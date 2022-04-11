Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
We might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left.
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PMWe might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. Are the gold guys gone? They looked like the only true alpha-male team, so if they're gone, the odds look good.
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 10, 2022, 11:19:50 PMWe might see a FF or MF team win this time, finally. I don't think there are many MM teams left. Watch Mori & Pako win
Guess they're at the final leg if they're in Perth. At least they got to the part of Australia they couldn't in the domestic season.What a long, bizarre filming cycle this has been. Very excited for the 6-continent route!
Can it be possible to be already at the final 3?We know they were 8 teams during the second Belize leg (let's say one team got eliminated)Which means 7 teams in Mexico...
