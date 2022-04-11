Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left.
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PMWe might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. Are the gold guys gone? They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PMWe might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. Watch Mori & Pako win
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)Which means 7 teams in Mexico...
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PMMorocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PMQuote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PMMorocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.Fremantle, WA! So yes, at least one leg in the States!
Quote from: Joberio on April 14, 2022, 02:49:00 AMQuote from: H_E_L_L_O on April 13, 2022, 10:54:24 PMQuote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:50:46 PMMorocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.Maybe there was a single leg in the US? Houston, LA, and San Francisco have direct flights to Australia.Fremantle, WA! So yes, at least one leg in the States!WA standing for Western Australia in this case, not Washington
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 31 queries.