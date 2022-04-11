« previous next »
TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
gamerfan09 - April 11, 2022, 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:

Watch Mori & Pako win  :funny:
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Parasparopagraho - April 11, 2022, 05:57:35 AM
Mayan ruins could appear on consecutive Belizean/Mexican episodes.
Offline Joberio

  CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Joberio - April 11, 2022, 12:21:21 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:
Are the gold guys gone?  They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
fossil-racer - April 11, 2022, 12:22:18 PM
Quote from: Joberio on April 11, 2022, 12:21:21 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:
Are the gold guys gone?  They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.

Haven't seen them in a while. Like a LONG time.................
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Parasparopagraho - April 11, 2022, 12:40:47 PM
Funny how the non-Sydney Starting Line still remains unknown.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
fossil-racer - Yesterday at 08:58:08 PM
As the cast gets revealed, I'm kinda of sad at some of the FF teams that didn't make it far :'(

Oh and the name Reem reminds me of Reem from Survivor 38 :funny: The name Reem will always remind me of her LOL
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
fossil-racer - Today at 08:31:50 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 11, 2022, 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PM
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. :jam:

Watch Mori & Pako win  :funny:

I'm worried now :funny:
Offline stunami

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
stunami - Today at 08:44:49 PM
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?
We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)
Which means 7 teams in Mexico...
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Maanca - Today at 08:45:10 PM
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.

What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
gamerfan09 - Today at 08:45:31 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 08:45:10 PM
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.

What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!

Filming has not ended. Comments in the TikTok video say they saw them again today in Perth, we just don't have sightings yet.

Quote from: stunami on Today at 08:44:49 PM
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?
We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)
Which means 7 teams in Mexico...

It might be possible to miss a few legs or even a country straight up, there was a gap after the second Merida leg that isn't accounted for.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Parasparopagraho - Today at 08:50:46 PM
Morocco/Greece/Turkey then Colombia/Belize/Mexico is akin to AUS4's Korea/Vietnam/Mongolia and Zambia/Zimbabwe/Malawi only without the Thailand bonus.
