the best! I might be biased because Kim and Penn were my favorites. I really thought Raquel and Cayla would win because they kept showing them talk about being the fourth all-woman team to win the Amazing Race. I figured that was foreshadowing.
The Kristi & Jen memorial edit ahaha!
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 PM »
Is the random pedestrian who gave the direction to the LA Galaxy Stadium the new version of the train crossing in TAR6 finale?
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 PM »
That was imo the best finale in years. Congratulations to Kim & Penn! I had a feeling they would if anything memory came into play, since we've seen the power of Penn's brain.

Also, it made me quite happy to see Taylor & Isaiah make it to the finish line. They were perhaps the non-returning team I missed most of all! ^_^
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 PM »
Thanks once again for great commentary, Rachel! 

 :thankyou::clap2: :ty3: :grupo: :bow:  :woohoo:  :cheer:  :yourock:


See you again next season. Hopefully not 2 years from now.

 :alarm
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:10:16 PM »
Nearly two years to the day after the season was shutdown, it has finally aired to completion.

The past few legs really began to set up a showdown between Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla with Ryan & Dusty falling off after Corte. Across both legs we got a pretty good finale with several tasks that tripped up the teams easily like the painting, forced perspective, foley, and tennis rackets. Overall this was a decent season with leg designs that were held back by COVID but was still competitive and had good winners. Congratulations to Kim & Penn.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:14:04 PM »
Rachel, I usually don't tell you this but you're awesome. Was following the first part of the finale through my cell phone and I felt like being at home watching the episode.  :kuss:
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 08:53:28 PM
:cheer: :cheer: That was an exciting ending.... Love how non-physical was this leg, after the return being so heavily physical.

I think Penn after the Pinatas would disagree with you!  :funny:
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 PM »
Honestly kind of gutted that Raquel & Cayla lost- they kicked so much ass throughout the race and I tried not to get my hopes up as the editors teased us with "we'll be the 4th all-female team to win" umpteen times heading into tonight. I enjoyed them from the beginning and related to their story of being unemployed and needing the money. I know it's not fair to judge some seasons of TAR/Survivor by need and not others, but I had hoped that the million would go to the women who had to move back in with their parents or the man who lost ten years of his life over the couple that gets to make videos with their kids for a living. That being said, Kim & Penn ran a flawless race and it's nice to see a memory task that actually impacts the finish of the race. These final 3 teams were excellent and it was a privilege to watch The Amazing Race during such uncertain times.

In terms of Leg design, Portugal was bland, but this was probably my favorite LA Finale yet! I was terrified that the Westin Bonaventure would host a stunt task like TAR28 as soon as it was spoiled and ruin the leg like it did in that season. However, I don't think this leg was that linear, though perhaps my perception was affected by Raquel & Cayla and Kim & Penn being so close. Even so, tasks that are fun and test teams' communication, and, well, teamwork like the piñatas and Foley art should, imo, be a staple of the race and it was nice to see the finale moving in that direction. Great leg design that certainly softens the results' blow.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:36:49 PM »
Gutted to see R&C losing bur i perfectly knew that the last two tasks were meant to be K&P lanes. was hoping to see A&N in the finale as well but yeah you couldnt have both  :lol:

Decent penultimate leg followed by a 'one of the best' finale yet. Portugal leg was so exciting with how many tasks could screwed you up despite that wasnt the case, loved the second rb especially. Loved the finale, because all tasks were just so challenging and fundamental as well. Would like to see typical tasks like pinata and foley tasks for the finale, because they are just so ideal for the final. Memory task was pretty good as well, simple memory task, but the distractions here made racers second guessing their work.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:06:41 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:55:13 PM
And we get a very rare shot of the cameramen and gaffers, multiples of them!!!! :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

Thank you to you all!

I loved this view - breaking the 4th wall. There are so many talented crew members in the amazing show!
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:12:06 AM »
This is why I love this show. The amount of production that goes into it. I love travelling and this is the closest thing that I can get to travel during this pandemic. No other show can top that.
Bertram & Elise, you are geniuses for creating this show.

Loved this season but I wanted either Ryan & Dusty or Raquel & Cayla to win. Congrats to Kim & Penn for making history.


Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:10:54 AM »
Raquel & Cayla almost driving down the stairs was amusing, and Ryan & Dusty's struggle at the painting task provided a bit of intrigue. However, the end result in Portugal wasn't exactly unpredictable, and despite Natalia getting the Roadblock on the first try, I think it was their time to go. Arun & Natalia gave us some great moments on this race, but ultimately they weren't quite strong enough to make the final three.

This was definitely one of the better Los Angeles legs we've seen, and it demonstrates that a stunt task is not needed to craft an excellent final leg. I also appreciated the visit to El Pueblo de Los Ángeles - many other legs in this city have glossed over the Hispanic culture that is integral to California's biggest city.

Kim & Penn were deserving winners; they were strategic, level-headed, and consistent, and sometimes that eclipses pure strength or deft cleverness.
Raquel & Cayla were super endearing this episode and were one racket away from winning a couple times. I think they proved themselves as racers and I'd love to see them back.
Dusty & Ryan had no shortage of energy during the race and if not for the snag with the elevators, we could have seen a three-horse race all the way to the end.

Wonderful to see the shoutout to the crew- they deserved it after being the backbone of the team that made this race happen despite many of the most challenging logistical hurdles we've seen in the show's history. I'm glad that they executed it safely, and may this be a sign of great things to come in the future.
Re: TAR33 2 HOUR FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:07:52 PM »
Hot take here but....I really loved the last two legs!

As much as I was happy about TAR being back, I felt like some of those middle legs (France and Greece) were a bit meh.
(Still really happy to have them tho)

But I really liked that Portugal leg (the self-driving switching the order a bit, the rowing was physical but with a twist, the painting was great, and then the final roadblock was hard a good also + the pitstop involved a race)

And that finale was THE BOMB! Loved every tasks. Was rooting for the girls but I still very happy with a Penn/Kim win! Our oldest winning team!!
