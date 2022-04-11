« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 6409 times)

2 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6207
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #50 on: April 11, 2022, 12:14:55 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:

Watch Mori & Pako win  :funny:
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #51 on: April 11, 2022, 05:57:35 AM »
Mayan ruins could appear on consecutive Belizean/Mexican episodes.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #52 on: April 11, 2022, 12:21:21 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:
Are the gold guys gone?  They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3432
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #53 on: April 11, 2022, 12:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on April 11, 2022, 12:21:21 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:
Are the gold guys gone?  They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.

Haven't seen them in a while. Like a LONG time.................
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #54 on: April 11, 2022, 12:40:47 PM »
Funny how the non-Sydney Starting Line still remains unknown.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3432
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #55 on: April 12, 2022, 08:58:08 PM »
As the cast gets revealed, I'm kinda of sad at some of the FF teams that didn't make it far :'(

Oh and the name Reem reminds me of Reem from Survivor 38 :funny: The name Reem will always remind me of her LOL
« Last Edit: April 12, 2022, 09:01:36 PM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3432
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #56 on: April 13, 2022, 08:31:50 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 11, 2022, 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:

Watch Mori & Pako win  :funny:

I'm worried now :funny:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #57 on: April 13, 2022, 08:44:49 PM »
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?
We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)
Which means 7 teams in Mexico...
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3340
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #58 on: April 13, 2022, 08:45:10 PM »
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.

What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6207
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #59 on: April 13, 2022, 08:45:31 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 13, 2022, 08:45:10 PM
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.

What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!

Filming has not ended. Comments in the TikTok video say they saw them again today in Perth, we just don't have sightings yet.

Quote from: stunami on April 13, 2022, 08:44:49 PM
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?
We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)
Which means 7 teams in Mexico...

It might be possible to miss a few legs or even a country straight up, there was a gap after the second Merida leg that isn't accounted for.
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #60 on: April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM »
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 96
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #61 on: April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #62 on: April 14, 2022, 02:49:00 AM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.
Fremantle, WA!  So yes, at least one leg in the States!
Logged

Offline travilana

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 17
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #63 on: April 14, 2022, 02:49:32 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 13, 2022, 08:45:10 PM
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.

What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!
Would it really be a 6-continent route though? I know Izmir is the saving grace since it's on the Asian side of Turkey, but I still think it will be categorized as Europe as it's listed under it according to Wiki. Still, I'm hoping they went to an obscure Asian country with lenient Covid restrictions like Georgia/Lebanon/Kyrgyzstan/Oman.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1039
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #64 on: April 14, 2022, 03:06:46 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on April 14, 2022, 02:49:00 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.
Fremantle, WA!  So yes, at least one leg in the States!

WA standing for Western Australia in this case, not Washington
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #65 on: April 14, 2022, 03:11:33 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on April 14, 2022, 03:06:46 AM
Quote from: Joberio on April 14, 2022, 02:49:00 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.
Fremantle, WA!  So yes, at least one leg in the States!

WA standing for Western Australia in this case, not Washington
. . . Never mind.
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #66 on: April 14, 2022, 04:27:55 PM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.

That, or somewhere in Canada.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1039
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #67 on: April 15, 2022, 05:03:15 AM »
Now that I think about it; deciding to increase the amount of team to twenty during a time where catching a rampant virus could mess up the whole thing is a really really stupid idea
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #68 on: April 15, 2022, 09:55:38 PM »
They might've forced TARCAN[8]'s hand ahead of schedule if there'd been a leg or two in Toronto or Quebec.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #69 on: April 16, 2022, 10:44:52 AM »
.
« Last Edit: April 16, 2022, 12:47:42 PM by I ♥ TAR »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:40:39 AM »
After seeing that photo of Nara & Glennon in Colombia I am like 100% sure they somehow made it to F3 unsighted and won. 6th MM winners in a row because we can not have nice things.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1039
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:33:20 PM »
I want to see another MM team win to watch the chaos  }:>
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:41:26 PM »
The Softball Girlfriends from TARCAN4 remain superior to literally every TARAUS winner if true.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1039
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:31:02 PM »
^Bruh thats sexist
Logged

Online Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #74 on: Today at 07:12:05 PM »
So are TARCAN1's Tims, but go off.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 