Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.



What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!



Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?

We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)

Which means 7 teams in Mexico...



Filming has not ended. Comments in the TikTok video say they saw them again today in Perth, we just don't have sightings yet.It might be possible to miss a few legs or even a country straight up, there was a gap after the second Merida leg that isn't accounted for.